I'm Training for a Marathon and Can't Live Without This Back-Clasp Sports Bras—It's $28 Today

My big project this summer is training for my second marathon. Four times a week I am out on the roads putting in my miles. Not only is this hobby a time commitment, but it also comes with a financial component for all of the gear as well. With high temps and high humidity, I am doing an entire load of laundry of just workout clothes each week and since I like to have two weeks worth of clothes, I have a lot of activewear to choose from.

Sports bras were one of those items where I just wore whatever style was in my drawer or whichever style I was testing, but was never truly in love with any of my choices. Until I bought the Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra last winter. It’s 42 percent off right now, too.

I was impressed with the fit and support of this high-impact bra the first few months I ran in it, but the summer months are where it moved into the top spot for me. The back-clasp design gives me a perfect fit at the waist for max support to cut down on the bounce factor (something that gets more noticeable as the miles climb to double digits). Bonus: This also makes taking off a sweat-logged sports bras so easy at the end of a run. No more embarrassingly getting your shoulders stuck with your bra halfway off. This is my go-to bra — and besides my favorite running shorts — the item that is always in the wash at the end of the week.

I’m a C cup and level of support is great for my chest, but also take it from someone who is a DD: “I love this sports bra it has been my favorite since about 5 years ago. It is my go-to for total support when working out. Doesn't allow the girls to bounce all over when I'm doing high-impact cardio which is the best feature. Comfortable to wear even all day. I highly recommend this sports bra,” said one Amazon reviewer.

I’m sold on its merits and buying a second one while it’s 42 percent off.

