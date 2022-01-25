The Ultimate Guide to Cardio Machines

Love it or hate it, cardio is hailed for its heart-elevating, endurance-testing, and calorie-burning benefits that will leave you dabbing down a sweaty dew. If that isn't enough, it also helps condition and strengthen the body, as multiple muscles are put to work.

A major draw of cardio is the diverse array of mix-and-match workout options that you can slot in almost anywhere, whether it's a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout from the comfort of your home, a jump rope sesh in the backyard, or soaking up nature with a jog around the park.

In a gym setting, however, there are even more options to get the blood pumping. It's likely your local fitness haunt is brimming with cardio equipment. Some apparatuses are more recognizable than others, but each is designed to target different muscle groups and to help you track your goals via flashy monitors.

Although no one machine is superior to another, each has its pluses and minuses. For the purpose of this guide, we hone in on six popular cardio machines as our fitness experts, Latoya Julce and Dani Schenone, break down the pros and cons of each one. Keep reading for the full rundown on the most popular cardio machines.