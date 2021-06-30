10 Casual Work Outfits You Won’t Melt In During Your Commute

Professional attire is officially back in rotation, whether you’re returning to an office or co-working space, continuing to work from home, or doing a combination of the two. When easing back in, casual work outfits are a great place to start, so long as you don’t have to abide by a formal dress code. If you do, fingers crossed, casual Fridays are a thing! For anyone accustomed to relaxed work environments, pieces like jeans and T-shirts are hardly foreign. But it takes a bit of planning to ensure your vibe reads put-together and not thrown-on-in-a-rush-after-four-alarm-clock-snoozes.

Summer is another cause for less-dressy work outfits. Who wants to unnecessarily boil in a suit or stiff shirt when plenty of lightweight, non-clingy, polished pieces abound? Think tailored linen bottoms, crisp cotton poplin tops, and billowing blouses boasting sophistication. Several 2021 summer trends are ideal for freshening up your assortment of low-key work attire, too. Like long shorts, which look (and feel) cool with a breezy top and polished hoops. Or loose jeans as an anchor to lightweight blazers, tops, and sweaters—best to avoid overly baggy fits to keep things professional. Puffy sleeves and ribbed knits are two modern ways to achieve freshness at work as well. Try either of these trends in top form and pair with relaxed bottoms. Or, go for a dress version if one-and-done style is your jam. Whatever your taste, keep scrolling to discover ten casual work outfits ahead.

A Ribbed Tee + Trousers

A ribbed knit tee and flat loafers instantly steer a pair of suit trousers in a relaxed direction. To make things more casual, swap out those slacks for cotton chinos.

A Blouse + Long Shorts

Hop aboard the long shorts train for work by styling a sleek pair with a breezy blouse and elongated hoop earrings. For a bit more professionalism, opt for a button-down with long or short sleeves.

A Button-Down Shirt + Flats

All hail the button-down for work. With split-hem jeans and ballet flats, the vibe is instantly chill.

A Blazer + Jeans

A blazer may feel spruced up for some, but those that abide by a formal dress code at work will feel more at ease in one with jeans and sneakers in the mix.

A Ribbed Dress + Sneakers

If you’re a dress lover, simpler styles like a ribbed knit design will feel more relaxed, especially when paired with high-top sneakers. A bold pair of glasses is the finishing touch to keep your colleges or clients impressed.

A Cotton Top + Ankle Pants

A great top is all you need to look polished on Zoom, but for IRL moments, ankle-length pants are the sophisticated swap for your sweats on the bottom. Finish with a sleek carryall when toting your laptop and other weekday essentials.

A Jumpsuit + Denim Jacket

You’ll feel like a breezy boss in this pared-back jumpsuit with minimal block heels. A denim jacket layered over the top is a casual-cool way to combat aggressive office A/C.

A Sweater + Jeans

If you regularly default to a sweater and jeans for work, refresh your uniform with a square-neck knit and two-toned wide-leg jeans. A low pair of nude heeled mules will keep things elevated yet easy-looking.

A Half-Zip + Midi Skirt

Sweatshirts and half-zips are leisure staples, but not-too-tattered versions become office-appropriate with a slip skirt and jewelry. Pro tip: a monochromatic palette signifies a well-thought-out look.

A Collared Shirt + Linen Pants

The last thing you want to feel is suffocated by stiff attire during an eight-hour workday, especially in the heat. Not-too-clingy classics like collared shirts and trousers in breathable cotton or linen appear poised while feeling entirely effortless.