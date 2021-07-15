In This Article
Caudalie first made its mark on the skincare world over 25 years ago, with age-defying technology at the core of the brand. From lifting and firming creams that promise to be twice as effective as retinol to eye creams that nourish with avocado oil and youth-inducing peptides, Caudalie has made a name for itself by creating skincare products that are not only clean and effective, but luxurious as well. It’s clear to see why the brand's products have millions of fans worldwide.
Caudalie
Founded: By Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, in 1995.
Location: Paris
Pricing: $10-$150
Best known for: Beauty Elixir, a face spritz that enhances radiance, improves texture, and primes for makeup with the power of natural ingredients.
Hero product: Viniferine
Fun fact: The vineyard where it all began for the brand belongs to the family of co-founder Mathilde Thomas.
Other brands you’ll love: La Roche-Posay, Vichy, Nuxe, Avène
Since Caudalie’s launch in 1995, the brand has been endlessly committed to establishing itself as one of the most sustainable beauty brands in the industry. ‘’My mission is to be the most effective of the clean and natural brands’’, co-founder Mathilde Thomas tells Byrdie. Caudalie’s formulas do not include ingredients like parabens and sulfates, and the company has been a leading member of 1% for the Planet since 2021. Giving back is at the core, as well. By 2022, they aim to ‘’have all products made from recycled materials that are also recyclable or refillable,’’ Thomas explains.
The brand’s unique formulations are just one of many reasons for its success. Caudalie's story began in the heart of the Bordeaux vineyards in 1995, when Thomas and her husband Bertrand discovered that grape seeds contain some of the most powerful antioxidants in the world, and the rest is history. Two years later, the duo launched their first products containing grape seed polyphenols.
‘Pharmacists across France were impressed with the effectiveness of our products, so we were given our first shot of success and that was the moment when Caudalie was born," Thomas says.
The vineyard where it all began for Caudalie (Château Smith Haut Lafitte) belongs to Thomas’s family. During a meeting with Professor Joseph Vercauteren at the vineyard during the harvest, she and Bertrand learned about the skin-transforming potential of grapes. The brand is still working with Vercauteren today. Caudalie has also done some incredible things as part of its commitment to make the world a cleaner and safer place, like planting over eight million trees worldwide and donating 1% of gross sales to environmental organizations. In 2020, the brand created 100% Plastic Collect, an initiative that ensures the brand reclaims and recycles the same amount of plastic that it uses.
Ready to test out the grape-infused power for yourself? Ahead, find the best Caudalie products that are worth every penny.
Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
According to Caudalie, one Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is sold every two minutes around the world. This serum works to diminish dark spots and even out the complexion, and it works well for most skin types. It’s also one of Caudalie’s cult products, and I see the appeal as it gave my skin a really beautiful glow. It contains olive squalene, which helps to moisturize the skin and control oil, and viniferine, which enhances glow and evens tone. 97% of users said that their complexion was visibly more even. To use this serum, just apply morning and evening to your face and neck, and if you want more of a glow, apply it under your sunscreen.
Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum
We all want to find that one product that will instantly leave our skin looking brighter and firmer. The Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Serum uses the powers of hyaluronic acid and a vegan collagen alternative, so it’s no wonder that I love the light, non-greasy texture of this serum.
Vegan collagen alternative resveratrol has been tested to be twice as effective at firming as retinol, and this serum has given my skin a new lease on life, making it ideal for whenever my compllexion needs a little pick-me-up. For a more lifted, redefined contour, just apply the serum in the morning and evening before moisturizer.
Premier Cru The Eye Cream
A lot of skincare experts and enthusiasts have questioned the importance of eye cream as part of our skincare routine, but we do know that the skin around our eye area is quite thin (0.5 mm) and can be prone to dryness. So, in other words, eye creams can do a lot of good. This luxurious cream left my eye area looking hydrated in an instant, and I loved its matte finish. This product features avocado, peptides, and resveratrol, which all work together to reduce common signs of aging.
Once you use this gem, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t discover it sooner. Just apply one to two pumps along your eye contour twice a day, paying close attention to the corners of each eye.
Beauty Elixir
We all deserve to have at least one multi-purpose beauty product in our lives, and the iconic Beauty Elixir ticks all the boxes for me. I’ve been using this as a toner in the mornings, and it never fails to breathe new life into my skin. Formulated with green grape, peppermint, and rosemary essential oils, Beauty Elixir tightens the appearance of pores and leaves skin looking radiant. All of its ingredients are natural, and it smells absolutely divine—what’s not to love? And judging by the reviews on the Caudalie website, customers can’t get enough of it. Beauty Elixir doesn’t just work as a first skincare step; it can set makeup as well. Simply spritz it on your face after applying foundation and before applying powder to prolong the hold of your makeup.
Instant Detox Mask
A longtime bestseller, this mask is perfect for anyone whose skin is in need of a boost. It has a beautiful pink color and a fragrance that combines parsley, chamomile, and soothing lavender. Ideal for fans of a mid-week facial, within ten minutes, the mask will reduce oil and congestion for more balanced skin.
In case you were looking for another reason to try this mask, check out the skin transformations on TikTok, where it recently went viral. Apply a thin layer to the face twice a week and leave for just 10 minutes, then rinse with water. The key to getting the most out of this mask is not letting the clay crack.
Vinosource-Hydra Grape Water Gel Moisturizer
The latest addition to the Vinosource collection combines prebiotic grape water with organic aloe vera to strengthen the skin’s barrier and provide instant hydration. Its fresh, gel-cream texture makes it great for skin types that find many moisturizers too rich but could still use the added hydration. In addition to being a favorite of co-founder Mathilde Thomas, the moisturizer has rave reviews online, as Caudalie’s customers love how hydrated their skin feels after application. For best results, apply to the face and neck in the morning and evening.
Vinosource-Hydra S.O.S Thirst-Quenching Serum
There's a number of reasons why skin may not look as hydrated as it should. Dehydrated skin can become dry and flaky, so whatever your skin type, using ingredients that promote a plump, youthful, and healthy complexion as part of your skincare routine is a must.
This lightweight, water-based serum will give your skin everything it needs to restore its balance. Due to a combination of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and organic grape water, smoother looking skin is a certainty. An added bonus is the glorious citrus scent (expect notes of mandarin, cucumber, mint, and more). Just apply twice a day to your face and neck along with a Vinosource cream of your choice.