The Beauty and Wellness Products Celebs Are Loving This Spring

For the past year and a half, I've uncovered hundreds of celebrities' favorite beauty products for the season (check out past picks here). As you may expect, I am never unimpressed when I’m given an up-close look at some of the vanities of some of the most popular celebrities, which include trendy drugstore products, luxury items on everyone’s wishlist, and everything in between.

I'm particularly fascinated by how their beauty and wellness routines look similar to mine. From products that repair moisture barriers and improve tone to must-haves that help keep them on track, these picks will help get you in the mood for spring. The latest slew of fan-favorite celebrities includes products that are all about staying hydrated and nourished as the weather warms up.

Ahead, see what your favorite actors, singers, models, and artists have on their beauty counters right now.

Amanda Gorman

When it comes time to get glam, Amanda Gorman turns to Estée Lauder. “I’ve been obsessed with Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup ($46) since discovering it with my mom!”

According to the poet, she enjoys the foundation because it performs well while remaining lightweight and comfortable on her skin: “I love that I never need a touchup.”

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup $46.00

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu is already prepping for vacation season. The model and singer is currently finding solace in the newly released Bombshell Sundrenched Eau De Parfum ($80) from Victoria’s Secret, which she describes as having a "carefree vibe."

She adores how the fragrance combines guava blossom and coconut water notes for a "tropical vibe," while the classic peony scent keeps it fresh and light. "It's like a vacation in a bottle and I think it is the perfect scent to start off the summer with,” she tells us.

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Sundrenched $80.00

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

You’ll never catch Bow Wow having a bad hair day because the rapper and reality star depends on the durags and brushes from his KISS Colors & Care collaboration. He explains that “the collection is perfect to make sure my waves, braids, or whatever I’m rockin’ stay in tack.”

KISS Colors & Care x Bow Wow Power Wave Velvet Durag $8.00

Gwen Stefani

It’s no secret that Gwen Stafani loves a bold red lip, especially when formulas can withstand her busy schedule. The singer prefers GXVE's Original Me Matte Lipstick ($26) because it is matte, but actually feels “comfortable.”

GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick $26.00

Estelle

Whether she’s performing on stage or having a night out, Estelle relies on AJ Crimson Beauty’s Blurfection Priming Soufflé ($55). “I love using it because it’s the perfect mattifying base for any level of a cover-up I need. It keeps me flawless," the singer tells us.

AJ Crimson Beauty Blurfection Priming Soufflé $55.00

Addison Rae

Addison Rae reaches for Item Beauty's Blushin' Like Cream Blush ($16) no matter the occasion, particularly because of its flawless color payoff and lightweight formula. “It goes on sheer and builds with every tap so you can control the color payoff,” she tells us. Her favorite way to wear the blush? “I like to apply it over my nose for a sun-kissed look. I also use it on my lips for a pop of color."

ITEM Beauty Blushin' Like Cream Blush $16.00

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is known for frequently changing her hairstyle, which means she is constantly looking for ways to make the process smoother. That is why she appreciates Darling Hair Extensions. Whether she's opting for locs, braids, or a ponytail, the singer syas that the prepackaged styles allow her to live her life when she wants to switch it up, without interfering with her hectic schedule. "Darling's variety of styles helps to empower not only myself but for women everywhere," she shares.

Darling Hair Extensions Butterfly Locs $19.00

Sofia Carson

If you happen to run into Sofia Carson on the street, the first thing you'll probably notice is her glossy lips. She attributes her eye-catching pout to Tower 28's ShineOn Lip Jelly ($15) in the shade Chill, which she says she wears every day. “I love not only how beautiful and glossy it looks, but how amazing it feels,” she tells us.

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly $15.00

La La Anthony

La La Anthony, like the rest of us, is looking forward to the return of warmer weather. However, she is concerned about the harm that sun exposure, swimming, sweating, and pull-back hairstyles may cause to her tresses.

The actress uses the INALA Power Potion ($55) to prepare her scalp and strands for the warmer months. “When it comes to Spring styling and activities, the Power Potion acts as the perfect damage control," the actress tells us. It's her must-have to keep her hair healthy.

INALA Power Potion $55.00

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale admits that when the seasons change, she experiences more breakouts than usual. That is why she trusts Almay's Clear Complexion Foundation ($16) to give her the best of both worlds thanks to its skincare benefits. “I love this formula because it has buildable coverage and it has salicylic acid to help combat my blemishes,” she explains. “It also has added probiotics and aloe vera, so my skin doesn’t get dry or irritated when I use it.”

ALMAY Clear Complexion Foundation $16.00

Vanessa Simmons

When Vanessa Simmons has a busy day on set, her top priority is protecting her natural hair. This is why she uses Yummy Extensions. “Yummy makes my job as an actress easy for getting into character,” she explains.

She also credits the hair extensions with giving her the freedom she needs to effortlessly “switch up” her look.

Yummy Extensions Raw Cambodian Natural Wave $119.00

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is obsessed with lip gloss, particularly ones with a reflective, mirror-like shine. When she couldn't find a formula that met her requirements, she decided to design her own. Hello, Posh Gloss ($28) from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

"I've had a love affair with lip gloss since my Spice Girl days," she says. "This season, I'm all about a super fresh and glossy lip to pair with my signature smoky eye."

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss $28.00

Tinashe

Tinashe isn't afraid to experiment with her hair, however, too much change can cause damage. As a preventative measure, the singer uses her favorite Eva NYC product, the Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer ($12). "I am always in need of products that will protect my hair from frizz and damage," she tells us.

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer $12.00

Hunter McGrady

In order to restore her skin's radiance, Hunter McGrady is always on the lookout for skincare products containing the potent ingredient vitamin C. She's been obsessed with OLAY's Vitamin C Moisturizer ($30) for the Spring, which she describes as "incredible."

OLAY Vitamin C Moisturizer $30.00

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's number one skincare and healthy lifestyle secret is consuming plenty of water. The beautiful designs of waterdrop's glass bottles and flavored microdrink tablets make it easy for her to stay hydrated. "The glass bottle cuts down on plastic use and the flavors taste really good,” she shares with us about the inspiration to partner with the brand.

waterdrop Olivia Culpo Edition Set $111.00

Taraji P. Henson

While hibernating at home, we all discover things about ourselves—and our beauty routines—that inform life in the outside world. According to Taraji P. Henson, she recently learned that her hair health depends directly on the health of her scalp. "My scalp needs the same type of love and attention that I give my face and body," the actress tells us.

That’s why she swears by the TPH by Taraji Maskin' & Relaxin' Scalp Mask ($12). The mask uses the power of probiotics, retinol, charcoal, kaolin, tea tree oil, peppermint oil, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to moisturize, detox, and soothe the scalp. She explains, "I use this mask every other week as an extra dose of moisture and nutrients.”

TPH by Taraji Maskin' & Relaxin' Scalp Mask $12.00

Meredith Mickelson

Wondering how Meredith Mickelson obtains her luscious lashes? Well, the secret is finally out. The model turns to the efficacious formula of The Essential Serum ($65) from Babe Lash. “There’s no need for makeup, mascara, or anything," she tells us.

Babe Lash The Essential Serum $65.00

Shea Couleé

Who among us hasn't admired Shea Couleé’s radiant skin? The performer attributes her world-class hydration to the $100k Slay Set ($22), especially as the weather in Chicago changes. She also offers a few key tips for others looking to accomplish her glow. “The $100K Bar allows you to feel the thick moisturizing of the shea butter, but will not leave any residue behind after you rinse the soap off. After your shower or bath, your skin will be ready to apply the Slay Butter, which will add an extra layer of moisture and will leave your skin glowing and hydrated all day long.”

Shea Couleé $100k Slay Set $22.00

Travis Barker

Whenever he’s sore from working out or drumming, Travis Barker turns to Barker Wellness’s Pain Relief Balm ($65). “It helps ease my muscle tension and reduce joint pain," the Blink-182 drummer explains. "The different cannabinoids combined with menthol make the formula really effective. I use this balm year-round and take it with me whenever I travel since I’m constantly on the go.”

Barker Wellness Pain Relief Balm $65.00

Scarlett Johansson

“Spring is a time when you hit reset, a time for new beginnings. In the same way that I spring clean my home, I do the same with my skincare routine,” the actress explains. To get the most out of her seasonal reset, she turns to The Outset’s Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle ($105). “To reset and rebalance my skin, I created a modern-day 3-step regimen that keeps my skincare routine simple: cleanse, prep, and moisturize. After long, cold, and dry New York winters, it's all I need.”

The Outset Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle $105.00