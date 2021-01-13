The 21 Beauty and Wellness Products Getting Our Favorite Celebs Through Winter

With unlimited access to the best beauty and wellness products the industry has to offer, celebrities can put us on to their secrets to maintaining their glowing skin, lush locks, and healthy habits. And like the seasons change, so do our regimens and so do the regimens of our favorite stars.

Eager to know what products can be found on the vanities of your favorite celebrities, entertainers, and social influencers? Look no further. Ahead, Byrdie chatted with a few celebs to learn what items are at the forefront of their winter beauty arsenals. P.S. You’d be shocked to know that most of their must-haves are surprisingly affordable.

Whitney Port

Whitney Port knows the importance of keeping your hands moisturized in the winter. This is exactly why the With Whit host says Ouai’s Hand Lotion ($32) lives on her bathroom sink. "After I wash my hands I just slather it all over," she shares with Byrdie exclusively.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson insists that her daughters, Birdie Mae and Maxwell Drew Johnson, have the best in hair care products. "My daughters have the most beautiful natural blonde hair, and in order to keep their locks shiny and healthy, I use Rita Hazan’s Weekly Remedy Treatment ($42)—religiously," the singer tells us.

KJ Smith

"My lips get so dry during the winter months—especially now that I am wearing a mask every day," the actress admits. "Urban Skin RX’s Hydrating Lip Treatment ($16) is one of my favorite serums for my lips. I use it daily."

Cameron Diaz

For Cameron Diaz, sick days are a no-no. To strengthen her immune system throughout the winter months, the actress turns to bee propolis for its natural germ-fighting properties. "Boosting my immune system through the winter months is a must," the actress divulges. "Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Spray ($14) is my go-to because it supports my immune system while being yummy!"

Toni Braxton

"During this season, staying safe and moisturized is at the forefront of my mind," Braxton explains to us. "My go-to product is Uncle Bud’s Hemp Anti-Bacterial Hand & Body Lotion ($11) because it leaves no residue. Best of all, it kills 99.9% of [household] germs and bacteria!"

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels is very candid about her skin’s need for hydration in the colder months. "In the winter, my skin gets so dry and ashy," the singer and songwriter reveals. "My favorite product to achieve soft skin during the season is Bio Oil Skincare Oil ($10)."

Maddie Ziegler

"I can’t start my day without Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum ($55)," the professional dancer tells us. "The feminine, fruity-floral scent gives me such joy and energy. It’s my winter ‘pick-me-up.’"

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart seeks soothing hydration to keep her skin soft and moisturized all winter long. "I use CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($12) because it has aloe vera and coconut milk," the actress explains to us. "It gives me that extra dewy moisture I need."

Olivia Munn

"Honestly, my new obsession is Poppi ($30/12 pack). It’s a prebiotic soda made from apple cider vinegar," the actress tells us. Before you voice your hesitation, Munn insists, "you would never know because it tastes so good."

Since drinking it regularly, the Ocean’s 8 star notices dramatic differences in her overall health. "My skin is glowing, I’m not bloated anymore, and my gut is so much healthier."

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev believes in maintaining her pearly whites, no matter the season. "Smiling is my biggest accessory," the actress explains, before revealing she uses Twice Toothpaste ($7) to keep her teeth bright and white. "Trust me, once you try this you’ll never want to go back to your old toothpaste."

Keke Palmer

Harsh weather can wreak havoc on your self-care routine—especially in the winter months. To combat dry skin before it starts, Keke Palmer turns to Olay’s Rinse-Off Body Conditioner ($6). "It has helped me get through these New York winters,” the Virgo Tendencies singer revealed during this interview with Byrdie.

Archie Panjabi

"The Blueberry Soy Night Recovery Cream ($64) from Eminence Organic Skin Care is a year-round staple for me, but especially in the winter months," the Departure actress shares. "The power-packed combo of shea butter and antioxidant-rich berries keeps my skin deeply hydrated. Did I mention that it smells delicious?!"

Carla Hall

"I’ve been actively taking care of my sensitive skin since I was in my early 20s," the chef tells us. "Defiance Science Duo ($100) by Caire Beauty is the best serum and mask that I’ve ever used, especially now that my skin has changed so much during menopause."

She adds, "Since I’ve been using the mask 3-times a week, I’ve noticed that my skin is smoother and healthier. It even got rid of my adult acne that returned after menopause."

Marine Lorphelin

As the former Miss France 2013, Marine Lorphelin knows the importance of radiant skin. This is why she turns to Mademoiselle Provence. "My skin feels amazing after using the Almond & Orange Blossom Body Lotion ($15)," the French model and doctor explains. "On top of that, the brand is clean, French, AND affordable!"

When looking for a delightful moment of self-care and self-indulgence, supermodel Kenza Fourati and celebrity shoe designer Chloe Gosselin also swear by the French beauty brand.

Rumer Willis

When Rumer Willis is looking for a way to decompress during the colder months, the actress reaches for her niLuu Vegan Silk Eye Mask ($60). "It is one of my absolute favorites for the winter," she explains. "[The mask] is so cozy and silky that it feels like a cloud on your eyes."

JuJu C

Influencer JuJu C is a strong advocate for products with moisture in the winter. "All of my winter beauty regimens include hydrating products in order to combat the dryness and irritation that the season can cause," the author reveals.

She especially loves Bath & Body Works’ Eucalyptus Spearmint Hand Cream ($15). "This hand cream is inexpensive and one of my ultimate go-to's because of the scent and moisture."

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr says she sees instant results when she uses KORA Organics’ Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask ($48). "It’s like an at-home facial," the model explains. "It can be used as an exfoliating scrub or leave-on mask. It’s literally the best exfoliation experience I’ve ever had!"

Carmen Electra

For the past two decades, Carmen Electra has had a major secret to maintaining her youthful glow. Now, fans can experience the benefits of flawless skin with her multi-step beauty brand, GOGO Skincare. "GOGO Skincare ($150) is essential for my winter skincare because it has moisturizing properties throughout," the actress says.

Liane V

Finding protective hairstyles during the winter is a necessity for Liane V. Using this as the inspiration behind her collaboration with Insert Name Here, the social media star shared with us her excitement for her new Liane Clip-in Ponytail ($54). "We created this pony together with everyday wear in mind. I feel so blessed to share this moment with you," she tells us.

Daniella Monet

"As a busy mom on the go, Undone Beauty's Lip to Cheek Cream Palette ($14) is a lifesaver," the actress shares. "I love the radiant color that is offered in the 3-in-1 formula. It allows me to spend less time worrying about my makeup and more time growing with my family."

Molly Sims

Molly Sims swears by Seiso JBeauty, especially when she’s out and about in colder temperatures. "I really love the textures of the products, and how insanely hydrating they are without being heavy or oily," the model and actress explains. "You know, some products just kind of sit on the skin and you feel like you're wearing them. Seiso products really go into [your pores] and you immediately feel a difference. Like your skin is quenched."

She personally suggests trying the Pure Ceramide Concentrate ($155) and the Water Velvet Cream ($65) together for super hydration and incredible healing. "It leaves my skin so dewy and glowy," she adds.