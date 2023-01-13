CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Left My Skin Moisturized and Dewy

Cerave’s Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 provides a protective, tinted glow for every day or time spent out in the sun. A high-quality drugstore option, this formula enhances skin as it shields it.

My relationship with sunscreen is fairly new. Like many women of color, I previously assumed I didn’t need sunscreen because of my skin tone. I’ve now learned that the sun doesn’t discriminate, and protecting your skin from UV rays is important no matter the amount of melanin you have.

Once I started putting sunscreen on my face daily, I made many mistakes before getting it right. My number one mistake was using body sunscreen as a moisturizer. This method ultimately clogged my pores and made my skin look greasy. On the other hand, finding an inclusive sunscreen hasn’t been easy as many SPF formulas give me a white cast.

I was excited to try out CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 30 to see if it would put an end to my woes. The beloved drugstore skincare brand's face wash has worked wonders for my skin during its toughest times, so I hoped this tinted sunscreen formula would do the same. Keep reading to learn if it lived up to the test.

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Best for: Dry to normal skin types Uses: A hydrating daily tinted sunscreen that provides SPF 30 protection. Active ingredients: Titanium dioxide (5.5%), zinc oxide (10%) Clean? No; contains PEGs and triethanolamine Price: $17 About The Brand: Founded in 2005 and developed by American dermatologists, CeraVe offers a range of skincare and body care products focused on the barrier-balancing properties of ceramides. Developed with accessibility in mind, CeraVe products are easy to find in most drugstores.

About My Skin: On the drier side

Thankfully, my skin doesn't have any major visible damage from being a late-bloomer sunscreen user. Now that I am using sunscreen, I'm paying close attention to what my skin enjoys the most. My complexion is on the drier side, so I prefer hydrating sunscreens that aren't too greasy. Sunscreens are thick and overall easier to work in with a bit of slip—plus, it's more comfortable for my skin.

Chemical vs. Mineral Sunscreen

Sunscreen formulas come in two main types: Chemical and mineral. True to its name, CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen is the latter. But what's the difference? Chemical sunscreen uses chemicals to filter out the sun's rays, while mineral sunscreen physically blocks UV radiation with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Which one is better all depends on you and your needs. I typically prefer mineral sunscreen, as it works well for my hyperpigmentation from past breakouts.

The Ingredients: Mineral SPF and signature ceramides

CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen does have two active ingredients: Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Both help protect the skin from UV rays, minimizing sun damage in all its forms with proper use. Also, as a CeraVe product, this formula features ceramides to restore and maintain barrier health. Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide round out the pack for a calm, glowing finish.

This sunscreen isn't quite Byrdie Clean due to the inclusion of PEGs and triethanolamine, and the slight fragrance may not be ideal for those who find scented products to be irritating.

The Scent: A stereotypical sunscreen aroma

Speaking of scent, I wish I had a better description of the scent of this product. But, to be honest, it just smells like sunscreen. In my opinion, the fragrance is pretty bland and unproblematic; if anything, the scent brings back memories of going to the beach with my family. The fragrance isn't strong enough to be a widespread problem for sensitive skin, but those concerned should be sure to check out the ingredients list to be sure there's nothing likely to bother your skin.

The Feel: Hydrating with a smooth slip

CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen has a nice slip to it, which I'm excited about. Few things are more frustrating than sunscreen that's dry and hard to work through. The consistency here is similar to a hydrating serum, and it truly felt comfortable as I worked it against my skin. While the smooth, hydrating texture may not be everyone's preference (especially for oily skin types), I didn't mind the extra moisture.

The Results: Sheer, dewy protection

When I applied CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen to my skin, I noticed it had a sheer tint, which made me a bit nervous. I don't usually opt for tinted sunscreen formulas, especially if I plan on wearing makeup that day. That day, I was opting for a fresh face anyway, and as I worked the product into my skin, the sheer tint slowly disappeared into my skin tone. However, I don't know if all skin tones will have the same experience—the product only comes in one shade.

After applying the sunscreen, I looked like I had done a 10-step skincare routine. My skin had a dewy finish that I appreciated, and I had just the amount of hydration I needed. But although I enjoyed the hydration of this product, the formula does have a bit of weight to it, so I can understand if someone with oily skin would prefer to stay away.

Over the day, this sunscreen made my skin appear a bit greasy. When this happened, I would touch up my skin with a blotting sheet, which did just the trick. It's also important to note that I did reapply mid-day, which is important for maintaining protection no matter which sunscreen you use. CeraVe recommends applying the product every two hours. I found it ideal to use a blotting sheet beforehand each time to minimize the greasiness I had experienced.

The Value: Fairly affordable and worth it

At $17 for 1.7 oz., CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen is on the higher end for a drugstore product, though still affordable compared to niche and luxury brands. In my eyes, you can't put a price on skin health, and finding a sunscreen that works for your routine is key to preventing damage. Beyond protecting your skin, this formula is a multitasker with its ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, making fostering an overall healthy, nourished complexion easier. You can find more affordable sunscreens if budget is your priority, but this one is a pretty good deal for a formula full of skin-loving ingredients.

