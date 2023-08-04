I'm Training for a Marathon and Can't Live Without This Back-Clasp Sports Bras—It's $28 Today

The easy-off design is an extra bonus for summer running

By
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer is a New York-based beauty and wellness reporter and currently the Senior Commerce Editor for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. When not on the hunt for the next best mascara, you can find her running in Brooklyn, reading a book, or trying out a new restaurant.
Published on 08/04/23 04:00PM
Two different angles of a person wearing the Champion Sports Bra

My big project this summer is training for my second marathon. Four times a week I am out on the roads putting in my miles. Not only is this hobby a time commitment, but it also comes with a financial component for all of the gear as well. With high temps and high humidity, I am doing an entire load of laundry of just workout clothes each week and since I like to have two weeks worth of clothes, I have a lot of activewear to choose from.

Sports bras were one of those items where I just wore whatever style was in my drawer or whichever style I was testing, but was never truly in love with any of my choices. Until I bought the Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra last winter. It’s 42 percent off right now, too.

Amazon Champion Women's Sports Bra

I was impressed with the fit and support of this high-impact bra the first few months I ran in it, but the summer months are where it moved into the top spot for me. The back-clasp design gives me a perfect fit at the waist for max support to cut down on the bounce factor (something that gets more noticeable as the miles climb to double digits). Bonus: This also makes taking off a sweat-logged sports bras so easy at the end of a run. No more embarrassingly getting your shoulders stuck with your bra halfway off. This is my go-to bra — and besides my favorite running shorts — the item that is always in the wash at the end of the week.

I’m a C cup and level of support is great for my chest, but also take it from someone who is a DD: “I love this sports bra it has been my favorite since about 5 years ago. It is my go-to for total support when working out. Doesn't allow the girls to bounce all over when I'm doing high-impact cardio which is the best feature. Comfortable to wear even all day. I highly recommend this sports bra,” said one Amazon reviewer.

I’m sold on its merits and buying a second one while it’s 42 percent off.

