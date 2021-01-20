If you’re a perpetual Netflix binge-watcher like us, you’ve likely watched Tiny Pretty Things and recognize Casimere Jollette. The series, which has been described as a mashup between Black Swan and Pretty Little Liars, follows the trials and tribulations of the young ballet students at the elite Archer School of Dance. On the show, Jollette plays the ruthless and ambitious Bette, who is desperate for the top spot at the academy. For Jollette, taking on the role of a ballerina was far from foreign territory. Since age three, she has been dancing and spent summers training with Chicago's Joffrey Ballet and American Ballet Theatre in New York City.

While watching Jollette twirl across the screen, it’s hard not to notice her natural beauty and radiant skin. So, when we had the chance to press her about her beauty and skincare routine, we leaped at the chance. Ahead, Jollette fills us in on the products she uses to achieve her “no-makeup” makeup look, her pandemic fitness routine, and her biggest wish for 2021. Keep scrolling to get to know Casimere Jollette.

What does your beauty and skincare routine consist of?

Skincare is extremely important to me. I have very sensitive and eczema-prone skin, so I have to be very cautious of the products I use and what I put on my face. Being an actor and having to be on camera all the time has forced me to take extra good care of my skin.

When washing my face to cleanse or to remove my makeup, I use glycerin soap. I sometimes also use natural goat milk soap and charcoal soap, which is good for eczema. I always love going to Whole Foods to buy all different kinds of natural soaps to try out. I just purchased an all-natural exfoliating coffee ground and tobacco soap bar, which I use on my body, and it smells insanely good!

Clinique has always worked for my skin; I've been using it since I was a little kid. I use their under eye cream and face lotion and have never had any bad reactions. My skin loves it. Recently, I've been using Drunk Elephant. I have their masks, serums, oils, under-eye cream, and face lotions. My favorite product that I use every day is their Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil ($72). It’s very soothing and gets rid of dry skin like no other.

When I have very bad eczema days, I get a jar of coconut oil and slather it all over my face throughout the day. The coconut reduces inflammation and helps keep it moisturized...I also love the smell of coconut, so that makes it even better.

Design by Cristina Cianci

As for makeup, I tend to wear none or very minimal when I have to. I'm so in love with Chanel’s makeup. On a day where I’m getting ready to go out, and I want that minimal makeup look, I start by using Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Day Serum ($80) and top it off with the marula oil and eye cream. I do this after I cleanse my face with glycerin soap and warm water, of course. I then use that same glycerin soap I washed my face with to brush my eyebrows up to give them that “lifted” look; I just wet an eyebrow brush, lather it up with some soap, and brush them browns up. They stay on all day, and I love the fact that I’m using just soap instead of makeup.

Depending on the day, I'll use no base makeup on my face or use my favorite Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint ($65). It’s so hydrating and light and doesn't feel like you are wearing makeup. I also only use cream blush, and highlighter sticks. I like that dewy look as opposed to powder. I use Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Sticks ($45) in the shade Blush no. 24 on my cheeks and sometimes put a little on my eyelids for some added effect. Then I use Chanel’s Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick ($45) in Sculpting on my cheekbones, down the middle of my nose, and on the cupids bow of my top lip. To finish off, I use Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Essence Mist ($90). I also use it throughout the day to give a nice hydration boost and fresh glow when needed.

As for my lips, I love to use Olio E Osso’s Tinted Lip Balm ($28). I think I have about every color they sell. I’m obsessed. I just got introduced to Ogee, and they have an amazing Tinted Sculpted Lip Oil ($26) made from jojoba oil. I love their tinted ones and CBD infused ones.

Design by Cristina Cianci

What has your fitness routine been during the pandemic?

I built a miniature “dance studio” in my basement. I have full-length mirrors, a Marley dance floor, and a ballet barre along with my yoga mats, yoga ball, weights, and everything else you could think of that would be in a dancer’s workout room. I give myself a ballet class and warm up in my dance space and then take a Sculpt by Emily class online. Sculpt is a great blend of dance, Pilates, yoga, and light weights and has been my favorite way to exercise during the pandemic.

Design by Cristina Cianci

Do you do anything each day to take care of your mental health, and if so, what is it?

To keep myself mentally sane, I have to set a decent amount of time aside for me. And especially nowadays, I've getting a lot of that. If I have a stressful day or just need to relax and reset, I take a hot Epsom salt bath with essential oils. I love lavender and CBD in my bath. I light a candle, put on some good tunes, and have myself a peaceful night.

Design by Cristina Cianci

What's grounding you these days?

Honestly, Animal Crossing. It’s so meditative and calming, and I have to play it at least once a day to keep my spirits up during these times. I think everyone needs to purchase a Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing to experience it and understand.

Design by Cristina Cianci

What are your hopes for 2021? What did you learn from 2020?

I became the most grateful and appreciative I have ever been because of the year 2020. It put a lot of things into perspective for me. With a pandemic and all of the social injustice that has taken place this year, all I can ask and hope for in 2021 is progression and change. For a vaccine, for health, for love and equality. There has been so much hatred this past year, and it’s so demoralizing to know that the human race can have so much disrespect for one another. It is 2021, people. It’s about time we change and make the world a better place.

Makeup and photography by Tina Turnbow for Ogee.