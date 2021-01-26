Cardi B Asked #BeautyTwitter For Skincare Advice, and One Brand Started Trending

Cardi B is enlisting the help of her fans to sort out her current skincare woes. On Monday, the Be Careful rapper headed to Twitter to reveal that she’s been struggling with acne breakouts on her cheek and chin for the past three months. "I [have] been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry," Cardi tweeted." I don’t think these products are working. I think it’s the water out here [in LA]..."

The performer added, "Sometimes my face gets really dry and I’m breaking out on my chin. I don’t know if it's because of age or the water out here."

Within minutes, her 16.6M Twitter followers got to work sharing their personal skincare secrets, along with their favorite beauty brands: The Ordinary and Cetaphil. It even resulted in CeraVe trending on the social media platform. ﻿

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $15 Shop

Appreciative of the quick responses, the New York native continued the dialog by sharing that she visited a dermatologist, who provided her with collagen-boosting retinol. Unfortunately, Cardi shares it only left her face with a burning sensation.



"[A dermatologist] gave me some s**t that dried my face more," the rapper explained to a fan urging her to visit a dermatologist. "They said it will take 3 months but I don’t have time for that and didn’t give me a reason on why I’m breaking out. I never broke out on my cheeks and chin [before]."

After receiving over 8000 suggestions, Cardi ultimately went with singer Kehlani’s suggestion to visit esthetician Sean Garrette, who is based in New York.

For now, we can only anticipate a skin update within the coming weeks.