Deposits moisture on skin
Affordable
Reduces redness
Dries to a chalky finish
Creates a white cast
Not moisturizing enough
Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin is a game-changer for some, but it wasn’t right for my skin.
We put Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Out of all the steps in my skincare routine, moisturizing is my favorite. I just love how dewy and hydrated my skin looks and feels after slathering on my favorite moisturizer. These days, there are countless moisturizing products on the market. But, not all of them are created equal. Some leave your skin feeling too oily, some don’t sit well under makeup, and some even fail to deliver long-lasting hydration.
While I already have my all-star lineup of moisturizers, I’m always open to putting another one to the test. The latest one to land a trial spot in my skincare routine is Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin. The neutral tinted moisturizer is specially formulated to neutralize the appearance of redness, even your skin tone, and hydrate the natural skin barrier.
But does it really work as promised? Read on for my honest review.
Best for: Dry, sensitive skin
Uses: Neutralizing redness, evening skin tone, and hydrating
Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Price: $15
About the Brand: Cetaphil is known for its gentle skincare that's great for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. Its range includes cleansers, moisturizers, baby skin products, and more.
About My Skin: Dry with occasional breakouts
When it comes to my skin, I only deal with redness and breakouts occasionally. However, dryness is always an issue for me. My skin is unbelievably dry year-round, but it intensifies during the cooler months. Because of this, my skincare routine is stacked with deeply hydrating products like moisturizers and serums.
The Feel: A chalky cream
Like many moisturizers, this one has a creamy texture. The tinted cream has a smooth feel to it, but it did dry down a bit chalky.
SPF: A broad-spectrum physical sunscreen
In addition to being a moisturizer, this product is also made with broad-spectrum SPF 20. It’s considered a physical sunscreen as it contains titanium oxide and zinc oxide. Both of these active mineral ingredients work by deflecting and scattering damaging UV rays away from the skin.
The Results: A dry, white cast
The brand recommends applying a liberal amount of moisturizer 15 minutes before sun exposure. I did just that. I slathered the product onto my face and began rubbing it in.
The moisturizer deposited a bit of moisture back into my skin, but it wasn’t as hydrated I would have liked it to be after applying a moisturizer.
Additionally, the color of the moisturizer is described as a “neutral tint,” but the shade did not match my complexion. I was left with a bit of a white cast that didn’t disappear no matter how much I rubbed it in. Aside from these two qualms, I appreciated that this moisturizer works to protect my skin from the sun.
The Value: A budget-friendly pick
This product usually retails between $11 and $15. For this price, you get 1.7 fluid ounces of product. Considering how pricy moisturizers can get, this is a budget-friendly pick anyone can add to their skincare routine.
Similar Products: You have options
SheaMoisture Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Color Correcting Moisturizer ($13): This soothing cream is infused with matcha green tea and probiotics, which both help to soothe skin and color-correct the look of redness.
Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream With Microbiome Technology ($50): Made with soothing probiotics, this oil-free moisturizing cream promises to soothe persistent redness, blotchiness, and helps improve your skin’s comfort.
For many people, Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 for Redness Prone Skin is game-changing. But, for me, I can’t say the same. I’ll continue to use other moisturizers to soothe and hydrate my skin.
Specs
- Product Name Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20
- Product Brand Cetaphil
- Price $15
- Weight 1.7 oz.
- Active Ingredients Titanium Dioxide 10.1%, Zinc Oxide 7.8%
- Inactive Ingredients Allantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caffeine, Caprylyl Methicone, Cetyl Diglyceryl Tris(Trimethylsiloxy) silylethyl Dimethicone, Chromium Oxide Greens, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dimethicone, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Iron Oxides, Isohexadecane, Magnesium Sulfate, Methylpropanediol, Silica, Tocopherol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Trisiloxane, Water