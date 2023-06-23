Carrie Bradshaw Invented the Perfect Summer Outfit, and We're Still Wearing it 25 Years Later

Despite her outlandish wardrobe, a calendar full of fabulous events, and the unrealistic apartment situation, we all see a little bit of ourselves in Carrie Bradshaw. The fictional character has acted as the blueprint for many a New York City transplant since Sex and the City debuted in 1998. And if you've never taken inspiration from her closet, at the very least, she probably taught you who Manolo Blahnik was.

Maybe it's her whimsy and love of color. Perhaps it's her penchant for a visible bra strap. Whatever the reason, it seems like Carrie's outfits come back every summer, making the yearly rounds on Pinterest and Instagram. But, thanks to season two of And Just Like That... and the original show's 25th anniversary, this year she's more top-of-mind than ever.

Sure, Carrie has her fair share of over-the-top outfits that are burned into our brains, but in 2023 fashion girlies on TikTok are pulling inspiration from one of her most understated looks. Enter the "Carrie Bradshaw formula" that's taking the app by storm.

The Look

The outfit in question appears in season three, episode 10 of Sex and the City. Bradshaw is walking Aiden's dog as an excuse to talk to Mr. Big, who she's currently having an affair with. She wears a sheer white top with billowing sleeves that are shirred at the elbows and neckline. Under the top is a red bra that matches her red mules perfectly, and she finishes the outfit with navy track shorts. It's probably one of her lowest moments emotionally, but there's no denying she looks incredible.

TikToker @hanselkai dubbed this look the “Carrie Bradshaw summer outfit formula,” which she defines as wearing a feminine blouse, loose athletic shorts, and “some shoes that, to an untrained eye, does not make sense with the shorts.” Those could be dainty flats, preppy loafers, or in Carrie's case, a pair of kitten heels not suited for chasing a dog down the city streets.

Though Bradshaw’s accessory was a dog on a leash, any mini handbag would complete this look. The outfit is similar to the unspoken “something tight” formula—that is, pairing a tight shirt with loose pants or vice versa—except, instead of focusing on fit, you basically offset the ultra-girly vibes in your outfit with athletic shorts.

While it's just now making its rounds on TikTok, contrasting girly and sporty elements is a tried-and-true formula that cool girls have been turning to for years. Influencers like Devon Lee Carlson and Imani Randolph have often been photographed in sporty shorts, ruffly feminine tops, and Chanel slingbacks.

There’s also an undeniable cool factor to a look that says, yes, I own fabulous shoes, but I just don’t have the energy to wear uncomfortable pants. Not to pin everything on COVID, but after years of pairing biker shorts with Zoom-ready tops, it makes sense that the fancy-on-top-relaxed-on-bottom Carrie Bradshaw-inspired outfit formula is making a comeback. Plus, with retro varsity style popping back into fashion this year, it was only a matter of time before TikTokers would call on an outfit that’s a mix of the old-school track star and the flower child.

How to Get the Look

Although many Carrie Bradshaw summer outfit formula videos suggest wearing a frilly white top with a dark-colored athletic bottom, you can wear this trend however you please. If you’re after more of a dark bimbo vibe, pair a black flowing top with reflective black or grey Muay Thai shorts. If you’re still pining after this past winter’s blokecore trend, consider opting for a funky tank top to go with your favorite Manchester United soccer shorts.

If you want to channel la dolce vita without leaving the country, pair a romantic Italian maiden blouse with athletic shorts that feature cool feminine accents. As for shoes, go for anything fancy and comfortable—Mary Janes, clogs, strappy sandals, wedges, or ballet flats all do the trick.