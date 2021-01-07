I Tried the Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara, and It Was Love at First Swipe

We purchased Chanel's Le Volume de Chanel mascara so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

I am a makeup minimalist and tend to gravitate towards classics. Growing up in France, I learned about effortless beauty routines at a young age, and Coco Chanel’s boyish approach to fashion and beauty was always inspiring to me. I’ll invest in just a few staple makeup items a year, which usually include a classic black mascara and a red lipstick. Reviewing Chanel’s Le Volume de Chanel mascara reminded me of the importance of quality products. During these dreary times, when social events are restricted to our screens, it is especially important to indulge in the little pleasures life has to offer—such as playing around with a luxurious Chanel mascara.

Best for: Subtly lengthening the lashes Active ingredients : Synthetic beeswax and acacia senegal gum Clean: No Potential Allergens: Paraffin, butylene glycol Price: $32-$35 About the brand: Founded in 1909 by Coco Chanel, Chanel is a French luxury brand. Its product offerings include fashion, fragrance (including the iconic Chanel No. 5), and high-end makeup.

About My Skin and Lashes: Fair and sensitive

I have fair, sensitive skin, which is acne prone, so I try to keep my makeup simple and not wear a heavy foundation or powder. I like my skin feeling bare and clean. I don’t like spending too much time getting ready, so I usually just go for a tinted moisturizer and something to hydrate my lips. If I have time, I’ll throw on some concealer and mascara. When I go out, which sadly rarely happens these days, I’ll add on a colored lip, and a bit of blush on my cheeks if I’m feeling festive.

My eyelashes seem to be lightening over time (the tips are becoming blond), so when I shop for mascara, I look for one with high coverage. My eyes are very sensitive and tend to get watery easily, so I stay away from eyeliners and eye shadows. Mascara is the closest to an “eye look” I will get.

How to Apply: One-coat wonder

Chanel recommends using Le Volume de Chanel mascara after prepping the eyelashes with its La Base Mascara Nourishing Mascara Base for best results. I didn't choose to do this since I like keeping my beauty routine simple. I directly applied two coats of the Le Volume mascara in fast succession since this mascara dries rather quickly (no smudging!).

My eyelashes are medium-light, so two coats work well for nighttime, but one is enough for the daytime. Since the pigment is quite rich, this product would also work well on darker lashes. With one to two coats, this product doesn’t necessarily give my lashes volume, but it does give them length—anyone who specifically wants to build volume will have to add a few more coats. I play it pretty safe when it comes to my makeup looks, but I can see someone more experimental having fun with this product and incorporating it into a creative look, especially since it comes in three colors (black, brown, and navy).

After a couple hours of wear, this mascara can become a bit flakey (especially in dry weather), but the non-waterproof version washes away gently without leaving any residue; I simply wipe off the few flakes with a wet Q-tip and reapply. Before bed, I am able to completely remove it with a light face wash, no special eye makeup removal products necessary. I don’t like waking up in the morning with post-mascara panda eyes, so this is a huge plus for me.

The Results: A natural-looking finish

The finish of the mascara is matte, giving my lashes a natural look, which I love. The pigment concentration is high, so despite the natural-looking finish, this mascara sets and underlines the eyes by highlighting their beauty and depth. After applying it, my lashes still feel bouncy and malleable (unlike a lot of other mascaras that I’ve used in the past that make my lashes feel hard and dry, which I now stay away from).

When I wear the Le Volume mascara, I don’t feel like I have makeup on, even though it distinctly highlights my eyes. This is a real pro for me, since I don’t like the heavy, cake-y feeling some makeup can have. Despite having sensitive eyes, I do not experience any discomfort wearing it. This mascara is perfect for a romantic dinner as it dresses up the eyes and frames the face so nicely that you might not need any other makeup. I also wore this mascara for a couple of Zoom meetings, and received compliments on how I looked.

The Value: On the pricey side

The Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara usually goes for $32-$35 for 0.21 oz, which is on the pricey side. But because this mascara is a classic, it’s a good investment if you have the means. (If you're on a budget, might I direct you to the drugstore offering below.)

Similar Products: You've got options

Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Luxurious Mascara: Another luxury mascara at a similar price point, this option from Yves Sait Laurent is comparable, though the Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara is my favorite. It feels more nourishing for the eyelashes and is much less dry and flakey than its YSL counterpart.

Maybelline New York Great Lash Big Mascara: I always like comparing mascara to the Maybelline Great Lash Big mascara, a drugstore classic (that's since gotten a volumizing revamp) that I've used for years. Although great for its price point, it is a bit more drying than the Chanel mascara.