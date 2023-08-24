And Just Like That... Carrie Bradshaw Curls Are Trending Again

In the early seasons of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw stumbles through the complex worlds of relationships, friendship and careers with an enviable head of tumbling, leonine curls and waves. Later in the show, the curls relax into a perma-blowout, which Parker still wears as Carrie on the reboot And Just Like That. Despite the fact that Carrie loses her curls—and, you could argue, her cool factor—as the years have passed, when you think of Carrie, you think of her "c-c-c-curly" hair.

It’s been 25 years since the first episode of SATC aired, but Carrie has never lost her relevance, especially on TikTok. Users have been recreating her signature mane with the help of ½” curling irons; the teeny-tiny barrel is key to the tight curls that relax into effortless ringlets and waves throughout the day. The method works well for those with stick straight hair, people with waves and anyone with curls who just needs a refresh on day two or three. (People with curls can also easily use a diffuser for a similar look, as this TikToker beautifully demonstrates, or do some wet styling to set the foundation for a Bradshaw-worthy air dry.)

HBO/Getty Images

You, too, can spend all your money on Manolos, throw up on the beach in the Hamptons in a cowboy hat and invite your toxic ex to your boyfriend’s upstate cabin as long as you have the right tools in hand. (Marlboro Lights, Cosmopolitans and MacBook sold separately.)

How to Get the Look

“I love curls and I think curls just have a fun, effortless look to them, even though they are not always that easy to achieve,” says Heggy Gonzalez, editorial stylist and creative director at Inspire Greatness Aveda Institutes.

As seen on TikTok, the look is all about the size of your curling iron; you’re not going to get Carrie-style curls with a big barrel iron unless you’re trying to channel her look in the season six Paris episodes, so opt for a ½” for that tight definition. “I always like to use an iron that is slightly smaller than the size of the curl that you want because it does relax,” advises Gonzalez. Try the T3 0.5” Clip Ceramic Curling Iron ($136) with a ceramic finish for shine and a digital microchip that controls the heat settings so you don’t fry your hair. For a more affordable option, stylists love the Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron ($31).

But before you start twisting and wrapping, follow Carrie’s lead and use protection—heat protection, that is. “The most important thing with curls is protection and the amount of heat that your hair can take,” says Gonzalez. “The more chemically processed or damaged [the hair is,] the lower the heat of the iron needs to be.” Gonzalez says not using heat protection or cranking the iron to its highest setting are the biggest mistakes people make when curling their hair, so spritz your hair with a heat protectant spray—she likes Aveda’s Brilliant Damage Control ($34) on day one and Heat Relief Thermal Protector and Conditioning Mist ($38) on subsequent days—and adjust the heat settings to your hair type before you get started crafting your Carrie curls.

These are not your typical bombshell barrel curls or beach waves, so style accordingly. Gonzalez advises wrapping the hair around the rod from roots to ends instead of rolling it upwards. Let each tight ringlet curl completely to retain its shape, then break them up with your fingers. “In order to get the hair to not look too done, you can always use a little dry shampoo to give the hair a little bit of grit and help separate the curls so they don’t clump together,” advises Gonzalez.

Don’t worry about perfection; like Carrie herself, these curls aren’t for the Natashas of the world, who can wear white and not worry about spilling on it. And when it’s time for bed, simply pull them up gently in a SCRUNCHIE!!! (emphasis Carrie’s, and Berger’s) to keep them in place while you sleep and screen Mr. Big’s calls.

