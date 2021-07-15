We Asked Our Favorite Celebs What Products They Can't Live Without This Summer

This season, we’re turning up the heat on our beauty routines. After spending more than a year indoors, we’re ready to pull out all the stops and create beauty looks that make up for lost time. From bright and bold eyeshadows to sensual vacation scents, this summer is all about embracing the sun and having a good time.

And it's not just us; celebs are also embracing color and ease this season. Whether they're working out in the heat or planning a trip to the beach, everyone is ready to showcase their personal style and get some sunshine. Ahead, we chatted with influential actresses, models, influencers, and more to learn what beauty and wellness products are hot on their radar this summer.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion never leaves the house without lip gloss, lashes, and her favorite Revlon fragrance: Reign On ($24). The leader of the Hotties reveals that the invigorating floral and fruity scent gets her “into the mindset of being a powerful Hot Girl, ready for the summer.”

Revlon Reign On $24

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler loves eye-catching colors in the summer months. In fact, her penchant for bright looks was the inspiration behind her collaboration with Morphe—the dancer recently released the Imagination Palette ($25) filled with radiant shades. “You can create so many different kinds of looks with just one palette,” she tells us exclusively. “This makes it convenient to pack for traveling!”

Morphe Imagination Palette $25

Camila Alves McConaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey admits that she can't always get a full night’s sleep as a busy mom and entrepreneur. But that doesn’t stop the Women of Today founder from appearing fresh-faced and ready to take on whatever the day throws her way. To depuff and hydrate her skin, McConaughey turns to Mila Moursi Cryo Serum Ice Cube Infusion ($155). “This small but mighty ice cube delivers each time,” she tells us. “It leaves my skin firm, plump, and with a natural glow.”

Mila Moursi Cryo Serum Ice Cube Infusion $155

Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray prefers to keep her skincare simple, especially during the summer. To renew her skin, the model turns to plant-based gummies Glow ($49) by Imaraïs Beauty for their brightening, firming, and restoring benefits. “Work smarter, not harder, for your skincare,” she insists. “Skincare never tasted this sweet.”

Imaraïs Beauty Glow $49

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

“Summer is the perfect time to be playful with your look,” says Lucy Hale. The actress suggests adding a bold and bright eyeliner to your makeup rotation. “I’m especially loving Almay’s All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner ($8) in Nocturnal Navy. It glides on easily and has been my go-to when playing up my eyes in a fun way.”

Almay All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner $8

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith

It's not always easy committing to an all-natural deodorant—especially in the summer months. However, Jada Pinkett Smith is a huge fan of her wellness brand’s Hey Humans Naturally Derived Deodorant ($5) featuring coconut oil, rosemary extract, and arrowroot powder. “Before Hey Humans, I had a very difficult time finding an effective deodorant, but I believe we hit the mark with ours,” she adds.

Hey Humans Naturally Derived Deodorant $5

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

"When it comes to my summer beauty routine, I'm all about experimenting with color,” shares Millie Bobby Brown. “Florence by mills What's My Line? Eyeliners ($14) have quickly become my go-to beauty staples for creating fun, vibrant summer looks. They're super easy to grip and have a long-wear formula." Plus, she adds, "the colors stay put and look bright and bold throughout any summer plans."

Florence by mills What's My Line? Eyeliners $14

Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte McKinney

"FLO ($25/per month) has become a staple product in my wellness routine,” Charlotte McKinney reveals. Her go-to gummies, designed using natural botanicals, ease PMS symptoms. “I used to get the worst flair-ups around my period until I started using FLO. It provides some serious relief."

FLO PMS GUMMY VITAMINS $25/per month

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari prioritizes hair care, even when her plans include taking a dip in a pool. She swears by the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Brightening Powder ($30), which quickly removes minerals, metals, and other impurities that cause hair dullness. “It acts like a magnet and draws out impurities, including chlorine. It's truly a must-have for summer.”

dpHUE Kristin Cavallari Brightening Powder $30

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick

Hydration is key when exercising outdoors. That's why Danica Patrick turns to energy powder, filled with functional ingredients like adaptogens, nootropics, and electrolytes, to power her through a workout. The racing driver explains, “Beam’s Elevate Energy ($39) keeps me going for long days while helping me stay hydrated in the Arizona heat, especially as my training ramps up for the Boston Marathon in October."

Beam Elevate Energy $39

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness

“As I’m getting back to my busy schedule, ManiMe’s Pride Bundles ($45) make it so simple and easy to get a salon-quality manicure without the harsh chemicals or wait time,” the Queer Eye expert shares. These at-home gels—co-designed with nail artist Mei Kawajiri—bring the salon to you. “They are also custom-fit, so they fit my nails perfectly,” Van Ness adds.

ManiMe Pride Bundle $45

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Between her busy work schedule and life as the mother of a toddler, Gabrielle Union has become a fan of the wash-and-go look. To refresh her curls, she turns to the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Curl Refresher Spray ($10). "It provides my curls with ultimate hydration and a boost of shine,” she tells us. “Not to mention it smells so, so good."

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Curl Refresher Spray $10

Rebecca Dayan

Rebecca Dayan

To achieve an instant summer glow, Rebecca Dayan turns to the Macrene Actives High-Performance Face Serum ($195). “I absolutely love how smooth and glowing my skin looks since I started using it,” the actress shares. “I'm a huge fan!”

MACRENE ACTIVES High Performance Face Serum $195

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

“I’ve learned to embrace getting older, but part of making sure I take care of myself is by using products that proactively keep me healthy,” Brooke Shields explains, She uses Colgate Gum Renewal ($7) to care for her pearly whites and prevent gum damage. “It can be easy to forget, but our gums are the foundation of a healthy smile.”

Colgate Gum Renewal $7

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn

For Olivia Munn, gut health is important. And Poppi ($2), her favorite prebiotic soda, makes inside-out wellness simple. "It is the easiest and most delicious way to get my gut health in check, make my skin glow, and get rid of bloating,” the actress explains. “I started drinking it last summer and have been hooked ever since."

Poppi Raspberry Rose $2

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders

“Owning a jump rope makes it easy to work out when you’re traveling,” the runway model shares. And the Tone It Up Jump Rope ($9) is her trip companion of choice. “It’s the perfect thing to have when you’re on the go. You can throw it in your purse or your carry-on to get your heart rate going during those hotel workouts. Everyone should own one.”

Tone It Up Jump Rope $9

Rebecca Rittenhouse

Rebecca Rittenhouse

Rebecca Rittenhouse always finds herself reaching for the same brands in the heat: Epicuren, Monastery, and Saint Jane. “They are my absolute summer favorites,” the California beauty reveals.

“I love to leave the Monastery Rose Glycolic Gel ($79) on my skin overnight because it makes me feel clean and simultaneously luxe,” Rittenhouse explains. She also swears by the Saint Jane’s The C Drops ($90) for her morning routine. Post-workout, the busy actress turns to Epicuren Clarify Cleanser ($25). “It is my go-to after the gym for sweaty skin.”

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez makes it his mission to stay fresh during the summer. He uses the 18.21 Man Made Sweet Tobacco Premium Hairspray ($24) to maintain his signature look. To put it simply: “It keeps the wig tight and smelling right,” says Lopez.