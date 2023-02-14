Emily Ratajkowski, Greg from 'The White Lotus,' and More Celebrities Hitting the Runway This Fashion Month

The parties are packed, the events are nonstop, and Uber's surge pricing is out of control. It can only mean one thing: Fashion month is here. For models, it's much of the same. Back-to-back castings, long fittings, and euphoric show times. One thing has been a little different these past few years, however. Instead of lining up next their your fellow runway model, some have found themselves shoulder to shoulder with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, or even Nicole Kidman.

Celebrity runway appearances aren't as novel as they used to be, but they still bring the hype—along with the occasional double take (what are you doing here, Uncle Rico?). Below, see all the celebrities who have been hitting the catwalk this fashion month.