The Best Celebrity Throwback Photos, From Priyanka to Kim K

Thursday has arguably become one of our favorite days of the week. While Sunday still holds an important place in our hearts—especially for our self-care needs—we love Thursdays for filing our feeds with some truly incredible celebrity throwback #TBT images. From childhood photos to some inspirational beauty moments of yesteryear, we're never left disappointed (and yes, there are some pics that definitely remind us why some hair and makeup trends should be left in the past).

Ahead, take a walk down memory lane to see how some of our favorite celebrities expressed their love for beauty years ago.