We Tried These 4 CBD Drinks That Promise to Help You Unwind—Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

We are all in search of ways to unwind and decompress after experiencing the rollercoaster ride that was 2020. With the influx of unfortunate world and national news, the year has been enough to cause even the most unbothered person to feel burnt out. And for some, the effect of social-distancing from family and friends dims their jovial mood. Will CBD-infused beverages—a trend we've seen recently pick up steam—quench our thirst for inner peace?

"I have so many clients and customers that said they use CBD drinks to swap out their nightly glass (or two) of wine," our resident Byrdie Board expert Brooke Alpert shares with us. "Swapping out booze for CBD is a great way to enjoy a drink with no negative effects like you can get from alcohol."

Before deciding to drown your sorrow's in a glass of holiday spirits, the Certified Holistic Cannabis Practitioner suggests drinking a cannabidiol (better known as CBD) cocktail, no alcohol necessary.

Meet the Expert Brooke Alpert, Founder of Daily Habit, Byrdie Board Member, and cannabis expert

Charlotte Palermino, Co-founder of Dieux Skin and cannabis expert

It's no secret CBD is taking over the beauty industry, and now beverage companies are playing off of CBD's other benefits when it comes to your mental health.

What Is CBD?

According to Alpert, cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 60+ ingredients found in cannabis. CBD, which is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from hemp, allows you to utilize the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits without getting you "high."

The Benefits

For years, experts have praised CBD for helping those with anxiety, insomnia, and certain types of pain. Now, the market for unprescribed consumption is gaining traction—even amongst celebrities including Kim Kardashian, who once planned an elaborate CBD-themed baby shower.

"I think we're just starting to uncover how much CBD can help. We've known about how CBD can ease epilepsy, PTSD, and anxiety for a while now, but we are finally discussing how CBD can be the ultimate wellness supplement," says Alpert about cannabidiol, which has little to no THC, the psychoactive component of the hemp plant. "That's why I created Daily Habit, a user-friendly collection of CBD wellness powders."

She continues, "Consuming good quality CBD, as well as following a healthy diet and lifestyle, supports the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in our bodies. ECS performs vital roles in our health, ranging from hormone production to the body's response to stress."

Endocannabinoid System (ECS), naturally occurring in the human body, sends receptors that receive and utilize CBD.

The Products

With all this talk about CBD drinks, our Byrdie news team got curious whether or not the alcohol-alternative had the power to replace fine wine and spirits, without the worries of a holiday hangover. Eager to see what all the hype was, we collectively pulled out our finest stemware, cozied up with our favorite books, and shared a toast to trying some of the most popular CBD drinks on the market.

Cloud Water Aztec Chocolate and Strawberry $65/12-pack Shop

Combining all-natural botanicals with 25mg of pure bioavailable CBD, Cloud Water has made its goal to empower people to take their health into their own hands.

Taking the top spot, on News Editor Jazmine A. Ortiz’s must-try list was the Aztec Chocolate & Strawberry ($65) flavor from the functional beverage brand. "There's something about the combination of chocolate, strawberry, and CBD in a fizzy drink that seems so wrong, but is SO right," she says with delight. She subbed in one of these for her occasional glass of wine in the evenings and felt a slight sense of stress-relief, but adds that she wasn't sure if it was just in her head. "Regardless if it's mental or not, I'll keep sipping!"

Sprig Original Citrus $60/ 12-pack Shop

Infused with 20mg of purified CBD, Sprig is a popular option for being low-calorie (just five!). The sparkling beverage is crafted with filtered spring water, stevia, and natural flavors.

Turning the California-based brand’s Original Citrus ($60) flavor into her go-to post-workout refreshment, Byrdie news writer Amanda Ross says she has finally found her answer to cool-downs. "I usually have a hard time winding down after I work out, but after sipping on this, I noticed myself checking my email less and paying more attention to self-care," Ross happily admits.

Bimble Grapefruit, Basil & Mint $75/12-pack Shop

Sweetened with locally sourced honey, Bimble uses 25mg of the highest quality, domestically sourced CBD to create a luxe-feeling sparkling beverage. Think, retro glass soda bottles sweetened with sustainably sourced Vermont honey, instead of artificial sugars.

News writer Chinea Rodriguez particularly loves the Grapefruit, Basil & Mint ($75) flavor from the New York-based brand, who prides itself on utilizing terpenes—the aromatic compounds found in plants. "It was just the right amount of bubbly without being too sweet," Rodriguez shares. "I definitely felt a bit calmer and a bit more relaxed a few minutes after drinking this."

Sweet Reason Plum Blush $50/6-pack Shop

Created to ease the mind with a powerful blend of calming herbs and adaptogens, Sweet Reason boasts 30mg of CBD—the highest amount of cannabidiol that we tried during our trial run. Cheers to that!

News writer Emerald Elitou found herself intrigued by the exotic flavors available in the Evening Sampler collection. So much so, that she carved out time to plan a relaxing at-home tasting party for one. "With an extravagant charcuterie board completed with the finest cheeses, I immersed myself in jazz music as I sipped on my personal favorite, Plum Blush ($50)," Elitou dishes. "In less than an hour, I found myself laid back and ready for a good night's rest." While the complete relaxation bubble she created is probably responsible for her catching better Zzz's, she insists her Sweet Reason drink was a part of that.

The Conclusion

From the reviews by Byrdie's news team, it's clear that CBD drinks are the perfect go-to after a long day's work. For those who are concerned about having an out-of-body experience, Alpert reassures us all that in order for these products to be legal in the United States, the hemp extract must have less than 0.3% THC. "The percentage is so small that the ‘high’ feeling THC can provide does not occur," she explains.

While Alpert does caution those who are drug tested regularly to opt for a THC-free product—like some of the drinks above—for best health benefits, the nutritionist advocates for full-spectrum CBD. "Full-spectrum is the way to go because it will not get you high, stoned, or give you the munchies," she concludes.

Cannabis expert and co-founder of Dieux Skin, Charlotte Palermino finds it important to note that while chemicals found in plants like caffeine can change our brain chemistry, the actual results of CBD are still being studied.

She encourages us to be mindful to not place all our hopes for stress and anxiety relief in the sip of a liquid concoction. "Unless a beverage has done some sort of a study on how their formula matches their claims, dosing, and the bioavailability (how much you absorb), I suggest taking their marketing with a grain of salt," she warns. "In theory, it could work, it also could not work. We just don't know."

As for whether you should enjoy a CBD drink at all, Palermino encourages everyone to keep things simple and to not have high expectations for entering some untapped level of zen. Instead, she suggests you think about how the drink satisfies your taste buds. "Does it taste good? Did you like it? Did you feel better? That matters too," she adds.