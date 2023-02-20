The Beauty and Wellness Products Our Favorite Celebs Are Relying On This Winter

Winter is the season of TLC, and celebrities know the key to indulgent skincare and self-care routines better than anyone. Although you might not be able to mimic every step of Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz's beauty and wellness rituals, you can grab their consistent favorites to upgrade your own daily ritual (depending on your budget, of course).

From simple drugstore staples to luxe name-brand products, celebs know the ins and outs of the self-care world. Luckily, they've shared their top picks with Byrdie—and no matter what kind of routine you prefer, from high to low maintenance, there's plenty of celeb wisdom to go around. Ahead, see what your favorite actors, reality stars, singers, artists, and celebrities keep in their winter beauty rotation.



Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning keeps things fresh with a "particularly playful" fragrance from Paco Rabanne. “Fragrance I use as the finishing touch to make me feel like, alright, I'm ready to walk out the door," the actress says. Her go-to for any mood and outfit is Fame Eau de Parfum ($132). "I spray it every day."

Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum $132.00 Shop

Tia Mowry

As the founder and creative director of 4U by Tia, Tia Mowry takes her natural hair care seriously. One of her all-time favorites is the brand's Moisturizing Shampoo ($10). “It has such incredible slip—you don't have to use a detangler. My children and I all have different hair textures, but when I use this shampoo, I can comb their hair with my hands," she says.

4U by Tia Moisturizing Shampoo $9.99 Shop

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry, star of Ginny & Georgia, keeps her daily routine to the basics. "I wash my face, moisturize with a serum, use a cream moisturizer, and then apply sunscreen," she explains. Her favorites are from La Roche-Posay and Caudalie.

When it comes to skincare, SPF is her number one priority. "I wear SPF 100 every day religiously."

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body Face Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 100 $25.99 Shop

Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown affectionately refers to her afro as "Donna"—hence the name of her natural, vegan haircare brand, Donna's Recipe. “I wanted people to feel empowered about their hair," Brown says. "I embraced mine and gave her a personality. I wanted people to know that no matter how your hair rose, embrace it and have fun.“

To take care of Donna, Brown relies on Sweet Potato Pie Extra Creamy Hair & Scalp Oil ($15).

Donna's Recipe Sweet Potato Pie Extra Creamy Hair & Scalp Oil (LOC System) $15.00 Shop

Zoe Kravitz

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat ($40) is a reliable, brightening concealer, so it's no wonder why Zoe Kravitz always keeps it in her bag. The cult-favorite product is brightening with enough pigment to cover blemishes—perfect for under your eyes, and anywhere else you need a quick touch-up.

"I call it my little magic wand. I live in New York City, and I'm always in transit, so it's perfect because it fits in my purse, and I can just click it and use it," Kravitz explains.

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen $40.00 Shop

Mitchell Slaggert

The Sex Lives of College Girls star and resident heartthrob has a soft spot for his Biologique Recherche skincare routine. "I'm absolutely loving it," Mitchell Slaggert shares. "I do the cleanser, a serum, moisturizer, and then some under-eye stuff. I will say when I wake up in the morning, and I did my skincare, I can tell my face feels so much better than if I forget about it."

Biologique Recherche's Crème Contour des Yeux Biosensible ($127) is a hydrating and anti-inflammatory option for sensitive skin.



Biologique Recherche Crème Contour des Yeux Biosensible $127.00 Shop

Alexa Chung

Keeping your skin soft and moisturized in the winter, when the weather turns harsh and dry, is a challenge. But Augustinus Bader The Cream ($290) is known for doing just that. As such, it's earned itself a name as one of Alexa Chung's favorite products. "Luscious, hydrating, and results in cashmere skin," she sums it up.

Augustinus Bader The Cream $290.00 Shop

Ryan Destiny

Skincare comes first for Ryan Destiny, and her favorite product is actually a drugstore brand. "My skin is my number one priority at this point. I recently got eczema, and I've had to change my regimen. With that being said, my routine is clean, fragrance-free, and sensitive skin-friendly," she says.

She loves La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer ($21) with SPF 30. "Skincare is the best thing to do when you're about to get your makeup done because the base is everything," Destiny adds.

La Roche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Face Moisturizer $20.99 Shop

Joy Sunday

Foreo UFO ($300) is one skincare device that (almost) does it all. With several features—including thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights—it's an all-in-one for whatever your skincare concern might be. So, it stands to reason the device would have a few celeb fans, including Wednesday actress Joy Sunday.

"Whenever I feel a zit coming on or need to look extra glowy, I use my Foreo UFO mask," Sunday says.

Foreo UFO $299.00 Shop

Pauline Chalamet

Dove Beauty Bar ($4) is one of the safest choices for sensitive skin types, making it one of Pauline Chalamet's favorites. "I use a bar of Dove fragrance-free soap because it's practical to use on my face and body. I have terrible eczema outbreaks, and I cannot put a single lotion on my face, so I don't have a morning skincare routine," she says.

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bars $3.99 Shop

Patrick Ta

Going for a flushed, sunkissed look is one of the simplest ways to give your face some added color and life. "The one thing I cannot let my clients walk out without is blush because I feel like it really just like it awakens the face," celebrity makeup artists Patrick Ta says. He recommends Patrick Ta Double Take Crème and Powder Blush ($38).

The product comes with two blush formulas, so you can mix things up depending on your daily preference. "They are honestly the best of both worlds: You get to choose if you're feeling cream one day, powder one day, or if you want both," he explains.

Patrick Ta Double Take Crème and Powder Blush $38.00 Shop

Zion Moreno

While on set for Gossip Girl Season 2, Zion Moreno fell in love with Roxanne Rizzo's Bronze Glow ($40), a face and body bronzing mist that equals instant glow. "The hair and makeup team got me obsessed," Moreno says. "It makes you look a bit more golden. I kind of overdid it toward the end of the season, but I can't live without it. It's amazing."

Roxanne Rizzo Bronze Glow $40.00 Shop

Sofia Richie

For shiny, buttery-soft lips, Sofia Richie's go-to is the Nudeskin Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter ($18). "I always have one of these in my bag," she says. "It is so moisturizing and leaves a glossy, plump look that mimics the appearance of wearing a lip gloss."

The formula includes ultra-hydrating ingredients like avocado butter, shea butter, and peptides for long-lasting moisture.

Nudeskin Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter $18.00 Shop

Sabrina Elba

Adding a mask to your winter skincare routine might be the added TLC your skin needs. According to Sabrina Elba, the Qasil Exfoliating Mask ($45) from S'able Labs is a personal favorite. "It's anti-bacterial, and it's got great anti-inflammatory properties," she explains.

For brighter and softer skin, qasil, turmeric, and glycolic acid go into the exfoliating formula. "When I take it off, I think my skin looks dewy and resurfaced. It's the stuff you see [advertised] on the bottle, but it's like, Oh my God, it's actually doing that," Elba shares. "And now I don't miss it—I do my weekly mask, don't interrupt me! So that's my obsession at the moment."



S'able Labs Qasil Exfoliating Mask $45.00 Shop

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian doesn't think toners get their due. "I used to think toners were just water on your face, but I’ve realized they really help balance out your skin and even out your skin tone," she explains,

She constantly reaches for her SKKN By Kim Toner ($45). "It uses fruit enzymes and AHAs to achieve double exfoliation and witch hazel water to calm skin, and it helps reduce the appearance of pores while enhancing skin's texture," Kardashian explains.

SKKN By Kim Toner $45.00 Shop

Hailey Bieber

A moisture-rich routine is essential for winter, which Hailey Bieber knows too well. "I struggle with dry skin, especially during the fall and winter. I typically stick to the same routine and use the Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) and Barrier Restore Cream ($29)."

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream $29.00 Shop

Steph Shep

To give her hair a little hydration boost, Steph Shep goes for her favorite hair oil. "I’ll brush some Kérastase Elixir Oil ($54) through my hair and let it air dry in a braid or up in an Aquis Hair Towel," she explains.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum $54.00 Shop

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson, aka Portia on Season 2 of The White Lotus, keeps her skincare and makeup routine decidedly less colorful than her character's infamous wardrobe. "I try to use natural formulas. I love the Ilia Skin Tint ($48), which is so many people's favorite these days, and it feels like I'm applying skincare when I put it on," she says.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation $48.00 Shop

Cleo Wade

Cleo Wade's minimalistic routine relies heavily on a drugstore fave: Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($4). "I don't wear makeup regularly," she explains, but when she does want to add a little touch of something, she'll go for her trusted lip balm.

And she doesn't reserve it for her lips. "One of my go-to beauty tricks has always been to tap my Burt's Bees Lip Balm on my cheekbones, right under my eyebrows, and on the bridge of my nose to add color and highlight to my face," she shares.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm $3.99 Shop

Stephanie Valentine, AKA Glamzilla

Oral hygiene is a key part of any self-care routine, and if you want a brighter smile, Glamzilla has a personal rec. "The Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste ($10) has changed my smile. If you use it twice daily for about two weeks, you'll notice that your smile is the most vibrant it's ever been," she says.

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste $9.99 Shop

Stassie Karanikolaou

The one can't-miss in Stassie Karanikolaou's routine is Vitamin C serum. "I love using the Jan Marini C-ESTA Face Serum ($125)," she says of the antioxidant-rich serum. "It evens out my skin texture and gives my face a glow!"