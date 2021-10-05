6 Halloween Hair Looks You Can Totally Do At Home This Year

Now that we've reached October, we're officially counting down the days until Halloween. The holiday is a beauty lover's dream and gives us plenty of opportunities to go all out with our looks. And of course, the glam opportunities don't end with your makeup, and hair is where you get to complete your look and pull off whatever character you're channeling. No matter what costume (or costumes) you choose this season, there's a hairstyle to pair with it perfectly.

To get you started on your Halloween glam ideas, we've rounded up a few celebrity hairstylist-approved looks we're loving this spooky season. From nostalgic 'dos to modern, trendy looks, these glamorous styles are an entire costume alone. Read on for the six best celeb stylist hair looks you'll want to wear long after Halloween.



Mermaid Braids

While this look fits Ariel, there are plenty of other ideas you could pair it with. "You could rock this braid with tons of costumes!" says celebrity hairstylist Hayley Heckmann, noting that this glam mermaid braid would also be perfect for a princess or Catwoman look. In addition to adding length with extensions, Heckmann suggests playing up the hair accessories to fit the vibe of your costume.



For this lengthy style, pull your hair into a super-high ponytail and use a strong hold product like Unite's MaxControl Spray ($29) to keep your hair in place. To keep your mermaid braid smooth and shiny, apply a styling paste to your hands while you braid, and feel free to add hair extensions for an even lengthier look. Once the braid is secure, it's time to accessorize. "We used little rings with seashells and starfish to accessorize this mermaid braid," says Heckmann. However, you can also wear this look long after Halloween. Just skip the accessories and add ribbon or string around the braid.



High Ponytail

Embrace your inner Ariana Grande with a waist-grazing high pony like the one stylist Andrew Fitzsimons created for Kourtney Kardashian. The slicked-back style works for various costumes, including iconic looks like Gabrielle Union's Bring It On pony, Madonna's signature updo, or a modern take on Barbie's 'do à la Beyoncé's 2016 Halloween costume.

Celeb hairstylist Takisha Sturdevant-Drew recently created a take on the high pony on actress Renée Elise Goldsberry. To recreate the style at home, he recommends first pulling your hair into a tight, high pony before wrapping a faux-pony like the TSD HAIR ponytail ($180) around it to add length. Be sure to wrap the hair around the base of the pony, so it blends in seamlessly. Finally, straighten the ponytail with a flatiron and smooth it out with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Finisher ($18) for a sleek look.



Bubble Braids

We've big fans of bubble braids, and there are endless ways to try and style the look. Whether you're going for Princesscore or just channeling Megan Thee Stallion this year, bubble braids can take any costume to the next level. For Halloween, however, you'll definitely want to go all out, adding volume and accessories to make a statement.



To recreate this look courtesy of celeb hairstylist Graham Nation, start with a high-volume product like Unite's Elevate Mousse ($28) and work it into your hair from the roots to the very ends. After you've secured your braid with hair ties, spray it with Texturiza Spray ($34) to add more volume and secure it again. Keep the look in place all night with a final mist of strong-hold hairspray.



Rockstar Volume

High-volume curls are always in style, but they’re particularly in vogue for Halloween since the look works for a variety of different costume ideas. Model Imaan Hammam’s hair was the star of her Slash costume, but larger-than-life ‘dos also work great for channeling pretty much any ‘80s rockstar.

To get the style at home, you have to create some serious volume and curl. Takisha recommends diffusing your hair upside down and side-to-side to volumize and add texture. Then, using a half-inch curling wand, add a few curls where needed. Backcomb at the roots with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Finisher ($18) and glide it through your hair for shine.



Butterfly Accessories

Whether you're going for a fairy princess, butterfly queen, or throwback Y2K moment, butterflies are the prettiest hair accessory to elevate your look instantly. For this Instagram-worthy half-up, half-down style, celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins added curls, butterfly accessories, and finished with a glossing spray for shine and hold. "The key to this butterfly look is that the initial hairstyle is super gorgeous and shiny," he tells us. "I'm obsessed with UNITE's 7Seconds Glossing Spray ($30), and the butterflies are just icing on the cake."



Hawkins also suggests going full out with this look for Halloween by adding glitter and color clip-in extensions. However, the stylist adds that the butterfly look has a lifespan well beyond October 31. “This is a great festival look as well, or if you’re just feeling your Lizzie McGuire Y2K fantasy,” he says.



‘60s Bouffant

We've seen '60s-inspired hairstyles everywhere this year including runways and the red carpet. To get in on the trend and channel some of the decade’s beauty icons like Brigitte Bardot and Diana Ross, go with a classic ‘60s bouffant this Halloween.

To create this high-volume look on Addison Rae, celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano first prepped her hair with UNITE’s Volumizing Spray ($29) and then followed up with a blow-dry cream to add control. She then blow-dried using a natural bristle brush and set her curls with velcro rollers. Once the hair cooled, she removed the rollers and backcombed each section. “Make sure to marry the sections as you backcomb,” says Priano. “Grab the previous section, add in the new section, and then backcomb until you get the achieved volume.” After brushing and teasing the bouffant, she flat ironed a sleek section at the front before clipping it back and finishing the look with a headband.

