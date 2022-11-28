20 Champagne-Toned Hair Ideas for the Lazy Blonde

As someone who has been blonde their entire life, I can say with confidence that there have been many good and many bad trends surrounding this color. My platinum blonde phase has resulted in me manually untagging about 500 social media posts to pretend it never happened, but my newest obsession, champagne blonde, is one I'll feel confident rocking forever.

Champagne is perhaps the trendiest color at the moment, whether for your bridesmaids' dresses, your living room accents, or in this case, your hair. "This color is all the buzz right now," celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake tells us. "The [minimal] aesthetic has taken over, promoting light makeup, delicate jewelry, and all the neutrals we have in our closets. Champagne blonde pairs perfectly with this trend, adding a [simply stunning] finish to any look. It’s the kind of beauty that can’t hide."

The best thing about champagne blonde? According to experts, it looks good on everyone. "To choose the perfect champagne blonde, you would look at skin tone," notes NuBest Salon and Spa creative director Jamie Mazzei. "For someone with cooler skin, you would want your perfect champagne blonde to have cool or pastel pink undertones. For someone with a warmer skin tone, the perfect champagne blonde would have warmer or peach undertones."

I asked the experts for advice on dabbling in champagne blonde hair. While blondes may have more fun (supposedly), I know from experience that the upkeep of most blonde hair is not a walk in the park and can be both expensive and time-consuming. And as the pros confirm, finding the perfect shade is only half the battle.

"When determining the perfect blonde, you have to look at a few things," celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh explains. "The client’s skin tone and natural hair color can affect the ideal shade, but it’s also important to look at the client’s ability for upkeep. Keeping a light blonde can be time-consuming and expensive, so it’s best to make sure they know the commitment before they start the coloring process."

Champagne Blonde Hair Color How to pronounce champagne: /SHamˈpān/ Choosing a shade: The experts agree that choosing the perfect shade is based on your skin's undertones. A warmer skin tone will require a different shade of champagne blonde than a cooler one. Pre-appointment consultations are helpful for both you and your colorist to achieve the perfect champagne blonde for you. Maintenance level: Once you achieve your ideal champagne blonde, maintenance is definitely required. That being said, Mazzei shares that the champagne blonde tone is generally "easy" to maintain as long as you keep your color refreshed, typically using a blonde-dedicated shampoo and conditioner. Goes great with: "Champagne blonde can go great with any tones," Mazzei says. "The key here would be staying with cool tones for cool skin and warm tones for warmer skin. For example, a cool red lip for cooler skin and a warm red lip for warm skin. Neutrals are exactly that: neutral and go with all tones." Similar shades: Mushroom blonde, ash blonde, cream blonde Price: There are many factors in pricing, the first being if you'll need to bleach your hair prior to going champagne blonde. Mazzei notes that at his salon, a champagne blonde would start at $150 and go up from there. Location also plays a large part in this answer: Colorists in big cities may charge more, while those in small towns may offer a more affordable price point.



Read on for 20 champagne blonde hair looks that are expert-approved.