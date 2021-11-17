13 Cargo Pants Outfits For the Ultimate Y2K Moment

We’ve known cargo pants to be an outdoor wardrobe staple or a vivid reminder of the Y2K glory days. With the rise in popularity of low-rise, masculine trousers this season, it is no wonder the cargo pant swiftly follows. From wide-leg options that lengthen the legs or those tied with the famous draw string for an early-2000s moment, cargo pants have made an unapologetic comeback.

With plenty of cool updates, the cargo pant has been reimagined from the catwalk to street style. Whether you pair yours with heels and an oversized blazer or an oversized T-shirt and sneakers, there's no wrong way to wear . Below, discover 13 cargo pants outfits that will revive your love for the style.

The pair of cargo pants that took Instagram by storm. While they're constantly going in and out of stock, these Orseund Iris pants are the perfect pair to be worn with both heels or sneakers.

These cargo pants are made with the softest cotton material for stretch and versatility, then finished off with a relaxed silhouette and symmetrical pockets on both sides. Pair them with a knit for fall and your off-duty look is sorted.

Struggling to find the perfect evening trouser? This satin cargo pant is the ideal go-between. They're comfortable, a great length for heels or flats, and finished in a sleek satin to elevate any look.

These cargo pants are screaming to be worn all season long. Pair with a see-through blouse and loafers to go from casual to sophisticated.

Denim is a great way to introduce the cargo style into your outfit rotation. Opt for the super-baggy silhouette and pair with a cardigan or ribbed sweater.

You can’t think about fall fashion without leather, and this pair from Les Rêveries expertly combines cargo pants with vegan leather for an ideal hybrid. Fully lined, elasticated waist, buttery soft, and tapered legs—you can’t go wrong.

Get two trends in one with this patchwork pair of cargo pants from Fried Rice. Pair with a super-soft quarter zip and a pair of lug sole boots.

Add a pop of color and some texture by pairing bright pink cargo pants with a popcorn halter top. It doesn't get more Y2K than this.

A quintessential fall look, combining a corduroy button-up, chunky loafers, and a perfectly plaid cargo trouser.

Make your life easy with this classic pair of black cargo pants. Throw on a thermal shirt and a cheeky baseball cap for some added fun.

This bright pair of pants is sure to perk you up when the days are short. With a slimline boyfriend fit that taper at the ankle, you're also bound for comfort.

If there is one thing we all know and love this season, it’s a high-waisted, vegan leather trouser. Pair them with a halter tank bra and cozy shawl to look and feel put together within seconds.

If you're not quite over the cow print trend, these are for you.