15 Cozy Cardigan Outfits to Wear This Fall

In This Article
Sweaters are to fall what floral dresses are to spring—inseparable. And while you may have a range of chunky knits and cozy turtlenecks already hanging in your closet, one iteration of the fall sweater you might want to invest in this season is the cardigan, which has been making a major comeback.
While a cardigan possesses similar qualities to those of a sweater, it also boasts even more versatility thanks to the detailing. You can keep it all the way buttoned up for a classic feel, or slip a turtleneck or tee underneath with a few buttons undone for a layered look. Alternatively, leave it undone altogether and wear it over your favorite fall dress and ankle boots. Whenever there’s a cardigan within reach, you'll find options abound. Ahead, we curated 15 cardigan outfits for fall that are sure to keep you feeling both stylish and cozy, no matter what plans you have in store.
Bold in Blue
Punch up a neutral outfit with a bright blue cardigan featuring front ties.
Shop The Look
Pattern Play
Build a cardigan outfit around a vibrant print, accessorizing with a seashell-motif necklace and heeled loafers.
Shop The Look
Pastel Brights
Who said pastels can't work for fall? Embrace a powdery palette for your next evening out by layering this blue cardigan over a pink slip dress.
Shop The Look
Victorian Romance
Complement a denim skirt with a chunky cardigan and ruffle neck blouse. To finish, reach for a pair of versatile black boots.
Shop The Look
Sleek Noir
Don't underestimate the power of an all-black cardigan outfit. Team a black sweater and trousers with a Breton stripe tee and your favorite gold jewelry for an easy, impactful look.
Shop The Look
Fresh and Fun
Mix things up with a lavender cardigan outfit styled with printed pants and modern accessories, like a chartreuse handbag.
Shop The Look
Groovy Girl
Give a subtle nod to '60s style with an argyle cardigan and flower power earrings. For balance, pair the statement pieces with black jeans and ankle boots.
Shop The Look
Neutrals Nouveau
Elevate an all-neutral palette with interesting textures, like ribbed knit pants and a woven bag.
Shop The Look
'90s Ease
Lean into the effortlessness of '90s-inspired minimalism via an oversized cardigan outfit complete with baggy jeans, simple jewelry, and classic boots.
Shop The Look
Perfectly Pared Back
Translate your love of cardigans to the office with this simple, stylish combination.
Shop The Look
Mod About It
For a look that feels distinctly unique, try a cardigan outfit with a matching midi skirt. Drape a trench on top, and accessorize with a matching carryall.
Shop The Look
Monochrome Moment
Pair a mint green cardigan with khaki pants and emerald earrings for a fresh take on monochrome dressing.
Shop The Look
Touch of Texture
One of the easiest ways to upgrade your cardigan outfit is by mixing and matching contrasting textures, like with this teddy bear bag, knotted ballet flats, and a chunky metal ear cuff.
Shop The Look
‘70s Spirit
Infuse your fall wardrobe with the spirit of the ‘70s by layering a camel-colored cardigan with a denim midi skirt, wooden jewelry, and tall boots.
Shop The Look
Downtown Appeal
Add edge to a textured pink cardigan outfit with a pair of faux leather pants and chunky sandals.