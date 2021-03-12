Carmen Electra Says Oxygen Facials Are The Secret To Her Youthful, Glowing Skin

Carmen Electra undoubtedly has flawless skin. So much so, the actress has held a permanent spot on our beauty inspiration boards since she graced our screens back in 1997. After years of requests from her fans to share her secret to radiant skin, the 48-year-old Baywatch star recently launched a three-step skincare system inspired by her everyday beauty regimen. According to Electra, Gogo Skincare ($150) consists of easy-to-use, vegan products that mimic the exact facial routine she’s used for over two decades.

"For the past twenty years, my daily three-step skin routine has allowed me to maintain healthy, glowing, and surgery-free skin," Electra shares. "I feel like now is a great time to teach my secret to the world."

Hoping that she could give us further direction to the fountain of youth, we headed to the beauty entrepreneur’s virtual event and asked her to share more of her skincare tips. The actress divulged that she's been obsessed with oxygen facials for the past eight years. "When I get an oxygen facial, I feel 10 years younger," Electra says.

For those unfamiliar with the spa service, an oxygen facial is an hour-long treatment that consists of cleansing and exfoliating the skin before high-pressure oxygen is blown onto the face via a wand. Hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer are later applied.

Although Electra has been unable to visit the spa since the start of the pandemic, she continues to rave about the skincare treatment's lasting results. "The oxygen gets underneath the skin and into the pores, which helps my skin look amazing. That’s why I love it."

Oxygen facials have a heap of benefits, including plumping and hydrating the skin, evening skin tones, and reducing fine lines. Typically, the results last for 4 to 7 days. You can expect the treatment to cost anywhere between $75 to $500, depending on the aesthetician.

We don’t know about you, but oxygen facials are something we’ll be adding to our skincare routine.