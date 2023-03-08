“Champagne-Frosted” Nails Are the New Way to Nude

If you keep up with your nails (or even if you don't) you're probably familiar with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nail trend that took the internet, and the world, by storm. Since then, many derivatives of the glazed, chrome, and frosted looks have been born, and if you ask us, they aren't going anywhere. Of the more subtle and wearable looks, we have champagne-frosted nails. This description is up for interpretation and can range from the most velvety gold to the most subtle, sheen taupe. Needless to say, we have love for them all. Ahead, 11 gorgeous champagne-frosted, must-have manicures.
Frost Bite
Gelcare calls this color Oyster Velvet, but we call it the perfect champagne-frosted manicure. The nude champagne undertones are complemented by the glittery frost details, making it the perfect everyday look that works for any night out. We love a versatile manicure, and this is exactly that.
Glazed Champagne
The glazed trend isn't going anywhere (for a good reason) and it's expanded beyond the classic "glazed donut pink". This look by @lolo.nailedit begins with a light champagne base, and is complemented by the perfect holographic frost which—in the right lighting—can result in both pink and blue reflect.
Ice Ice, Baby
This look screams luxe champagne. A frosty, cream-silver based mixed with a cool-toned nude glitter completes this look. Yet again, a perfect day-to-night look that you can pair with your favorite band t-shirt or the most fabulous gown you've ever purchased.
A True Champagne
Your favorite bubbly most likely resembles the color of this manicure by @melanated.mani. The namesake color by Butter London is called Champagne Princess, and we think that fits the bill perfectly. No chrome powder is needed here, this color has a natural frost to it and is the perfect nude manicure.
Just The Frost
When your nail base already resembles a champagne color, sometimes all you need is to add an extra boost of glitter to give the frosted touch. @Overglowedit's manicure is simple, yet striking, proving less is more when it comes to this trend. With a high shine reflecting glitter, this champagne frost is perfect for any look.
Champagne & Rosé
Champagne nails are best accompanied by rosé, according to @phoebesummernails. We personally cant get enough of the velvet look, which in this case is serving the best case of champagne frost, and looks even better next to a frosted pink rosé look. You can bet we're taking this as inspo to our next nail appointment.
Best With A Side Of Bling
These champagne frosted nails are gorgeous as is, but artist Jen Flores (@nailartbyjen) elevates the look even more with these gorgeous and fun nail art decor. The gold metallic icons give a monochromatic moment, and the butterflies add the perfect pop of color to make these nails even more stunning than they already were.
Champagne Brut
A true brut champagne color, this manicure by @disseynails was created with Cirque Colors Halo. Halo is described as a "a taupe brown magnetic nail polish with silver pigment," which in return, gives the perfect champagne frost finish.
Golden Frost
Because who doesn't love golden champagne? This Gelcare look is so eye-catching that we had to include it, and the frosted shimmer finish pairs perfectly with the gold. It's serving, "the most luxurious New Year's Eve ever".
Champagne Reflect
We love these champagne frosted reflect nails by @imarninails, because they fit the trend so perfectly, yet they are so unique. This color is the perfect mix between gray, taupe, and silver, but topped with a champagne chrome holographic powder and makes for the most fabulous final frosted champagne look in our roundup.
Champagne Shift
No nail trend report is complete without a look from the queen herself, Betina Goldstein. We love the way the golden glitter in this manicure slowly fades to a nude base.