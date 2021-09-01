15 Cozy Cardigan Outfits to Wear This Fall

As put-together as they are comfortable.

By
Nicole Kliest
nicole kliest headshot
Nicole Kliest
Nicole is a contributing writer for Byrdie where she specializes in product reviews.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on Sep 01, 2021
cardigan outfits

Wray

In This Article

Bold in Blue Pattern Play Pastel Brights Victorian Romance Sleek Noir Fresh and Fun Groovy Girl Neutrals Nouveau
'90s Ease Perfectly Pared Back Mod About It Monochrome Moment Touch of Texture ‘70s Spirit Downtown Appeal

Sweaters are to fall what floral dresses are to spring—inseparable. And while you may have a range of chunky knits and cozy turtlenecks already hanging in your closet, one iteration of the fall sweater you might want to invest in this season is the cardigan, which has been making a major comeback. 

While a cardigan possesses similar qualities to those of a sweater, it also boasts even more versatility thanks to the detailing. You can keep it all the way buttoned up for a classic feel, or slip a turtleneck or tee underneath with a few buttons undone for a layered look. Alternatively, leave it undone altogether and wear it over your favorite fall dress and ankle boots. Whenever there’s a cardigan within reach, you'll find options abound. Ahead, we curated 15 cardigan outfits for fall that are sure to keep you feeling both stylish and cozy, no matter what plans you have in store.

Bold in Blue

Punch up a neutral outfit with a bright blue cardigan featuring front ties.

Shop The Look

Pattern Play

Build a cardigan outfit around a vibrant print, accessorizing with a seashell-motif necklace and heeled loafers.

Shop The Look

Pastel Brights

Who said pastels can't work for fall? Embrace a powdery palette for your next evening out by layering this blue cardigan over a pink slip dress.

Shop The Look

Victorian Romance

Complement a denim skirt with a chunky cardigan and ruffle neck blouse. To finish, reach for a pair of versatile black boots.

Shop The Look

Sleek Noir

Don't underestimate the power of an all-black cardigan outfit. Team a black sweater and trousers with a Breton stripe tee and your favorite gold jewelry for an easy, impactful look.

Shop The Look

Fresh and Fun

Mix things up with a lavender cardigan outfit styled with printed pants and modern accessories, like a chartreuse handbag.

Shop The Look

Groovy Girl

Give a subtle nod to '60s style with an argyle cardigan and flower power earrings. For balance, pair the statement pieces with black jeans and ankle boots.

Shop The Look

Neutrals Nouveau

Elevate an all-neutral palette with interesting textures, like ribbed knit pants and a woven bag.

Shop The Look

'90s Ease

Lean into the effortlessness of '90s-inspired minimalism via an oversized cardigan outfit complete with baggy jeans, simple jewelry, and classic boots.

Shop The Look

Perfectly Pared Back

Translate your love of cardigans to the office with this simple, stylish combination.

Shop The Look

Mod About It

For a look that feels distinctly unique, try a cardigan outfit with a matching midi skirt. Drape a trench on top, and accessorize with a matching carryall.

Shop The Look

Monochrome Moment

Pair a mint green cardigan with khaki pants and emerald earrings for a fresh take on monochrome dressing.

Shop The Look

Touch of Texture

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your cardigan outfit is by mixing and matching contrasting textures, like with this teddy bear bag, knotted ballet flats, and a chunky metal ear cuff.

Shop The Look

‘70s Spirit

Infuse your fall wardrobe with the spirit of the ‘70s by layering a camel-colored cardigan with a denim midi skirt, wooden jewelry, and tall boots.

Shop The Look

Downtown Appeal

Add edge to a textured pink cardigan outfit with a pair of faux leather pants and chunky sandals.

Shop The Look

Related Stories