The 20+ Beauty and Wellness Products Getting Our Favorite Celebs Through Fall

As a beauty journalist, I've had the opportunity to delve into the vanities of some of Hollywood's most well-known stars, including Amanda Gorman, Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lana Candor, to learn about everything from their biggest beauty concerns to the products that never leave their bags.

Even if they're just relaxing at home, it's always interesting to uncover what products celebrities use to keep themselves glowing, whether they’re preparing for an upcoming red carpet or just indulging in a little self-care. The amount of celebrity beauty and wellness rituals that resemble your own everyday routine will surprise you. (Need more proof? See past picks here.)

With pumpkin-spice season in full effect, I've organized a list of my favorite celebrity-approved products for fall to help you to combat dry skin, brittle hair, or even chapped lips. Ahead, see what your favorite actors, singers, models, and reality stars have on their counters right now.

Amanda Diaz

Amanda Diaz loves a brown pencil eyeliner to get a soft smokey-eye look during the fall. “It’s a game changer and can amplify any look,” the beauty creator shares.

Her absolute favorite to use to achieve a sultry eye is the Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! 24-hour Eye Pencil ($22) in the shade Deep Brown. “It’s the perfect fall brown liner!”

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! 24-hour Eye Pencil $22.00 Shop

Hallie Jade

Hallie Jade

Digital creator, Hallie Jade requires her Roselyn Boutique Ice Roller ($20) in addition to a cup of coffee for the ideal wake-up call. The host of the Just A Little Shady podcast confesses, "I have been obsessed with using an ice roller on my face in the mornings.”

She also adores the additional advantages, such as reduced puffiness, lymphatic drainage, and the ability to ease muscle tension.



Roselyn Boutique Ice Roller $20.00 Shop

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty Creme Cheek + Lip Color ($16) is the ideal 2-in-1 product to fulfill Jessica Alba's love of a monochromatic makeup look. “Plum is the color of the season, and it's flattering on all skin tones. The creme's super blendable formula melts seamlessly into my skin providing a gorgeous, dewy flush.”

Honest Beauty Creme Cheek + Lip Color $16.00 Shop

Kat Graham

Kat Graham uses the Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Mask ($34) to keep her hair strong and moisturized. “The coconut cream and banana take me to the tropics and make my curls feel extra loved with moisture,” the actress says of the formula. “I don't do my self-care Sundays without it!"



Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Mask $34.00 Shop

Mari Llewellyn

As the seasons change, Mari Llewellyn prioritizes getting enough water. This is the reason the Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Tumbler ($40) is the wellness entrepreneur’s favorite item for the fall. "I bring my Stanley cup everywhere with me, it's huge and keeps my water cold for hours.”

She also ensures she gets the necessary amount of greens for digestion, natural energy, and an immunity boost with Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods ($40). “I love jazzing up my water with a squeeze of lemon, a scoop of the Bloom Nutrition greens, and a whole bunch of ice."

Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods $40.00 Shop

Rumer Willis

When it comes to setting the mood, actress Rumer Willis does it with a touch of a button. “My Vitruvi diffusers are a Rumer Has It staple,” she shares with me.

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($123) paired with the Cozy Scent Kit ($46) is perfect for snuggling up by the fire with a plush blanket, a hot beverage, and a good book this season. “Walking into my house and having the perfect scent to match whatever mood or feeling I am trying to create makes relaxing and getting cozy during the autumn so delicious.”

vitruvi Stone Diffuser $123.00 Shop

Garcelle Beauvais

Speaking of fragrance, when it comes to Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, she is all about a little scent styling to make her day more relaxing. “My favorite wellness product for the fall is part of a concept that Febreze is calling Scent Styling, which can really set your mood,” she explains. “If I’m feeling like I want to be calm or want to meditate, I use Febreze AIR Linen & Sky ($3)—it’s a clean, light scent that makes me feel like I can just exhale. I think any time you have something that can make you pause and just take a moment for yourself because we all have busy lives, I’m all for it.”

Febreze AIR Linen & Sky $3.00 Shop

Bethenny Frankel

There’s no doubt that the drop in temperatures can take a toll on our skin. Bethenny Frankel combats that with the Cloud 9 Body Lotion ($9) from Bliss, especially since she’s been a longtime fan of the brand. “My body is chronically dry,” she divulges. “Bliss rules in body hydration and I’m a sucker for the Lemon & Sage scent.”

Bliss Cloud 9 Body Lotion $9.00 Shop

Naomi Osaka

According to tennis great, Naomi Osaka, her sunkissed skin doesn’t come glow without a little assistance. She praises KINLÒ's Always Golden Daily Moisturizer ($20) for her silky sheen. “When the seasons change from summer to fall, my skin can get a bit dry,” she tells me. “I love KINLÒ's Always Golden Daily Moisturizer because it's ultra-hydrating with safflower seed oil and jojoba. It's tinted in a universal shade, which is perfect for my no-makeup days too.” As a bonus, she also adds that her favorite reason for wearing the moisturizer is that she can wear it every day to stay protected from both the sun and blue light rays from her phone and laptop.

KINLÒ Always Golden Daily Moisturizer $20.00 Shop

Charli D’Amelio

Social media personality Charli D’Amelio is a born dreamer, and shares that this autumn you’ll know exactly what that smells like with the scent that she created. “Born Dreamer ($48) is definitely essential in my beauty routine! I love spritzing it on before I leave the house, after Dancing With The Stars rehearsal, and at night before hanging out with friends,” she confesses. “I always get tons of compliments on its scent ,which has a base of cashmere woods and musk that makes it perfect for fall.”

Charli D'Amelio Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette $48.00 Shop

Lindsay Arnold

Pro dancer Lindsay Arnold says that when it comes to her allure, it is all in the eyes. "Babe Lash has some of my holy grail products,” she declares. “I have been using the Babe Lash Essential Serum ($29) and Enhancing Conditioner ($17) for years now, which are game changers for my lashes, and give me confidence in my own skin.” With the seasons changing and holidays getting closer, Arnold says that she stocks up on her favorite Babe products. “I always, always get questions on if my lashes are real, and I owe it all to Babe.”

Babe Lash Essential Serum $29.00 Shop

Beverly Johnson

If you ever wondered how Supermodel and actress Beverly Johnson maintains her radiance, she’s finally sharing her secret. "My all-time favorite product is Retrouvé's Ultime Body Oil ($240),” she shares. “The fall is a perfect time to apply the body oil blended with a touch of your own body lotion day and night for baby-soft, moisturized skin. I love my skin!"

Retrouvé Ultime Body Oil $240.00 Shop

Becky G

Becky G never has a bad brow moment, which is exactly why she only trusts the Hello, Brows! Dual-Ended Micro Brow Pencil ($18) from Treslúce Beauty. “It's infused with mamey seed oil, which is native to Mexico.”

What she says she loves most about the versatile pencil is that you can create hair-like strokes or just fill in sparse brows. And, it’s “super long-lasting and waterproof."

Treslúce Beauty Hello, Brows! Dual-Ended Micro Brow Pencil $18.00 Shop

Tia Blanco

Sunscreen is essential all year round, and no one understands this better than Tia Blanco. The Professional Surfer swears by the SPF30 Face Sunscreen ($40) from Geologie to protect her skin. “I use it every day to protect my skin, even when I'm not surfing.”

She adds, “What I love about this formula is that it also includes hyaluronic acid, so it has a more hydrating feel than other facial sunscreens and doesn’t leave my skin feeling oily.”

Geologie SPF30 Face Sunscreen $40.00 Shop

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to early call times, which tend to leave her with “puffy, dark circles” in the wee morning hours. She depends on the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads ($34) from Florence by Mills to reduce the appearance. “I love using these as step one when I wake up,” she explains. “The caffeine helps wake up my eyes, and in turn, I always feel a bit more lively in the morning, especially when I have an early call time on set.”

Brown also likes to put the gel pads in the fridge ahead of time. “I have a crazy fall schedule, so these have become essential for me."

Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads $34.00 Shop

Hayley Williams

If you're one of us who has chosen to dye our hair a pumpkin spice color for the season, Hayley Williams recommends trying the Good Dye Young Copper DYEPosit ($19) if you want to maintain the look or don't love the constant maintenance. “This is your best friend! I use it once or twice a week in the shower as a mask and it keeps my orange hair fiery.”

Good Dye Young Copper DYEPosit $19.00 Shop

Tefi

Social media star, Estefania Vanegas Pessoa—better known as Tefi—informed me that she has hormonal acne but she doesn't let it stop her hustle. “Rael is my secret weapon,” she confesses. “The Miracle Clear Exfoliating Cleanser ($13) leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh but doesn’t dry it out, and the Clear Clarifying Toner ($14) which is mattifying and anti-inflammatory, and the Clear Barrier Cream ($15) is life-changing.”

“Rael’s skincare is developed with our menstrual cycle in mind and my skin has never looked better—they know what they’re doing,” she declares. “Rael’s Miracle Clear Trio is my holy grail.”

Rael Miracle Clear Exfoliating Cleanser $13.00 Shop

Sidra Smith

When it comes to gorgeous skin, I needed to know how producer and writer Sidra Smith keeps such a healthy glow. “yFOY makes my face feel so delicious,” she shares with me. “I love the way it tightens and moisturizes my face and neck.” Her routine consists of the Hydration Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($17), the All Day Glow Vitamin C+ Serum ($23), and the Super Glow Face Cleanser ($28). “I use them every day, and it makes me feel like I just left the spa.”

yFOY Hydration Hyaluronic Acid Serum $17.00 Shop

Becca Tilley

Becca Tilley says that when it comes to her lovely tresses she never leaves goes without her favorite hair product 7SECONDS Detangler ($33). “It’s honestly a must-have ALL year round, but especially as the weather changes to keep my hair hydrated and healthy.”

UNITE 7SECONDS Detangler $33.00 Shop

Jac Vanek

While everyone else is going ginger or rich brunette for fall, Jac Vanek is maintaining her blonde tresses. “I completely rely on the BLONDA Toning Shampoo ($33) and BLONDA Daily Conditioner ($34) from Unite to keep my color cool and bright,” she reveals.

The Act Like A Lady author mentions, “Oh, and my fiancé steals my BLONDA in the shower so we’re really gonna have to stock up!”

UNITE BLONDA Toning Shampoo $33.00 Shop

Michael Strahan

Getty

For Michael Strahan, the colder weather means dryer skin which can lead to ingrown hairs and bumps post-shave. “The moisturizer step in my skin routine becomes especially important in the Fall as well as the post-shave balm to keep my skin protected against the elements.”

He swears by the Daily Defense Conditioning Beard Oil ($14) to moisturize, and defend against dry, ashy skin, and ingrown hairs.

Michael Strahan Daily Defense Conditioning Beard Oil $14.00 Shop

Heidi D'Amelio

The change in weather can do crazy things to our skin, nails, and hair. When the weather starts to get a little cooler, the TikTok star likes to give her hair that va-va-voom she loves with Unite’s BOOSTA Volumizing Spray ($30). “When the weather cools down, my hair goes flat and BOOSTA gives me the perfect volume I need,” she reveals.

UNITE BOOSTA Volumizing Spray $30.00 Shop

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

If you know Tracee Ellis Ross, then you know that maintaining her curly crown is important to her. That’s why for the new season, the Tortoise Tool Kit ($38) from Pattern Beauty is a necessity. The kit includes a tortoise-printed pouch, a wide tooth comb, and an edge tool. Ross tells me, "The tools make haircare oh-so-stylish, and the bag is chic enough to carry as a clutch." According to the actress, "It doesn't get any more luxurious than this!"

PATTERN Beauty Tortoise Tool Kit $36.00 Shop

Maddie Ziegler

Dancer and social media personality Maddie Ziegler likes to use the Drawn Out Brow/Freckle Pen ($8) from Morphe 2's Changement Collection to define her freckles when they begin to fade in the Fall. "The best part is that it's also great for creating natural-looking full brows with its superfine tip."

MORPHE 2 X MADDIE ZIEGLER Drawn Out Brow/Freckle Pen $8.00 Shop

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves a good sun-kissed moment. Luckily, she doesn’t have to wait for the summer to return to achieve the look with makeup. She uses the Rose Inc. Solar Infusion Soft-Focus Cream Bronzer ($36) to get the same effect. "I like to apply bronzer all over my complexion, focusing on where the sun usually hits in those warmer seasons,” she expresses. “The lightness of the formula allows for a mistake-proof application that’s easy to build."

