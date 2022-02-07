Whenever a fashion designer ventures into beauty, we know we’re in for a treat. From runway-worthy shades and formulas to exquisite, smartly designed packaging, designers bring a certain flare to beauty that makes their lines immediately stand out—and Carolina Herrera’s brand new makeup collection is no exception.

Of course, fans of the designer—who famously dressed First Ladies like Jacqueline Onassis, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama—and her eponymous label know this is not Herrera’s first venture into beauty. The brand’s wildly popular Good Girl fragrances have earned their place on vanities all over the world, thanks to their sophisticated scents and chic, stiletto-inspired bottles. However, as of January 2022, Carolina Herrera is officially making the jump into color cosmetics with a new line of ready-to-wear makeup that blurs the line between beauty and accessories.

The new collection first debuted during Carolina Herrera's Fall 2020 show at New York Fashion Week, when models walked down the runway sporting bold lipsticks and luminous powders from the brand’s forthcoming makeup line. After a two-year wait, the extensive collection is finally available for purchase in the United States, and we couldn’t be more excited. Below, get all the details on the new Carolina Herrera beauty line, including how you can customize each product for a truly one-of-a-kind look.

Carolina Herrera Beauty

The Inspiration

“At Herrera Beauty, we approach makeup like we approach fashion; with joy and real Alegria de vivir,” says Carolina A. Herrera, the daughter of the brand’s eponymous founder and the Director of Carolina Herrera Beauty, on the brand’s ethos ("alegria de vivir" is Spanish for “joy of living"). “Traditionally, makeup is something that you keep out of sight, but we believe that there is no shame or frivolity in embracing and wanting to celebrate beauty.”

To achieve this vision, Herrera worked closely with Creative Director Wes Gordon and Global Makeup Consultant Lauren Parsons to create a line of color cosmetics that, like your favorite fashion or jewelry pieces, is bespoke to each individual and can be styled in endless combinations.

As Herrera puts it, “Why shouldn’t you wear your makeup—figuratively and literally—like a piece of timeless jewelry?”

Carolina Herrera Beauty

The Collection

In addition to a selection of lightweight finishing powders, the initial Carolina Herrera Beauty launch includes a variety of lip offerings, from the pH-reacting Mini Tints to the long-wearing Lip Liquids. The real star of the show, though, is the lipstick range. The Carolina Herrera Beauty Lipstick comes in 43 shades, ranging from bright pink to deep nude, and is available in three finishes (sheer, satin, and matte). The best part? Every aspect of the lipstick’s packaging is completely customizable.

To design your own bespoke lipstick accessory, you can choose from a selection of 14 different cap designs, featuring iconic Carolina Herrera prints and colors, including the sophisticated Virgin Mint hue or the cheeky Love Wins print. Next, you can add a gold bangle to turn your lipstick into a portable keychain, and then add a variety of eye-catching charms, from a heart to a flower to an unexpected beetle charm. Finally, finish off your creation with a tassel, which comes in ten different colors and can be spritzed with your favorite Herrera scent to leave your mark wherever you go.

Carolina Herrera Beauty

Naturally, the first rule of Herrera Beauty is that there are no rules. The brand encourages customers to mix and match different colors and textures to express their individuality and personal style.

“The Herrera woman is the one standing out in a bright pink coat when everyone else is in black,” says Creative Director Wes Gordon about the inspiration for the customizable line. “The idea that a dress or an outfit can lift your mood and bring you happiness is a simple yet powerful concept, and I feel that makeup should be the same.”

Below, we tested out the customization process ourselves and designed our own one-of-a-kind Carolina Herrera lipsticks. Read on for our honest reviews.

The Reviews

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin / Unsplash

Maybe it’s because I could never find any keychains or magnets with my name on them, but I’ve always been on board for any product that’s customizable (I was a huge Build-A-Bear fan as a kid, naturally). Designing my own Carolina Herrera lipstick was a true delight, and I agonized over my choices for way longer than I should have. I went with an all-red theme: the Love Wins tube, the red beetle charm, and the sheer Lucky Flush Red shade.

As for the actual lipstick, I could not be more in love with the formula. The sheer finish delivers that elusive popsicle-stain look, and it stays on for hours (even when I'm wearing a mask). I’ll undoubtedly be taking it with me everywhere I go from now on.

Emerald Elitou, Beauty News Writer

Emerald Elitou / Byrdie

With so many lipsticks on the market, you need something that will set you apart. That is exactly why a smile quickly swept across my face the moment I saw my personalized Tartan tube that reflected my personal style and aesthetic. I chose to get the “Red Carolina” color, which I found to be the perfect shade of red. My other additions were a bangle and a red beetle.

Pairing it with my purse, I instantly felt like I was making a statement. As for the lipstick, I loved the color, the texture, and the personalization aspect. Personally, I think it is totally worth the price if you’re a creative person who wants to design their own beauty accessory.

Madeline Hirsch, News Director

Madeline Hirsch / Byrdie

I wasn't totally sold on the lipstick-as-keychain thing. But, when you find your perfect everyday color—this dusty rose from CH is about as close as it gets—it only makes sense to keep it on you at all times.

