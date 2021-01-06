10 Celebrity Hair Transformations to Inspire Your "New Year, New Hair"

New year, new hair, right? 2020 was a long year of DIY hairstyles, experimenting with the hair dye and scissors, and getting our hair Zoom-ready, so it’s only right we let a major (or minor) hair change help usher in the new year. There’s nothing more transformative than a new hairstyle to get you out of a style rut or general life rut, see the post-breakup haircut. We're pretty much breaking up with 2020 right?
Naturally, we looked to some of our favorite trendsetters for hairstyle inspo for a fresh start and they delivered. From more subtle tweaks to daring color changes that will make you finally book that appointment with your colorist you've been putting off, we've rounded up the latest in celebrity hair transformations. Read on to be inspired by the hair trends hitting 2021.
Halsey's bold buzz cut
In true 2020 fashion, Halsey revealed her new buzzcut via TikTok. Since the big reveal back in October, the singer and beauty brand founder has experimented with colors like neon pink, bright blue and green stripes, and a choppy wig in a kaleidoscope of colors. We can't think of anything better to pair with a bold graphic liner courtesy of about-face than an even bolder cut.
Ciara's pretty pastels
In November the singer switched up her brunette and honey blonde waves debuting cool blue locks on the gram courtesy of her glam team. While we were preparing to take this icy blue shade to our hairstylist to cure our winter blues, she debuted another enviable shade, pastel pink. No surprise to anyone who’s seen her spot-on Halloween costumes or ode to black hair Rooted, Ciara and co have plenty of hair tips and tricks up their sleeves and we’re taking notes.
Demi Lovato's edgy pixie cut
Just after hosting the People’s Choice Awards with cascading, waist-length waves, Demi Lovato pulled a style 180 and debuted her boldest hair yet. With a cover-worthy photoshoot on Instagram Demi revealed the edgy pixie cut, with an undercut and in a bold platinum shade, styled to disheveled perfection. There aren’t enough heart-eye emojis to convey how we feel about this daring look but this the exact energy we’re bringing into 2021.
Bella Hadid's throwback highlights
Proving that even the smallest changes can have a huge impact, these chunky, throwback highlights Bella Hadid debuted yesterday are on our list of looks to try. These face-framing highlights are giving us total Ginger Spice vibes and of all the 90s/00s beauty and fashion trends on the way back we’re glad this is one of them. Anyone else prepared to spice up your life in 2021?
Gigi Hadid's curtain bangs
Of course, fellow model and Hadid sister, Gigi debuted a new hairstyle too. The model and new mother shared her wispy, new, and on-trend, curtain bangs on Instagram. Keep this subtle cut, courtesy of hairstylist Alie Hernandez, in mind next time you ask yourself, "Should I get bangs?" The answer is yes, definitely.
The return of Rihanna's mullet
Riri rang in the new year with 2020's most unexpected and divisive hair trend, the mullet but if anyone can pull it off it's the trendsetter and hair chameleon herself. The multi-hyphenate first debuted the style in 2013 before teasing it again this year in a promo for her Savage x Fenty show and then fully committed to the style in December. Knowing Rihanna, it's only a matter of time before her next big style debuts until then we're full on-board with the mullet renaissance.
Chrissy Teigen channels your favorite friend
Chrissy Teigen’s latest cut and blonde highlights courtesy of Tracy Cunningham had commenters doing a double-take because it drew comparisons to the iconic Rachel Green cut. She switched the lookup with beachy waves and lots of length. While we love these beach blonde waves, she also shared a video of her edited with purple hair, it’s just a filter but fingers crossed she tries these lavender locks in 2021, we’re already ready to add it to our Pinterest boards.
Serena William's goes for the gold
Serena Williams has given us plenty of sporty ponytail inspo on the court, off the court she’s sported plenty of enviable styles and colors. She’s experimented with ombre brown and golden blonde and her latest hue is blonder than ever. I don’t know about you but her beachy and tousled waves are encouraging us to go for the gold(en blonde) in 2021.
Gabrielle Union's classic protective style
Leave it to actress Gabrielle Union to debut a few flawless looks. The Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder has rocked her natural curls, short cuts, long locks, and a number of must-try protective styles including her latest. She rang in the new year with classic box braids accessorizing with a pretty flower crown, a look we're already ready to try.
Drake trending new style
We’re only a few days into the new year but Drake is already starting a conversation with his divisive new haircut. His new buzzcut and bangs accented with a heart both confused and intrigued fans when a leaked selfie made the rounds on Twitter. Whether it was a teaser for a new single or album or a lighthearted joke we will say the rapper might be right on-trend, 00s beauty and fashion are back and side-swept bangs might be in again. If your 2021 resolution was to make a splash take notes from Drake himself and try something new, it doesn't have to be this.