Caudalie has gone above and beyond with its Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, a formula that evens tone and protects while still being suitable for acne-prone skin and even the most sensitive complexions. Beloved by thousands, it's definitely worth a try if you're in the market for a product like it.

We put the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ll be honest: I was skeptical when I saw that Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum claims to be 62 times more efficacious than vitamin C. Ask a dermatologist or skincare enthusiast to tell you their top three essential ingredients and you can bet your bottom dollar that vitamin C will be in there almost every time. It’s an all-around product that—if you choose the right formula—can make a marked difference to your complexion. In other words, If the claims are true, Vinoperfect should be a revolutionary product. So did the cult-favorite serum live up to the high standards it set for itself? Keep reading to find out.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Best for: All skin types, including sensitive. It's also safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Uses: A highly concentrated serum that fades hyperpigmentation, evens skin tone, and boosts radiance. Active ingredient: Viniferine Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $79 About the brand: Caudalie is a well-known French skincare brand founded in 1995 by Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, a couple that believed from their vineyard experience that grapes possessed incredible skincare benefits. Since then, the brand has created a range of strong products, and the ever-growing collection encompasses all skin concerns and types. Though each formula is markedly different, they all share the same core ingredient: grapes.

About My Skin: Dull, even on a good day

If you've read any of my reviews, you will know I don't have a long list of complexion complaints. My main concern? Dullness, which seems to be pretty common for people with olive skin. Subsequently, I'm a big fan of vitamin C and acids, but I'm starting to question if smothering on strong actives day in and day out is doing my face any favors.

The Feel: Super lightweight

Gabrielle Dyer

Texture-wise, the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum was milkier than a standard serum. Because of this, I found that gently rubbing rather than pressing it in worked best. A little goes a long way, but it absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue.

After you apply it, your skin will feel ever-so-slightly tacky. This unexpected finish ended up being an amazing makeup base, allowing me to park my primer. And with notes of crushed mint, watermelon, orange, and citron blossom, this is without question one of my favorite skincare scents. It's so fresh, the sort of fragrance you want your bedding to emit.

The Ingredients: Grapes and powerful assistive agents

Viniferine: Caudalie’s hero ingredient is extracted from grapevine stalks, which are also rich in resveratrol, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Viniferine controls the enzyme tyrosinase, which has a regulatory effect on melanin production.

Olive Squalane: A natural emollient, olive-derived squalene helps to seal moisture into the skin. It’s a good choice for those with inflammation and irritation, which more often than not is indicative of a disrupted skin barrier. Because squalene helps to restore and maintain hydration levels deep within the skin, it's an effective solution for lots of skin conditions, like eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis.

Biomimetic Emulsifier: Part of a new formula that eliminates PEGs, this ingredient improves the impact of viniferine by helping it to penetrate more deeply in order to more effectively reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

The Results: A gentle, visible difference

Gabrielle Dyer/Design by Cristina Cianci

I would like to caveat this section by saying that brightening serums take a notoriously long time to produce visible results. Like most active skincare formulas, you need to use them regularly before expecting your skin to transform. The beauty of Caudalie's Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is that, unlike other potent vitamin C products, it works well for use both morning and night. Though I don’t deal with dark spots or hyperpigmentation, my olive skin does look dull, especially if I’ve had one too many late nights.

Applying this serum day and night appeared to make an honest difference. Not only was my skin visibly more even-toned, it definitely had more of a glow. That lit-from-within radiance you only seem to get following a prolonged amount of time off had returned to my complexion. Though my skin isn’t sensitive or spot-prone, I was impressed with the non-irritating nature of this product and can imagine that using another formula so frequently could have consequences.

My sister, whose main skin concerns are acne and sensitivity, can’t use vitamin C without breakouts and irritation. I agreed to let her try the serum to see if her skin would tolerate it, and it turns out it did. It's a game-changer, with no redness, no burning, and—best of all—no spots. Another important thing to note is that the product contains 98% natural ingredients and has anti-aging effects, thanks to its ability to increase collagen and elastin production.

The Value: Not a bargain, but relatively affordable

Radiance-enhancing products that effectively produce results tend to be expensive. My top two vitamin C serums cost an eye-watering $166 (SkinCeuticals) and $118 (Allies of Skin). In that respect, I think the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, at $79, is relatively affordable for the quality. That being said, there are decent products out there at a range of price points, so those who aren't ready to splurge do have options.

Similar Products: You've got options

The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin: As with all The Ordinary’s offerings, the price of this serum ($9) is non-comparable. The product harnesses the powers of alpha arbutin, an active ingredient that's safer for sensitive skin and works against dark spots by preventing pigmentation overproduction to begin with. It doesn't get better than this if you are on a budget.

SkinCeuticals Phyto Plus: Derm favorite SkinCeuticals does the most with its research and development, and as a result, the products are exceptionally efficacious. While this serum ($87) might resemble a radioactive concoction with its bright green shade, it’s a super-soothing product that fades discoloration with kojic acid and arbutin.