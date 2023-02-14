Emily Ratajkowski, Greg from 'The White Lotus,' and More Celebrities Hitting the Runway This Fashion Month

The parties are packed, the events are nonstop, and Uber's surge pricing is out of control. It can only mean one thing: Fashion month is here. For models, it's much of the same. Back-to-back castings, long fittings, and euphoric show times. One thing has been a little different these past few years, however. Instead of lining up next their your fellow runway model, some have found themselves shoulder to shoulder with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, or even Nicole Kidman.
Celebrity runway appearances aren't as novel as they used to be, but they still bring the hype—along with the occasional double take (what are you doing here, Uncle Rico?). Below, see all the celebrities who have been hitting the catwalk this fashion month.
Chloë Sevigny, Proenza Schouler
This isn't Chloë Sevigny's first rodeo. The actor and longtime fashion industry muse has been periodically showing up on the runway since the '90s, having walked in shows for Miu Miu, Simone Rocha, and Opening Ceremony. This season she brought her talents to Proenza Schouler, wearing a sleek and cinched black blazer.
Tommy Dorfman, Collina Strada
Last season, Collina Strada passed on a runway show in favor of a short film titled The Collinas, a satirical and trippy take on The Hills, which featured famous faces including Whitney Port, Lisa Love, and Tommy Dorfman. While the brand went back to the runway this time around, they brought Dorfman with them. While her look wasn't as extreme as some of the other models, she still showed off some pierced prosthetic ears.
Ella Emhoff, Collina Strada
Model, knitter, fashion It Girlie, and step-daughter of the Vice President, Ella Emhoff has already established an enviable résumé at just 23 years old. In addition to hosting her own knitting pop-up during New York Fashion Week, Emhoff also found time to walk the runway for Collina Strada.
Emily Ratajkowski, Jonathan Simkhai
Yes, Emily Ratajkowski is a model, but as of 2023 most would probably know her better as an actor, author, podcast host, and overall multi-hyphenate. Her runway appearances are always notable, whether she's walking for Versace or closing the Jonahttna Simkhai show (like she did this week).
Jon Gries, Eckhaus Latta
Some may know Jon Gries as the ringleader behind the gays trying to murder Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus. Others remember him as Napoleon Dynamite's Uncle Rico. Eckhaus Latta would now like you to add professional model to that list.