Chanel Launches Clean Beauty With Its New No. 1 Collection

The success of Chanel is a direct reflection of the late couturière Coco Chanel’s dedication to luxury. Since 1910, the French luxury fashion house has created generations of quality products that change the way we view style. In the 1920s, it began decorating our vanities with beauty products. Think iconic must-haves like Chanel N°5, Le Vernis Nail Colour, and Rouge Allure Lipstick, just to name a few. And now, the legendary brand is making further inroads into our bathroom countertops with the launch of a new clean beauty line, N°1 de Chanel.

The latest beauty collection from Chanel offers skincare, makeup, and fragrance infused with one key ingredient: camellia, a flower that Mademoiselle Chanel personally loved for its strength and beauty. In fact, Chanel's intense and feminine Gardénia Parfum features the camellia.

Ahead, learn the inspiration behind the must-haves that feature botanical elements to combat aging, plus let us introduce you to the collection.

The Inspiration

Drawing on more than 10 years of research on the camellia plant, N°1 de Chanel features a collection of anti-aging products that claim to protect the skin from aggressors caused by stress, ultraviolet rays, and pollution. “It is this incredible concentration of nutritive and beneficial molecules, transformed into an oil, that Chanel Research has incorporated in the composition of its new beauty line,” says the brand of the launch.

The word vitality should come to mind when you think of camellia because of the plant's capability to protect the skin, according to the researchers at Chanel. This botanical ingredient, which took nearly a decade to reach perfection, is naturally rich in antioxidants, which help the skin stay hydrated and maintain a radiant appearance.

Chanel

The Collection

Each product in the collection was thoughtfully developed to reduce the five signs of aging: lines, wrinkles, pore visibility, loss of elasticity, lack of comfort, and radiance. The full range also features refillable and recyclable packaging, which aims to reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions by half.

Skincare

Start your skincare routine with the Red Camellia Powder-To-Foam Cleanser ($55). When the ultra-fine powder comes into contact with water, it transforms into a delicate foam that lathers and refreshes skin.

Next up, Revive your skin. The Red Camellia Revitalizing Lotion ($60) energizes, refreshes, and plumps. According to Chanel's clinical evaluation of 21 women, after one month of use, when applied before serum and cream, the transparent lotion minimizes the appearance of pores by 26%. The Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum ($120) is a refreshing gel-textured treatment that seeps into the skin and claims to combat the signs of aging such as lines and wrinkles, pore visibility, and loss of and radiance, according to Chanel's clinical trials.

Apply the Red Camellia Revitalizing Cream ($110), a luxurious scented whipped moisturizer, to form a protective barrier against daily pollution while visibly smoothing the skin's appearance. According to the brand, the formula reduces fine lines by 23% after one month of use, based on clinical testing on 32 women. The Red Camellia Revitalizing Eye Cream ($75), which contains plant-derived squalene and hyaluronic acid, also hydrates focusing on the undereye area and helping to reduce puffiness.

Indulge in some self-care with the Revitalizing Serum-in-Mist ($95), which can be used on a bare face or over your makeup at any time. Its bi-phase formula provides a high dosage of concentrated red camellia extract and effectively protects the skin when misted throughout the day. The best part is that the delightful spritz enhances radiance in the complexion and revives makeup.

Makeup

Radiant skin is always a major makeup goal, so we anticipate the Red Camellia Revitalizing Foundation ($70) quickly becoming a must-have. This complexion product's second-skin effect evens out skin tone and corrects the appearance of blemishes. Thanks to red camellia oil and hydrating agents, the foundation helps to maintain a luminous look.

The Red Camellia Revitalizing Lip And Cheek Balm ($45) is a silky multi-use balm that can be applied to both lips and cheeks to enhance their natural color. The non-oily formula melts instantly onto the skin, providing instant hydration and a gleaming finish.

Fragrance

Spray the L'eau Rouge Revitalizing Fragrance Mist ($110) at the end of your N°1 de Chanel ritual. Despite the camellia being an odorless flower, perfumer Olivier Polge used it as the medium for this fragrance mist, combining it with jasmine, orange blossom, rose floral facets, and sparkling red fruit notes. L'Eau Rouge refreshes and revives and can be misted liberally on pulse points or all over the body. It can be worn alone or in conjunction with your regular scent.

N°1 De CHANEL L'eau Rouge Revitalizing Fragrance Mist $110 Shop

What's Next

To date, researchers continue to study the camellia flower with hopes of expanding the N°1 De Chanel collection. “The plant world still has a lot to teach us and remains a reservoir of sustainable and endlessly promising discoveries,” the brand shares. “At the heart of this unique aspect of plants, Chanel is permanently investigating new skincare with innovative properties. Understanding our era and its challenges means we can better anticipate what lies ahead.”

We look forward to seeing the use of the red camellia expand in the future. The collection is available to shop starting today at Chanel.com.