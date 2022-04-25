I Tried CeraVe's Daily Moisturizer on My Sensitive Skin—Here's What Happened

Bianca Lambert
Bianca Lambert
Bianca is a contributing writer for Byrdie specializing in natural hair and skincare. You can find her work in xoNecole, The Everygirl, POPSUGAR, Travel Noire, and more. 
Published on Apr 25, 2022

We put the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. 

Unlike the skincare routine for my face, my body care routine is pretty much nonexistent—that is, until itchy patches of dry skin started cropping up. I imagine that both the dry California weather and my lack of commitment to moisturizing contributed. I am typically more excited to try products that promise clearer, more radiant skin. But in this case, I was beyond excited to potentially find a body lotion that could help calm and rid my skin of all its current discomfort.

Keep reading to see how my skin did with the addition of CeraVe's Daily Moisturizing Lotion.

BEST FOR: Dry, textured skin

USES: Hydrating and calming the skin

POTENTIAL ALLERGENS: None

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Hyaluronic acid 

BYRDIE CLEAN: No

Cruelty-Free: No

PRICE: Approximately $13

ABOUT THE BRAND: CeraVe is a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand founded in 2005. It offers a wide range of budget-friendly skincare and body care items.


About My Skin: Sensitive and prone to dry patches

My skin has been going through a change lately, with dry patches of skin cropping up that are not only itchy but painful due to my mindless scratching. I have noticed that using body washes with excessive fragrance tends to make my skin flare up. So, I've had to banish everything but my Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

The Feel: Lightweight yet hydrating

The lightweight feel of this lotion was welcomed, especially since I was slathering it on any time my skin started to feel dry—or worse, itchy. Since the lotion is fragrance-free, it didn't irritate my sensitive skin.

cerave daily moisturizing lotion

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Ingredients: Hydrating skincare for the body

You can count on CeraVe to bring skincare to the world of body care. The non-comedogenic, oil-free, and fragrance-free lotion is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain its natural moisture and ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Plus, the brand claims its MVE Technology continually releases moisturizing ingredients to the skin for long-lasting hydration. 

Packaging: Simple with no frills

The packaging is what you'd expect from a body moisturizer. The pump was easy to use, too—with a slight twist of the top, you can open and close it. However, I didn't see any information about whether the brand's packaging was recycled on the website (which would have been a plus).

The Results: Hydrated, calm skin

To get the most out of the ingredients, I applied the lotion to damp skin the same way I do my hyaluronic acid serums for optional hydration. I loved that it never felt sticky or greasy.

Over the course of a week, the combination of changing the products I showered with and adding this lotion to the mix helped soothe the dry patches on my skin.

There is one patch that continues to come and go and mainly shows up when I get too lazy to thoughtfully apply lotion each night. 

Over the course of a week, the combination of changing the products I used in the shower and adding this lotion into the mix helped soothe the dry patches on my skin.

The Value: Unbeatable

This product retails between $11 and $14 depending on the size. With the hydrating and skin barrier protecting ingredients in this lotion, I think the price and size make this a must-have to help with everything from dry skin to skin conditions like eczema

cerave daily moisturizing lotion

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Similar Products: A few other products at a range of price points 

Cetaphil Intensive Healing Lotion with Ceramides ($20): Made with sunflower seed oil rich in fatty omega acids, this non-comedogenic, fragrance, and paraben-free lotion is gentle on sensitive skin. 

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm ($20): Made with colloidal oatmeal and ceramides, this steroid-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free balm comforts itchy, dry skin. 

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme ($29): This ceramide, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide-infused formula moisturizes and soothes severely dry skin. 

Final Verdict

Now that I've tried CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, it will be a part of my body care routine from here on out. I recommend it for anyone with reactive skin that craves moisture. 

Specs

  • Product Name Daily Moisturizing Lotion
  • Product Brand CeraVe
  • Price $14.00
  • Weight 12 oz.
  • Ingredients Purified Water, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Behentrimonium Methosulfate and Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20 and Cetearyl alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3-Diisosterate, Dimethicone, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramide 1, Ceramide 3, Ceramide 6-II, Cholesterol, Phytosphingosine, Potassium Phosphate, Dipotassium phosphate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum.
