24 Beauty Products Our Favorite Celebs Can't Live Without This Winter

Now that winter is well underway, we’re looking to stock our routines with products that can help us combat some of the season’s biggest beauty concerns (read: non-stop dry skin). In addition to nourishing skincare products, we’ve also been searching for beauty finds that can help lift our moods during these bleak months. And as it turns out, our favorite celebrities are doing the exact same thing.

We recently tapped some of Hollywood's best to weigh in on the new beauty and wellness products they’re adding to their routines to stay hydrated, moisturized, and happy this season. Ahead, see all of the delicious scents, mood-boosting wellness drinks, and luxurious body products our favorite celebs are using this winter.



Naomi Osaka

Like many of us, Naomi Osaka admits that dry skin is her number one beauty concern come winter. However, the tennis star swears by the Hydrating Facial Oil ($15) and Coconut Body Oil ($10) from her skincare brand KINLÓ to combat frigid temperatures. “They're both must-haves in my routine because they add back so much moisture and make my skin feel soft and smooth," she tells us.

Lo Bosworth

“An absolute must-have in my winter routine is the Clear Skin Probiotics ($25) from Love Wellness," Bosworth shares about the product that keeps her skin glowing from the inside out. She credits the supplement with helping her avoid dry, flaky skin all season long.

Iman



Despite the dreary weather, supermodel Iman will be channeling Tuscan sunshine all season thanks to her first-ever fragrance. The "deeply personal" scent is called Love Memoir ($85), and it’s inspired by her travels with late husband David Bowie. "It's a fragrance that is not trendy. It feels like a fragrance that has a past, and also, it is a little bit masculine,” she tells Byrdie. “I also have black currant, bergamot, vanilla, and rose in there, which is feminine. So it has both a feminine and masculine vibe to it."

Bella Hadid

"Kin is always my secret wellness weapon, but heading into the colder months, it's one of the few things I really can't live without,” Bella Hadid tells Byrdie exclusively about her beverage brand. In the winter, she personally reaches for Kin Euphorics Spritz ($30), a non-alcoholic drink that's designed to drive focus. “With the days getting shorter, it's easy to feel low energy. These drinks are the perfect pick-me-up.”

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham tells us that her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer ($60) is an essential in her winter beauty wardrobe thanks to its multipurpose benefits. “It keeps my skin healthy and glowing, supports cell turnover so my skin stays fresh, and it's also great under makeup," she says, noting that the multi-use moisturizer blurs her pores and gives her skin a "gorgeous glow.”

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton says that when the weather gets harsh, she prioritizes keeping her skin moisturized with the help of Nude Sugar's Sugar Plum Elixir ($35). She also adores The Creém ($45) for an “extra dose of hydration.”

Leomie Anderson



Model Leomie Anderson knows that protecting your skin from the elements is a year-long undertaking. “One of the key products I've been using during the day and evening is the Ustawi Bamboo Water Protective Mist ($40),” she tells us. “I use it during the day and in the evening. London is very polluted, and I find that if I go out to Central London or somewhere, my skin is a bit more clogged than usual. The mist helps prevent those pollutants from penetrating the skin, which is great.”

Lana Condor

Lana Condor uses the gentle Oil-Free Acne Wash ($8) from Neutrogena as her yearlong go-to skincare treatment. “I love that the wash doesn’t over-dry my skin during months where the cooler weather can really affect it,” the actress tells us. “I also love how the product helps keep my skin protected from future breakouts.”

Lia Bartha

Want to know Lia Bartha's secret to radiant skin, despite blasting the heat all winter long? The fitness influencer and creator of B the method turns to Furtuna’s Biphase Moisturizing Oil ($128), along with the Solawave Wand with Red Light Therapy ($149) to keep her skin happy and hydrated. “I use the wand almost every day to create an at-home facial experience. It delivers so many treatments at one time," she shares. "I notice a huge reduction in puffiness and tension when I am finished. Not to mention, much smoother and hydrated skin."

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford agrees with us all when we say recovering from the holidays and the colder weather—even in Malibu—can be exhausting. To wake up her "tired-looking eyes,” the model turns to the Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Smoothing and Refreshing Eye Serum ($58). She explains, “I keep it in the fridge to provide a cooling effect. I use it every morning, which really refreshes my eyes before a busy day. That and a cup of coffee, and I’m ready to face my day!”

Justine Skye

In order to combat the effects of harsh winter weather on hair, you can’t go wrong with a great leave-in conditioner. To rehydrate her curls, Justine Skye turns to It’s A 10 Haircare's Coily Miracle Leave-In Conditioner ($25). “I love a good leave-in! What I love about the It’s A 10 Coily Collection is that it’s extremely versatile," she tells us. "It’s pure coily magic.”

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers swears by her Suzanne Organic's Manuka Honey Soothing Gel ($50) and Manuka Honey Moisturizer ($45) to prevent the damaging effects of the harsh winter months. “The deeply hydrating Manuka Honey protects my skin and soothes irritation from harsh climates that can dry out the skin," she explains. "I apply both the soothing gel and moisturizer, which feel like silk on my skin and aren't sticky at all, every morning and at night to keep my skin hydrated all day long.”

Kendall Toole

“Good Kind Pure’s Vanilla Ginger Eau de Toilette ($25) is my winter must-have,” fitness influencer and Peloton instructor Kendall Toole shares with us about her go-to seasonal scent. The warm scent is both vegan and cruelty-free, and as Toole explains: “It smells amazing and one spray lasts all day!”

Kerry Washington



“I'm obsessed with hyaluronic acid,” Kerry Washington admits. “When I first met with the Neutrogena scientists, they explained its efficacy to me, and it blew my mind.” To combat dry winter skin, the actress turns to one of her affordable favorites: the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel ($12), which is packed with Washington’s go-to ingredient to boost moisture.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo Levine discovered Allies of Skin—and their sibling brand PSA—a year ago, and has been using them exclusively ever since. “My favorite is 35% Vitamin C Perfecting Serum ($139), which is waterless and seriously the best vitamin C serum I've used," the model tells us. "My skin has been glowing, clear, and hydrated. I even got Adam [Levine] hooked on the products!"

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr makes her water ritual luxurious with her Glacce Amethyst Bottle ($96). “I use it all the time!" the supermodel shares. "You feel like you’re getting that little extra bit of love when you have your water."

Jessica Alba also turns to the luxury water bottles for hydration. "I'm always on the go and this water bottle is a beautiful yet functional piece to help keep me hydrated,” she tells us about the small, female-founded business.

Jessica Alba

Speaking of Jessica Alba, the actress and beauty entrepreneur also shared her go-to seasonal skincare product with us. “My must-have product for winter is the Honest Beauty Calm + Heal Melting Balm ($33). It's a luxurious cream that instantly calms and soothes my dry, sensitive skin,” Alba says of the ultra-rich formula. “I use it both day and night. It’s the one cream that everyone should have in their winter skin regimen."

Lori Harvey



Yes, you absolutely need SPF in the winter, even when you think the sun has abandoned us for good. Thankfully, Lori Harvey has an amazing sunscreen recommendation. “I have really been loving Supergoop’s Sunscreen,” she tells us. “The Unseen Sunscreen ($20) and the Glow Stick Sunscreen ($25) are really good and don’t leave a film or white overlay on my face.”

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried covets powerhouse products that keep her skin hydrated and glowing during the winter months. She personally gravitates towards the healing properties of the Lancôme Renergie H.C.F. Triple Serum ($135) for its use of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and ferulic acid in one bottle. “I use it every night to allow my skin to soak up while I sleep,” the actress shares with us. “I also use it right before I put makeup on for work because it’s the perfect primer.”

Kaci Walfall



Actress Kaci Walfall relies on a certain viral skincare product to keep her complexion clear on set all year long. “I love the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($32)—it works so great for my skin,” she tells Byrdie of the pore-unclogging treatment she discovered through her makeup artist.

Katie Sturino

If you ever meet Katie Sturino, you’ll probably smell the sweet scent of Lake & Skye’s Midnight 07 Eau de Parfum ($98), a delicious fragrance that boasts notes of yuzu, vetiver, amber, rose, fig, vanilla, and patchouli. "Weather changes can be uninspiring—especially when it turns dark at 4 p.m.—, but when I spray this on, it makes me want to head out into the world,” she shares.

Jessica Marie Garcia

As a soon-to-be mom, Jessica Marie Garcia is discovering new brands to support her pregnancy journey. Recently, the actress reached for Element Mom’s Mega Moisturizing Belly Mask ($10) to keep her skin hydrated and healthy. “It is super soothing, especially when it's warm," she shares.

Sarah Hyland

To keep her skin glowing from the inside-out, Sarah Hyland swears by Sourse's chocolate vitamins, Beauty Bites ($34), and Glow Bites ($34). According to the actress, the infused treats help her complexion, hair, and nails stay “in check” amid the season change.

Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy’s self-care routine always consists of the Firming Coconut Body Butter ($22) by yFOY. The former model donned it her personal must-have after it successfully helped to cure her dry skin while she was pregnant. “I used the Coconut Body Butter during all of my 5 pregnancies to help prevent stretch marks," she tells us. "I also used it post-natal to help with elasticity and firming."