Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin is a game-changer for some, but it wasn’t right for my skin.

We put Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Out of all the steps in my skincare routine, moisturizing is my favorite. I just love how dewy and hydrated my skin looks and feels after slathering on my favorite moisturizer. These days, there are countless moisturizing products on the market. But, not all of them are created equal. Some leave your skin feeling too oily, some don’t sit well under makeup, and some even fail to deliver long-lasting hydration.

While I already have my all-star lineup of moisturizers, I’m always open to putting another one to the test. The latest one to land a trial spot in my skincare routine is Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin. The neutral tinted moisturizer is specially formulated to neutralize the appearance of redness, even your skin tone, and hydrate the natural skin barrier.

But does it really work as promised? Read on for my honest review.

Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin Best for: Dry, sensitive skin Uses: Neutralizing redness, evening skin tone, and hydrating Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $15 About the Brand: Cetaphil is known for its gentle skincare that's great for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. Its range includes cleansers, moisturizers, baby skin products, and more.

About My Skin: Dry with occasional breakouts

When it comes to my skin, I only deal with redness and breakouts occasionally. However, dryness is always an issue for me. My skin is unbelievably dry year-round, but it intensifies during the cooler months. Because of this, my skincare routine is stacked with deeply hydrating products like moisturizers and serums.

The Feel: A chalky cream

Like many moisturizers, this one has a creamy texture. The tinted cream has a smooth feel to it, but it did dry down a bit chalky.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

SPF: A broad-spectrum physical sunscreen

In addition to being a moisturizer, this product is also made with broad-spectrum SPF 20. It’s considered a physical sunscreen as it contains titanium oxide and zinc oxide. Both of these active mineral ingredients work by deflecting and scattering damaging UV rays away from the skin.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Results: A dry, white cast

The brand recommends applying a liberal amount of moisturizer 15 minutes before sun exposure. I did just that. I slathered the product onto my face and began rubbing it in.

The moisturizer deposited a bit of moisture back into my skin, but it wasn’t as hydrated I would have liked it to be after applying a moisturizer.

Additionally, the color of the moisturizer is described as a “neutral tint,” but the shade did not match my complexion. I was left with a bit of a white cast that didn’t disappear no matter how much I rubbed it in. Aside from these two qualms, I appreciated that this moisturizer works to protect my skin from the sun.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: A budget-friendly pick

This product usually retails between $11 and $15. For this price, you get 1.7 fluid ounces of product. Considering how pricy moisturizers can get, this is a budget-friendly pick anyone can add to their skincare routine.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Similar Products: You have options

SheaMoisture Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Color Correcting Moisturizer ($13): This soothing cream is infused with matcha green tea and probiotics, which both help to soothe skin and color-correct the look of redness.

Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream With Microbiome Technology ($50): Made with soothing probiotics, this oil-free moisturizing cream promises to soothe persistent redness, blotchiness, and helps improve your skin’s comfort.