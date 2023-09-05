The 8 Best Cashmere Brands for Your Quiet Luxury Era

Looking to add warm, breathable layers to your fall wardrobe? Few textiles are as cozy as cashmere. While many people believe the knit to be too warm for non-winter wear, it’s actually a temperature-regulating fabric that can adapt to every season. Additionally, the modern cashmere market has more options than ever, allowing you to find pieces that work for your personal style and ideal price point. Whether you're looking for a new sweater to treasure or a luxe-feeling statement piece, now is a great time to invest in this high-quality clothing category and upgrade your wardrobe for a new season. Ahead, learn all about eight of the best places to shop for cashmere today, plus how to care for it—all complete with tips from an expert fashion stylist.

Meet the Expert Audree Kate López is a New York City-based fashion stylist and editor who has worked with brands including Marc Jacobs, Alice + Olivia, J.Crew, Club Monaco, and more.

How to Select the Best Cashmere for You

Nowadays, cashmere exists at a variety of price points and an array of colors, making it easier than ever to pick a piece of cashmere that fits your aesthetic and budget preferences. That said, if you’re looking for guidance on what to consider when shopping for cashmere, know this: Most cashmere is dry clean only. That said, if convenience is your biggest priority when shopping for cashmere, you may want to pay special attention to the care instructions as some brands, like Everlane and Quince, offer cashmere that can be hand-washed or even tossed in the machine.

The Best Cashmere Brands to Shop Now

Naadam

Naadam is a sustainable Mongolian cashmere brand that offers lightweight, regular, and luxe versions of the knit. “I love Naadam because it’s quality cashmere at an approachable price,” says NYC-based fashion stylist and editor Audree Kate López. “They work directly with herders, so they can cut out middlemen, pay them more, and sell high-quality products for less.” The brand offers a variety of cashmere garments, ranging from classic sweaters, tanks, and tees to dresses, skirts, and joggers. “They use fine natural fibers (Mongolian cashmere to merino wool, silk, [and] organic cotton) that create breathable, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic knitwear,” López adds.

Quince

Quince is beloved for being a top-notch accessible brand that specializes in elevated basics. “Quince is an affordable, sustainable brand with high-quality essentials,” López says. “They use premium, organic materials (when possible) and environmentally conscientious packaging—and they use a factory-direct model that cuts out supply chain middlemen.” The best part? You can score many of the brand’s bestselling cashmere pieces for $50 or less. “It's affordable luxury that will last you a long time,” López says.

Gobi

Gobi is a cashmere brand on the affordable side that uses sustainable practices that preserve the land and ensure the goats stay comfortable throughout the grooming process. “Gobi has been a leader in the cashmere industry for over 40 years, and they focus on quality, not just current trends,” López says. “They focus on centuries-old craftsmanship, sustainability, affordable prices, and use 100% raw Mongolian cashmere. At Gobi, you’ll find hundreds of classic cashmere staples, but also newer, trendy silhouettes, bright colors, and items for every season.”

La Ligne

As the name implies, La Ligne is a clothing brand that incorporates stripes into many of its designs. The label “believe[s] in the universal appeal of the stripe—always classic, forever chic.” A stripe lover, López highly recommends the brand. “It was created by former Vogue editors and Rag & Bone’s former head of business development,” she shares. “They offer classic, bold, colorful, and fun cashmere pieces. Not everything is striped, though, FYI, and you can even customize the sleeve of your sweater with a monogram.”

Guest in Residence

Nowadays, beauty brands by celebrities and models are incredibly common, but clothing brands are a bit fewer and further between. That’s part of what makes Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence so special. “Guest in Residence is a cashmere knitwear brand with the mission to create future heirlooms—knitwear designed to last years,” López says. “Something unique about the brand is that they offer a few select baby items from blankets to socks, which would make for great gifts. I also love that on their website they break it down into classic and ‘pop of color’ categories to streamline your shopping experience.”

Everlane

Everlane is best known for its modern essentials without the markup—and that extends to the cashmere category. “I am a fan of Everlane cashmere sweaters because they are affordable and a great entry point to starting your cashmere journey,” López says. “Also, they are size-inclusive and offer up to a 3XL.”

Naked Cashmere

True to its name, Naked Cashmere specializes in nude-colored knitwear (with the occasional pale-hued piece) across a number of categories, including tops, bottoms, dresses, and jumpsuits. “Naked Cashmere was founded by third-generation knitwear experts and focuses on the knitwear process, sustainable sourcing, and timeless colors and silhouettes,” López says. “This is a great place for classics, closet staples, and neutrals.”

Uniqlo

A cashmere sweater for less than $100? We’re sold. “Uniqlo is another affordable cashmere option, offering sizes up to 3XL,” López says. “The brand recently updated the thickness and knit tension of their cashmere sweater for a thicker, richer texture.”

How to Care for Cashmere

As we mentioned, cashmere is usually a dry-clean-only fabric. That said, if you’re extra gentle, you can hand-wash your cashmere while maintaining its quality. The Laundress makes a bio-based Wool & Cashmere Shampoo ($30) designed to clean your knits with the utmost care. If you’re concerned about ruining the quality of your cashmere, though, you’re best bet is to hire a professional to clean it for you.

The Final Takeaway

Cashmere is one of the softest, most luxe knits out there and has a reputation for being super expensive, but these days, you can find cashmere pieces to fit every price point and aesthetic. As long as you do your research on how to care for it properly, you're sure to find a knit that will become a treasured part of your wardrobe, whether you go with a classic sweater, an accessory, or a statement piece.