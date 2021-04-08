With a mix of actives that smooth the skin and hydrators that moisturize, you can't go wrong with adding CeraVe’s SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin to your body care routine.

Caring for all of the skin on my body is not always on my list of things to do. Ok, it's never on my list. For some reason, any skin below my neck doesn't get the few minutes of body care it deserves. I'm not sure why hydrating my body feels like such a chore, and even though I know that our skin is the body's largest organ, I still neglect it. Even my shoulders, back, and decolletage are an afterthought, even with the seemingly never-ending breakouts in these areas.

I have been taking care of my body lately with soothing baths, body scrubs, and dry brushing every other day. I figure if I'm going to take those steps, then it's high time I apply lotion to my body regularly. I have a few body butters that I use when I actually take the time to moisturize, but they are often too heavy for use in the areas where I break out. So, I looked into body care hydrators with ingredients that are found in my go-to products for my face. The TikTok beauty world is currently loving CeraVe, so I decided to lean into the trend and try CeraVe’s SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin.

Ahead, find my review of this salicylic acid lotion.

CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin Best for: Dry, textured skin Uses: Hydrate and exfoliate your skin Potential Allergens: None Active Ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides Byrdie Clean?: No, contains mineral oil Price: $19 About the Brand: CeraVe is a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand founded in 2005 that formulates a range of skin and body care items.

About My Skin: Combination, sensitive, and acne-prone

The skin from my neck down isn't nearly as sensitive as the skin on my face. Thank goodness. However, I can't say I do the best job of moisturizing each day. Like my face, I have breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and scarring, but my body has another self-induced hurdle to jump through at times—scaly, dry skin. When seeing those physical indicators of dryness crop up, I scrub my entire body with a physical exfoliator, but I rarely add moisture afterward.

The Feel and Scent: Creamy and hydrating

Like most lotions, this one was creamy and best of all, the formula soaked right into my skin without leaving behind any greasy residue.

Since one of the ingredients is hyaluronic acid, I applied it to my skin while still damp, and the formula melted right in.

Unlike some exfoliating body lotions, this one has no scent. I kept waiting to smell it, and I even sniffed my skin to make sure my nose wasn't deceiving me, but there was no overpowering scent.

Ingredients: Skincare ingredients in body care form

With all of the ingredients packed into this lotion, there's a reason this drugstore formula is dermatologist-recommended and a beauty industry darling. For starters, the active ingredients; salicylic acid and lactic acid are chemical exfoliators that smooth and gently slough away dead skin. On the other hand, the formulation's ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) protect the skin barrier, locks moisture into your skin, and protect the skin's epidermis from environmental damage while hyaluronic acid draws in moisture.

The formula is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and dye-free, meaning it's perfect for a wide range of skin types.

Don't let this gentle formula fool you. Since it has exfoliating ingredients, it is important to protect your skin with sunscreen or sun-protective clothes.

Packaging: A bottle with a pump

I love packaging with a pump or dropper because when it comes to skin or body care, keeping the germs out of our bottles and jars is necessary. Also, you can recycle CeraVe bottles, just be sure to remove the pumps and rinse out the bottle first.

The Results: Hydrated, smooth skin

As someone who doesn’t always take the time to moisturize from the shoulders down post-shower, using this nightly has been a gamechanger for my skin. Not only have the dry patches on my legs, elbows, and heels disappeared, but the texture on my back has started to smooth. On days when I don’t take the time to use this after my nightly shower, I can tell the difference in my skin texture.

The Value: Unbeatable

This product retails between $15 and $20. The ability to find products that work on drugstore shelves is one of the things I love about the evolution of the skincare industry. With all of the active ingredients in this lotion, I think the price and size make this a must-have to help with everything from dry skin to keratosis pilaris.

