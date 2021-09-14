Chanel Iman on the Evolution of Her Career and Her $5 Skincare Essentials

Chanel Iman's modeling career kicked off when she began working with Ford Models at 12-years-old. Over the span of nearly two decades, Iman has ascended to supermodel status and lived out many of the dreams she fantasized about as a child growing up in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old has graced countless high fashion runways across the globe, became a Victoria's Secret Angel, and secured dozens of coveted covers.

While she continues to land monumental opportunities in fashion, Iman is also relishing a new chapter of her life as a mother of two and wife to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Ahead, Iman chats about the evolution of her career, her game-day beauty essentials, and how she practices self-care. Keep scrolling to read everything Chanel Iman had to say.

How has your perspective on your career and success evolved over the years?

Well, I started when I was very young. I started as a high fashion model, traveling to the fashion capitals of the world and working with some of the most amazing designers. Then, I started working with more commercial clients like Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated. And now, I am a mother of two. I'm in my new chapter and excited about what's going to happen next in my career.

Are there any career moments you often reflect on?

Yes, like being in catalogs like Victoria's Secret and seeing myself for the very first time. It was very exciting because that's something that I used to get in the mail and I used to pray for. Then, working with companies like BodyMark by BIC is cool, too, because I also get to work with companies in the sports world.

What are your thoughts on diversity and inclusivity in the fashion and beauty industry?

I've always been an advocate for diversity since the beginning of my career, and I love to see all different types of women in fashion.

Chanel Iman

What are your game-day beauty essentials?

BodyMark by BIC NFL Series ($13) is an essential part of my game day look, whether I'm at home cheering or I'm in the stands cheering for my favorite team. And what I love about it is that they are available in custom combinations representing all 32 NFL teams.

Each pack includes three temporary tattoo markers in the team colors and two team logo stencils. The markers are quick-drying, skin-safe, and come in long-lasting bright colors.

Are there any skincare products that are a part of your daily routine?

If it's not a game day, I keep it simple and light. I use Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes ($5) to take off my makeup and Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser ($5) as my everyday skincare products.

Are there any lessons about beauty you hope to pass down to your children?

[I want them to know] beauty comes from within. I want them to be true to themselves, compassionate, and loving.

You're really passionate about activism and advocacy. What are some of the causes you're proud to support?

In July, I became the newest ambassador for Smile Train. It's an international charity that helps children with clefs. I'm the first [ambassador] to focus on motherhood. As a mother, my goal is to advocate for mothers all over the world, particularly mothers with children born with a cleft.

As a busy entrepreneur, model, and mother, what do you do for self-care?

Nice, warm showers are always a stress reliever for me. Taking baths and lighting candles, just making sure I have a really good setting, also calms me and soothes my soul.