10 Casual Party Outfit Ideas for Those Who Live in Jeans

written by
Gina Marinelli
updated Apr 27, 2021
Casual Party Outfit Ideas with Jeans

Chelsea Mak/Design by Cristina Cianci

Given the past year, there may be a sense of excitement in the air that any event—a dentist appointment, an end-of-day stroll to your local wine shop–can be a cause for festive dressing. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean breaking out the ballgowns if you’re more of a jeans person through and through. Instead, getting dressed up in creative, thoughtful ensembles can be as easy as one, two, three. That is, a jeans, top, and shoe combination that fits the party mood while staying true to your denim roots.

Ahead, we’ve compiled uncomplicated yet impressive casual party outfit ideas to wear for your next exciting outing, be it an impromptu picnic in the park, a neighborhood stroll with your significant other, or a belated housewarming party for a friend who moved into their apartment a year ago but only recently started accepting visitors. As promised, all these ensembles begin with the forever fashion staple—a pair of jeans—and yet, the result is 10 uniquely celebratory casual party outfits that together cover almost any occasion.

01 of 10

Wide-Leg Jeans

Wide-leg jeans add drama to a casual party outfit with their flow and oversize shape. Pair them with a strappy sandal and bright cropped tank that will complement, but not compete with, the bold silhouette on the bottom.

Eloquii Wide-Leg Jeans
Eloquii Wide Leg Jean $105
Shop
Wray Ilana Top
Wray Ilana Top $85
Shop
Senso Monica Sandals
Senso Monica Sandals $149
Shop
02 of 10

Monochromatic with a Twist

Pare back your color palette for a minimalist-chic result. In this case, coordinate white jeans with a subtly printed white tank. The icy blue heels break up the monochromatic look without being too matchy-matchy with the design of the ruched top.

Mother The Kick It High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Mother The Kick It High-Rise Bootcut Jeans $210
Shop
Wilfred Ballad Camisole
Wilfred Ballad Camisole $88
Shop
BP. Emmie Block Heel Slide Sandals
BP. Emmie Block Heel Slide Sandal $50
Shop
03 of 10

Robe Silhouette

For a touch of drama, style slim-fit jeans with a silky robe or wrap dress. This unconventional pairing will instantly feel more dressed up than your average denim ensemble—perfect for your next evening out.

Diarrablu Awa Kimono
Diarrablu Awa Kimono $185
Shop
Good American Good Legs Crop Jeans
Good American Good Legs Crop $149
Shop
Rejina Pyo Square-Toe 40mm Suede Mules
Rejina Pyo Square-Toe 40mm Suede Mules $420
Shop
04 of 10

Statement Shoes

Coordinate a sleek black top and bottoms, then finish your look with a statement shoe. This casual party outfit idea is accessible, will never steer you wrong, and will get you out the door and off to your big (or small) night out in minutes.

By Far Cynthia 65mm Tiger-Print Mules
By Far Cynthia 65mm Tiger-Print Mules $325
Shop
Ganni Classic Denim Slit Pants
Ganni Classic Denim Slit Pants $190
Shop
Staud Kai Top
Staud Kai Top $145
Shop
05 of 10

Printed Crop Top

For a look with major personality, try a printed top with a puff sleeve. Pair the cropped silhouette with streamlined, high-waisted jeans and a strappy heel. We especially love the woven texture and chain details of the shoe design, which works for day or night.

Andrea Iyamah Kokos Puff Sleeve Top
Andrea Iyamah Kokos Puff Sleeve Top $165
Shop
Rotate Jada Zip-Ankle Flared Jeans
Rotate Jada Zip-Ankle Flared Jeans $230
Shop
Brother Vellies Olivia Pump
Brother Vellies Olivia Pump $795
Shop
06 of 10

Retro Modern

A vintage-inspired, taffeta top may make you think of retro prom dresses, but when you pair it with light-wash denim and mules, the result is fresh, playful, and completely modern.

Chelsea Mak Amalia Blouse
Chelsea Mak Amalia Blouse $368
Shop
Mango Ankle-Length Straight-Fit Jeans
Mango Ankle-Length Straight-Fit Jeans $60
Shop
Charles and Keith Cut-Out Slide Sandals
Charles and Keith Cut-Out Slide Sandals $46
Shop
07 of 10

Stylish Sneakers

If you never tire of jeans and sneakers, you don’t have to stray too far for your next casual party outfit. Instead, simply zhuzh up your signature style with a wide-leg denim silhouette in a unique wash.

Eytys White Sidney Sneakers
Eytys White Sydney Sneakers $235
Shop
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jeans
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean $74
Shop
Skims Cotton Rib Tank
Skims Cotton Rib Tank $34
Shop
08 of 10

Denim Shorts

As the weather gets warmer, let the denim hemlines come up and crop tops get a bit more breezy and voluminous. Add an easy, strappy sandal design with chunky heels for a look that will keep you comfortable and stylish all night long.

Frame Le Slouch Distressed Bermuda Shorts
Frame Le Slouch Distressed Bermuda Shorts $198
Shop
Kai Collective Amanda Top
Kai Collective Amanda Top $97
Shop
& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Leather Sandal
& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Leather Sandals $129
Shop
09 of 10

Party-Ready Birkenstocks

If you prefer, forget heels all together and simply dress up some no-nonsense summer sandals—Birkenstocks, of course—with classic, straight-leg jeans and an elegant tunic top.

Birkenstock Arizona Python-Print Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Python-Print Sandals $116
Shop
Tu Es Mon Tresor The Sapphire Jean
Tu Es Mon Tresor The Sapphire Jean $330
Shop
Cos Wrap Vest Top
Cos Wrap Vest Top $99
Shop
10 of 10

Swimsuit as a Bodysuit

Make your wardrobe go a little further by using a minimalist black swimsuit as a bodysuit. When paired with loose-fit jeans and thong sandals, the result is a classic ensemble that’s summer-ready, comfortable, and effortless.

Jade Swim Evolve One Piece
Jade Swim Evolve One Piece $220
Shop
Maison Margiela Décortiqué Wide-Leg Jeans
Maison Margiela Décortiqué Wide-Leg Jeans $695
Shop
Vince Camuto Sabrinda Flip Flop
Vince Camuto Sabrinda Flip Flop $99
Shop

