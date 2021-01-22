The Best Celebrity Throwback Photos, From Priyanka to Kim K

These beauty looks are iconic.

written by
Emerald Elitou
Emerald is a freelance fashion, beauty, and fine-dining writer
Emerald Elitou
updated Jan 22, 2021
Celebrity TBTs

 Alicia Keys / Priyanka Chopra / Kamala Harris

Thursday has arguably become one of our favorite days of the week. While Sunday still holds an important place in our hearts—especially for our self-care needs—we love Thursdays for filing our feeds with some truly incredible celebrity throwback #TBT images. From childhood photos to some inspirational beauty moments of yesteryear, we're never left disappointed (and yes, there are some pics that definitely remind us why some hair and makeup trends should be left in the past).

Ahead, take a walk down memory lane to see how some of our favorite celebrities expressed their love for beauty years ago. 

01 of 09

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been trendy since her teenage years. In a throwback photo of herself at the age of 17, the Quantico actress can be seen showcasing flowing black hair and her signature wide smile.

02 of 09

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams exudes sophistication, high-fashion, and polished beauty. The actress, singer, and former Miss America 1984 recently posted this glamorous snapshot from her past, and her icon status is easily understandable.

03 of 09

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson seems to never stray from her signature red pout. In a throwback photo, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles can be seen rocking bold red lips as she flaunted her "very first short haircut."

04 of 09

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was a stylish blonde in this throwback photo with her sisters, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe.

05 of 09

Kandi Burruss

When making her reality show debut on Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss created waves with her edgy short hairstyles. Most fans of the singer really admired her multi-layered, feathered hairstyle.

06 of 09

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys recently posted a photo from her teenage years. Boasting a dark brown lip, an oversized jacket, and black scully, the Show Me Love singer looked seriously stylish while taking the train through New York City. "I took the train everywhere! [...] I thought I was such a badass, can’t you tell?" the Keys Soulcare founder captioned the photo.

07 of 09

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dug in the archives to celebrate '90s style and honor those who influenced her beauty choices. "Gwen Stefani inspired my hairstyle, Drew Berrymore inspired these eyebrows, and Jared Leto inspired my leather choker," the actress revealed on Instagram.

08 of 09

Janet Jackson

An entire mood! If you’re old enough to remember landline calls, then you know how fun it was to chat all night with your bestie. The Empress of Pop rekindled this feeling when she posted this throwback photo showing herself chatting on the phone and sporting her natural hair.

09 of 09

Kamala Harris

It’s no secret that Kamala Harris cherished her time at Howard University. And from the looks of these photos, not only did she earn a degree in Political Science and Economics, but she also earned a degree in being incredibly stylish.

