10 Casual Party Outfit Ideas for Those Who Live in Jeans

Given the past year, there may be a sense of excitement in the air that any event—a dentist appointment, an end-of-day stroll to your local wine shop–can be a cause for festive dressing. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean breaking out the ballgowns if you’re more of a jeans person through and through. Instead, getting dressed up in creative, thoughtful ensembles can be as easy as one, two, three. That is, a jeans, top, and shoe combination that fits the party mood while staying true to your denim roots.

Ahead, we’ve compiled uncomplicated yet impressive casual party outfit ideas to wear for your next exciting outing, be it an impromptu picnic in the park, a neighborhood stroll with your significant other, or a belated housewarming party for a friend who moved into their apartment a year ago but only recently started accepting visitors. As promised, all these ensembles begin with the forever fashion staple—a pair of jeans—and yet, the result is 10 uniquely celebratory casual party outfits that together cover almost any occasion.