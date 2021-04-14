10 Workouts Guaranteed to Make You Sweat

Whether you're a die-hard strength trainer, or you're just beginning your fitness journey, there are plenty of reasons you might be on the hunt for a great cardio workout. And while there are plenty of cardio exercises that are good for your body and mind and won't necessarily require a shower post-workout, sometimes you just want a lively workout that will leave you feeling the burn.

To help you keep active without boredom, we asked personal trainer Nerissa Zhang, CEO of The Bright App, and Nicci Robinson, certified trainer for the Fit Body App, what their favorite types of cardio workouts are. Try these cardio workouts to add some variety to your exercise routine.