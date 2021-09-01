15 Cozy Cardigan Outfits to Wear This Fall

Sweaters are to fall what floral dresses are to spring—inseparable. And while you may have a range of chunky knits and cozy turtlenecks already hanging in your closet, one iteration of the fall sweater you might want to invest in this season is the cardigan, which has been making a major comeback.

While a cardigan possesses similar qualities to those of a sweater, it also boasts even more versatility thanks to the detailing. You can keep it all the way buttoned up for a classic feel, or slip a turtleneck or tee underneath with a few buttons undone for a layered look. Alternatively, leave it undone altogether and wear it over your favorite fall dress and ankle boots. Whenever there’s a cardigan within reach, you'll find options abound. Ahead, we curated 15 cardigan outfits for fall that are sure to keep you feeling both stylish and cozy, no matter what plans you have in store.



Bold in Blue

Punch up a neutral outfit with a bright blue cardigan featuring front ties.



Pattern Play

Build a cardigan outfit around a vibrant print, accessorizing with a seashell-motif necklace and heeled loafers.

Pastel Brights

Who said pastels can't work for fall? Embrace a powdery palette for your next evening out by layering this blue cardigan over a pink slip dress.



Victorian Romance

Complement a denim skirt with a chunky cardigan and ruffle neck blouse. To finish, reach for a pair of versatile black boots.

Sleek Noir

Don't underestimate the power of an all-black cardigan outfit. Team a black sweater and trousers with a Breton stripe tee and your favorite gold jewelry for an easy, impactful look.

Fresh and Fun

Mix things up with a lavender cardigan outfit styled with printed pants and modern accessories, like a chartreuse handbag.

Groovy Girl

Give a subtle nod to '60s style with an argyle cardigan and flower power earrings. For balance, pair the statement pieces with black jeans and ankle boots.

Neutrals Nouveau

Elevate an all-neutral palette with interesting textures, like ribbed knit pants and a woven bag.

'90s Ease

Lean into the effortlessness of '90s-inspired minimalism via an oversized cardigan outfit complete with baggy jeans, simple jewelry, and classic boots.

Shop The Look Nanushka

Kotn

Aurate

Vince

Perfectly Pared Back

Translate your love of cardigans to the office with this simple, stylish combination.

Shop The Look Vince

Toteme

Staud

Porto

Mod About It

For a look that feels distinctly unique, try a cardigan outfit with a matching midi skirt. Drape a trench on top, and accessorize with a matching carryall.

Monochrome Moment

Pair a mint green cardigan with khaki pants and emerald earrings for a fresh take on monochrome dressing.

Touch of Texture

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your cardigan outfit is by mixing and matching contrasting textures, like with this teddy bear bag, knotted ballet flats, and a chunky metal ear cuff.

Shop The Look Wilfred

Staud

Flattered

Mam

‘70s Spirit

Infuse your fall wardrobe with the spirit of the ‘70s by layering a camel-colored cardigan with a denim midi skirt, wooden jewelry, and tall boots.

Downtown Appeal

Add edge to a textured pink cardigan outfit with a pair of faux leather pants and chunky sandals.