Caudalie first made its mark on the skincare world over 25 years ago, with age-defying technology at the core of the brand. From lifting and firming creams that promise to be twice as effective as retinol to eye creams that nourish with avocado oil and youth-inducing peptides, Caudalie has made a name for itself by creating skincare products that are not only clean and effective, but luxurious as well. It’s clear to see why the brand's products have millions of fans worldwide.

Caudalie Founded: By Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, in 1995. Location: Paris Pricing: $10-$150 Best known for: Beauty Elixir, a face spritz that enhances radiance, improves texture, and primes for makeup with the power of natural ingredients. Hero product: Viniferine Fun fact: The vineyard where it all began for the brand belongs to the family of co-founder Mathilde Thomas. Other brands you’ll love: La Roche-Posay, Vichy, Nuxe, Avène

Since Caudalie’s launch in 1995, the brand has been endlessly committed to establishing itself as one of the most sustainable beauty brands in the industry. ‘’My mission is to be the most effective of the clean and natural brands’’, co-founder Mathilde Thomas tells Byrdie. Caudalie’s formulas do not include ingredients like parabens and sulfates, and the company has been a leading member of 1% for the Planet since 2021. Giving back is at the core, as well. By 2022, they aim to ‘’have all products made from recycled materials that are also recyclable or refillable,’’ Thomas explains.

The brand’s unique formulations are just one of many reasons for its success. Caudalie's story began in the heart of the Bordeaux vineyards in 1995, when Thomas and her husband Bertrand discovered that grape seeds contain some of the most powerful antioxidants in the world, and the rest is history. Two years later, the duo launched their first products containing grape seed polyphenols.

‘Pharmacists across France were impressed with the effectiveness of our products, so we were given our first shot of success and that was the moment when Caudalie was born," Thomas says.

The vineyard where it all began for Caudalie (Château Smith Haut Lafitte) belongs to Thomas’s family. During a meeting with Professor Joseph Vercauteren at the vineyard during the harvest, she and Bertrand learned about the skin-transforming potential of grapes. The brand is still working with Vercauteren today. Caudalie has also done some incredible things as part of its commitment to make the world a cleaner and safer place, like planting over eight million trees worldwide and donating 1% of gross sales to environmental organizations. In 2020, the brand created 100% Plastic Collect, an initiative that ensures the brand reclaims and recycles the same amount of plastic that it uses.

Ready to test out the grape-infused power for yourself? Ahead, find the best Caudalie products that are worth every penny.