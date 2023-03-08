“Champagne-Frosted” Nails Are the New Way to Nude

If you keep up with your nails (or even if you don't) you're probably familiar with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nail trend that took the internet, and the world, by storm. Since then, many derivatives of the glazed, chrome, and frosted looks have been born, and if you ask us, they aren't going anywhere. Of the more subtle and wearable looks, we have champagne-frosted nails. This description is up for interpretation and can range from the most velvety gold to the most subtle, sheen taupe. Needless to say, we have love for them all. Ahead, 11 gorgeous champagne-frosted, must-have manicures.