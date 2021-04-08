The Beauty and Wellness Products Our Favorite Celebs Are Loving This Spring

Ahhh, Spring. There's nothing that brings us more joy than replacing our winter moisturizer with some SPF. What's more, if, like us, you're doing some deep spring cleaning, there's no better time to try a new beauty product or refresh your skincare routine. Whether you're ready to start experimenting makeup again (lipstick, we've missed you!) or looking to invest in some wellness gadgets, we've got you covered. Ahead, we spoke to some of our favorite beauty-loving celebs to find out what products they're loving right now.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

When you're spending most of your day under the sun, protection is extremely important—even for your pout. To keep her lips healthy, Venus Williams uses Perfect Form Lip Balm ($19) to "provide serious protection" from harsh UV rays. "You can enjoy the sun and look amazing while doing so!"

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15 $19 Shop

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Kevin Hart takes Spring cleaning seriously, especially when it comes to his pearly whites. The 41-year-old comedian stands by his Brüush Electric Toothbrush ($95) to maintain his million-dollar smile. “You’re not brushing until you’re Brüushing," he jokes. "Seriously, I can’t stop telling people how good my teeth feel when I use my Brüush. It is like spring cleaning for your mouth.”

Brüush Electric Toothbrush $95 Shop

Paris and Nikki Hilton

Paris Hilton / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

"I haven’t stopped obsessing over the U Beauty Sculpt Arm Compound ($98) since the day I tried it," Paris Hilton reveals about her two-week secret to keeping her arms perfectly toned. The socialite adds, "And I won’t stop using it! My arms have never been so smooth, toned, firm, and defined."

U Beauty Sculpt Arm Compound $98 Shop

While Paris focuses on working out, little sister Nikki Hilton keeps her face plump with U Beauty’s SUPER Smart Hydrator ($168). “It’s a must-have in my beauty regimen. It feels lightweight on my skin, and without fail, I wake up every morning dewy fresh and hydrated,” she shares.

U Beauty SUPER Smart Hydrator $168 Shop

Kesha Rose Sebert (Ke$ha)

Ke$ha / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Warm weather, blooming flowers, and sunny days are an instant mood boost—even if masks are currently covering up our smiles. To showcase her joy wherever she goes, Kesha Rose Sebert created the FTW Eyeshadow Palette ($36) to make her "eyes sparkle."

Kesha Rose Beauty FTW Eyeshadow Palette $36 Shop

"I've been having a lot of fun translating my emotions into colors so my eyes can do the smiling," the Pop icon explains. Amid the pandemic, Ke$ha has also been very vigilant about keeping her hands clean while out and about with Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer ($12). "It smells SO good," she adds.

Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer $12 Shop

Ashley Blaine Featherson

Ashley Blaine Featherson / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

If you've also been wondering how Ashley Blaine Featherson gets her skin so good, we've got details. "A squeeze of TLB’s Just A Tint ($17) skin conditioner mixed with a couple of pumps of the Skin Glow ($16) is my springtime secret beauty weapon," she tells us. "My skin looks like a dream every single time. The beauty is all in the MIX of the two."

TLB Just A Tint $17 Shop

LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

This Spring LeToya Luckett is embracing a bold lip with AJ Crimson Beauty’s Crimson Rose ($20). "It was definitely love at first application for me," the actress tells us about the creamy, matte lipstick. "It’s that good red that every girl needs! It serves all the sexy pop of color I need to top off any look."

AJ Crimson Beauty Crimson Rose Lipstick $20 Shop

Tess Holliday

Tess Holliday / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

With Spring in full bloom, Tess Holiday is happily making the switch to skincare products with fruity scents. "I show my skin love with the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream ($28)," the model says about this vitamin-rich formula. "It’s dreamy goodness and smells unreal."

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream $28 Shop

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

As a mother-of-two, Kristen Bell associates Spring break with the ongoing task of keeping her children occupied without school. During these times, the busy actress finds solace in CBD-infused goodies, courtesy of the the Happy Dance Feel-Good Bundle ($70). "It serves as the ultimate pick-me-up to get me through the day," she tells us. "I slather my body with the Coconut Melt ($25) every morning after I get out of the shower. After a long stressful day, I massage the Body Butter ($30) into my neck and shoulders."

When she really needs to decompress, Bell seeks "the ultimate escape." She explains, "I close the door and enjoy the Stress Away Bath Bomb ($15). It is the only time I can truly keep the door closed.”

Happy Dance Feel-Good Bundle $70 Shop

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Christie Brinkley believes that we should all prioritize our skincare routine this Spring. “Our skin is on display much more, so great skincare is imperative," the model and entrepreneur explains. "That's why the SBLA Neck, Chin, and Jawline Sculpting Wand ($89) is my best friend!"

SBLA Neck, Chin, and Jawline Sculpting Wand $89 Shop

Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Hayley Williams isn’t afraid of a vibrant hair color. "I've been saying for a while that red and orange-toned hair was going to be big for me in 2021, and here we are," the singer tells us. "I'm using Good Dye Young's Semi-Permanent Dye ($18), in the shade Peach Fuzz, to give me that elevated orange glow that I'm going for. I like to use it as a weekly mask to deep condition my hair while refreshing my color."

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Dye $18 Shop

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

The secret to Ashley Graham's sun-kissed glow is a self-tanner from St. Tropez. The supermodel recently collaborated with the much-loved brand to conceptualize her own limited-edition self-tanning kit for the Spring. "Ultimate Glow Kit ($55) comes with the new Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse and an exclusive applicator mitt co-designed by me," Graham shares about the collection, which also features plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and vitamin E. "It gives me an instant natural glow and it develops into a healthy golden tan that lasts for up to a week. I love that it’s touch-dry within seconds with zero transfer— even onto my white sheets!"

St. Tropez Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit $55 Shop

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Rachel Zoe knows that after a long day, beauty sleep is essential for renewing her mind and body. To accelerate skin repair, the fashion stylist turns to the Hugh & Grace’s Renewing Night Serum ($90). "It is one of my absolute beauty favorites," she shares. She included this skincare must-have in CURATEUR’s Spring Curation Box. "It has become a staple in my evening routine, working its magic when I sleep and giving me a fresh and dewy look when I wake up."

Hugh & Grace Renewing Night Serum $90 Shop

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Alycia Debnam-Carey / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Alycia Debnam-Carey associates the Spring with a fresh, floral scent. The actresses personal favorite? She loves jasmine flowers and turns to Philosophy's Amazing Grace Jasmine ($52) in warmer months. "It's soft and subtle, yet smells like the excitement of warmer weather," she explains.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine Eau de Toilette $52 Shop

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Madison Bailey has finally found a skincare program that works for her. Since learning about Bubble, the first-ever skincare brand made for specifically teens and young adults, the actress hasn’t turned back. She personally loves the Fresh Start Cleanser ($16) and the Bounce Back Toner ($20), which she credits for her even skin tone. "I love that there is no BS in Bubble’s products. It’s the ultimate way to wake up," she shares.

Bubble The Full Set $99 Shop

Steph Shep

Steph Shep / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Just as we shed our heavy winter wardrobe, it's equally important to shed dead winter skin. Using Codex Beauty’s Bia Exfoliating Wash ($35), Steph Shep exfoliates for radiant skin come Spring. She tells us, “It has been in my rotation for years now. It’s so gentle and leaves my face feeling clean and soft.”

Codex Beauty Bia Exfoliating Wash $35 Shop

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Multi-purpose products can be a huge time-saver, especially if you’re trying to keep your routine simple. To prevent her skincare regime from interfering with her busy schedule, Tamra Judge uses Miracle Manuka Multi-Use Cream ($42) from Vena CBD as an all-over body moisturizer and a base for her makeup. “I love how this cream melts into my skin and leaves me feeling soft, smooth, and sexy,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shares with us. “It's luxurious to apply that it’s my new everyday cream!”

Vena CBD Miracle Manuka Multi-Use Cream $42 Shop

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

When Desi Perkins wants an all-over glow, she uses these products: “I like Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation ($64) because it has a beautiful skin-like finish and makes my skin glow,” the founder of Dezi Skin tells us. “I’ve been really into cream and liquid blushes and NARS Liquid Blush ($30) has been a favorite of mine for a long time. It’s easy to blend and has a flushed-from-within finish.”

Giorio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation $64 Shop

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Jane Seymour's has carefully honed her skincare routine over time, sticking with products that work. "For years, I’ve been using Crepe Erase’s Body Repair Treatment ($79) and Neck-Firming Treatment ($63)," she says. "The difference it made in my skin and confidence was life-changing. My arms look firmer, my neck looks more lifted, even my décolleté is smoother and younger-looking.”

Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment $79 Shop

Emily DiDonato

Emily DiDonato / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Emily DiDonato would rather not stress over an intricate, multi-step routine. To compliment her busy schedule, the model opts for the convenience of Convey’s easy-to-use regimen: First of All Cleanser ($29), Next Up Vitamin C Serum ($59), and Last But Not Least Moisturizer ($49).

"The brand’s 3-step routine provides all of the essentials I need for healthy skin, without causing me to waste any extra time at my vanity," she explains. “The cleanser is a staple in my routine because it leaves your skin feeling clean, yet hydrated. I love using it after a long morning run to wash away the sweat I worked up or after an outdoor date night to remove all of my makeup—including waterproof mascara—in a single step."

Convey The Routine $122 Shop

Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Daphne Oz’s beauty ritual is solid gold—literally. The television host swears by the Loum Beauty of Calm’s Pure Serenity Golden C Serum ($90), which includes traces of gold to brighten stressed and exhausted skin. “I use it morning and night! I press it over my makeup for a fresh, radiant finish,” she tells us. “It’s the first product in the Loum Beauty line that I got my sisters and friends hooked on because it works fast and is so easy to use. The subtle, calming scent is intoxicating, too!”

Loum Beauty of Calm Pure Serenity Golden C Serum $90 Shop

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI

Trying to keep up with Kendall Jenner's sparkling smile? The supermodel shared her hidden gem to keeping teeth bright and pearly white. "MOON's Activated Charcoal Fluoride Toothpaste ($9) provides me with the natural whitening and cavity protection I need," the model tells us about the toothpaste featuring the purifying properties of charcoal. "I pair the toothpaste with the brand’s Teeth Whitening Pen ($20)— that I co-created. It makes for the perfect duo in achieving a whiter, brighter smile."

MOON Oral Care Activated Charcoal Fluoride Toothpaste $9 Shop

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian / DESIGN BY CRISTINA CIANCI



A rise in temperature definitely encourages more frequent showers. However, a busy schedule isn’t always compliant with keeping our bodies sweat-free and squeaky clean. Khloé Kardashian gave us the 411 on her on-the-go solution to keeping things fresh (especially down-there!). She personally suggests Goodwipes Down There Wipes ($8) when you "need a little touch-up on the go."