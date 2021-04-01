Caviar-Infused Conditioners Are Taking Off—Here's What You Need to Know

Some things immediately come to mind when you hear luxury: designer clothes, champagne, and of course, caviar. Caviar is the epitome of extravagance in dining - expensive and hard to find. While caviar is not an ingredient easily found in your local grocery store's seafood section, you might find it in the haircare aisle.

Caviar is salt-cured eggs, or roe, collected from the sturgeon family of fish. Caviar is a costly ingredient and has a limited supply worldwide, making it coveted amongst the luxury skincare brands and the haircare industry. In haircare, caviar is often used as a source of protein to strengthen hair.

Is there science behind the hype of caviar in haircare? We turned to two dermatologists to understand the benefits of caviar for hair, Kristina Collins is a Harvard-trained dermatologic surgeon and the Co-founder/CEO of Austin Skin, and Ava Shamban is a Board Certified Dermatologist based in Los Angeles, CA, and the founder of Ava MD Dermatology, the SkinFive med spa concept and The Box by Dr. Ava, seasonal skin solutions by subscription.

Caviar for Hair Type of ingredient: Hydrator and strengthener Main benefits: Strengthens and hydrates hair, repairs split ends, and increases elasticity. Who should use it: In general, anyone with dry, dehydrated, brittle, or damaged hair would benefit most. Caviar would also benefit those with curly, color-treated, or natural aging hair. How often can you use it: Products such as conditioners with caviar infusions can be used daily. Works well with: Other hydrators and protein boosters Don’t use with: There are no known ingredients that negatively interfere with caviar, but those with naturally oily hair may find it too rich.

Benefits of Caviar for Hair

Caviar has wide-spanning benefits for the hair and scalp. "Extracts from caviar are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and protein molecules that can take your hair care up a notch," Collins explains. Collins also shares that hair conditioners commonly contain some protein source, which can be derived from caviar. Shamban agreed, adding, "It is a strong anti-aging ingredient, given its abundant composition of essential amino acids, structuring peptides, proteins, essential fatty acids, and trace elements." Caviar has a significant impact on the scalp's skin, but most products infused with caviar highlight the restructure and repair benefits of this ingredient.

Powerful Antioxidant Properties: One of the reasons for caviar's popularity in the culinary world is that it is rich in antioxidants. "The antioxidants within caviar protect against UV damage and environmental pollutants, improving the strength of the hair shafts as well as improving the health of the skin on the scalp," Collins explains. Shamban added that "It is also rich in vitamins A, C, and D. It has high levels of magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, and cholesterol."

Hair Type Considerations

Our experts agree that caviar is safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair and aging hair. Shamban states that dry, dehydrated, brittle, or damaged hair would benefit most and that those with naturally curly, wavy, or more coarse hair would also be good candidates. She also points out that aging hair stands to gain the most from caviar's strengthening and bond restructuring properties.

Both experts agree that it may be too rich for those with super fine hair or a tendency to produce excess sebum (oily scalp or hair). It also would not be appropriate for anyone allergic to fish or those practicing a vegan lifestyle. Consult your doctor before attempting to use caviar products to treat hair loss, as every case is different and requires a specialized approach.

How to Use Caviar for Hair

Caviar has benefits for the hair, scalp, and skin both from consuming it and using products that contain it. "Caviar is not just a snack for the rich and famous," Collins jokes. While there could be benefits from applying caviar directly to the hair and scalp, neither expert recommends this due to the high cost of caviar and the proven results of products that are infused with it at a much lower price point.