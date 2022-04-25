We put the CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

A hydrating body wash is a good choice even if your skin leans more normal than dry. The heat and water from showers—and especially if your showers tend to be long—steal moisture from the skin. If you aren’t moisturizing skin soon, it can start to turn dry. By starting the hydration process in the shower, you can get a step ahead of dry, flaky skin.

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash claims to both clean and moisturize skin in-shower—all without soaps and surfactants. Instead, it’s filled with good-for-skin additions that make this soap feel more like a moisturizer than a cleanser. I already use the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, so I looked forward to trying out the body wash to see whether another CeraVe product might become a staple in my routine.

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash Best for: Normal to dry skin Uses: Cleanses and moisturizes Active ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean: Yes Cruelty-Free: No Price: Around $11 About the brand: CeraVe is a skincare brand formulated with dermatologists that includes ceramides in their line of products.

About My Skin: Balanced and likes hydration

My skin type typically depends on the season, leaning oily in the summer and drier in the winter. No matter the season, I prefer to use hydrating products because I notice my skin feels healthier when I do.

I currently use Necessaire's The Body Wash in Bergamot, and while I like it (especially the scent!), I was looking forward to seeing whether CeraVe's body wash lived up to the rest of its product line.

The Feel and Scent: Creamy and unscented

At first squeeze, CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash looks more like moisturizer than soap. It’s super creamy and thick, and right away it looked like it would be more hydrating than other cleansers I’ve tried.

It doesn’t use the usual foaming ingredients, so it won’t suds up as much as other soaps, but it does so enough to make it easy to use (and the trade-off is increased hydration). I found that it soaped up well enough just using my hands, but you’ll get even better bubbles if you use a washcloth or loofah. It’s unscented, and this was the only disappointment for me—I missed the spa-like fragrance of my usual body wash. For some, though, the lack of fragrance may be a plus.

The Results: It actually works

I’ve used hydrating body washes in the past that seemed to coat my skin in oil rather than moisturize it, but CeraVe's Hydrating Body Wash made my skin just feel healthy, clean, and hydrated. It’s convenient to use during the summer, when any moisturizer I apply seems to melt right off. And during the winter, it will provide an extra layer of protection against the dry indoor heat.

The body wash keeps skin hydrated because it doesn’t contain drying soap or sulfates. Plus, it includes ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to moisturize. Ingredients like these naturally support your skin’s barrier, too.

It’s also about what isn’t on the ingredients list. There are no potentially irritating (or drying!) sulfates or soaps, as mentioned, and the brand notes that it's safe for eczema-prone skin. Plus, because there’s no added fragrance, you won’t have to worry about being put off by the scent.

The Value: A fair price

The 10-ounce bottle sells for about $11, which is a good price for a reliable, hydrating body wash like this one. The bottle isn’t very large, but depending on your usage it should last around two months or more. Overall, the price seems fair for a basic, yet well-developed body wash.

Similar Products: More hydrating body washes

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Wash ($11): If you like a body wash with scent, try this deliciously fragranced option. It has a much thinner consistency than CeraVe’s and the rich ingredients can leave behind a moisturizing film on the skin, but the brand is cruelty-free and uses organic and fair trade ingredients.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash ($16): It makes a big claim for a body wash: up to 24 hours of hydration. The brand says it's also safe for eczema-prone skin and gentle enough for a baby’s scalp. Plus, it can be used on both the face and body. It’s around $16 for a 13.5 fluid ounce bottle, making it just slightly more expensive per ounce than CeraVe.

