Carol's Daughter Will Give Your Hair the TLC It Deserves

For nearly 30 years, Carol’s Daughter has been committed to creating quality products for all hair textures and curl types. While working full-time in television production, founder Lisa Price sold hair products at local flea markets and craft fairs, and in the space of a few years she built up a loyal customer base, which led to the brand's first store opening in 1999. Carol’s Daughter was one of a few pioneering brands during the turn-of-the-millennium wave of the natural hair movement, redefining hair care for women of color with one-of-a-kind recipes infused with ingredients such as black vanilla, monoi oil, honey, and almond milk.

Carol's Daughter’s mission is to fulfill a diverse range of beauty needs by creating high-quality, proven products formulated with natural ingredients. Following the brand's acquisition by L’Oréal in 2014, you can find its products in over 30,000 stores across the U.S. Whether you’re looking to protect and strengthen your hair with natural ingredients or give your skin the TLC it deserves, Carol’s Daughter has all the essentials you need to keep your hair healthy and your scalp nourished. Keep reading to learn all about the brand and its best products.

Carol's Daughter Founded: In 1993, by Lisa Price. Based in: New York Pricing: $$ Best known for: Black Vanilla, a weightless, leave-in conditioner that restores natural moisture and strengthens dry, dull, and brittle hair. Hero product: Monoi Repairing Sulfate Free Shampoo, a shampoo infused with monoi oil and coconut-derived cleansers to nourish fragile and distressed hair. Fun fact: When deciding what to name her company, Price created a list of everything she was and wanted to be, before settling on Carol’s Daughter as she realized that was the most special part of her identity. It was her mother, Carol, who encouraged her to create the hair and body products we know and love.

After deciding not to settle for haircare products that weren’t right for her, Price took matters into her own hands and started making her own products in her kitchen. “In the very early days, I worked on formulas that I felt were lacking for me and I began to discover that I liked having different textures and forms for different styles and even the weather—these were options that I was never able to find in stores,” she tells Byrdie. To ensure all products she created were fit for purpose, Price would seek feedback from friends who were stylists, braiders, and locticians, which helped her to develop a quality range of items.

Carol’s Daughter prides itself on the ethos that love is and will always be their first ingredient, and this has a direct influence on the brand's formulation process. “Developing products is such an interesting and complex process,” Price says. “It’s a dance between what is trending with consumers and the creative process. I build a concept and story around what I love about specific ingredients while also weaving in what I know the consumer loves about the ingredients we use.”

The brand believes that hair care shouldn’t be overcomplicated—it prioritizes efficiency and performance to add to the art of the process. After 30 years in the business, Carol’s Daughter is still a force to be reckoned with, but Price sometimes finds herself having the odd “pinch me” moment. “I think about how Erykah Badu raved about a product we used to sell back in the early 2000s called Jamaican Punch. A few years ago, Zendaya praised our Black Vanilla Edge Control. The giddiness I feel never gets old,” she says.

If you yearn for nourishment that comes from natural, hair-loving ingredients, scroll on for some of the best Carol’s Daughter products to transform your hair.