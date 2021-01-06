10 Celebrity Hair Transformations to Inspire Your "New Year, New Hair"

New year, new hair, right? 2020 was a long year of DIY hairstyles, experimenting with the hair dye and scissors, and getting our hair Zoom-ready, so it’s only right we let a major (or minor) hair change help usher in the new year. There’s nothing more transformative than a new hairstyle to get you out of a style rut or general life rut, see the post-breakup haircut. We're pretty much breaking up with 2020 right?

Naturally, we looked to some of our favorite trendsetters for hairstyle inspo for a fresh start and they delivered. From more subtle tweaks to daring color changes that will make you finally book that appointment with your colorist you've been putting off, we've rounded up the latest in celebrity hair transformations. Read on to be inspired by the hair trends hitting 2021.