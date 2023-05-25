Cardi B Made Her Bangs the Main Accessory in a Hooded Pucci Catsuit

Did you know that in adidtion to her music career, Cardi B makes whipped cream? More specifically, she owns Whipshots, a line of vodka-infused whipped cream. She recently hosted a summer party for the brand, and her outfit was a head-turner—she showed up looking hot as ever in a Pucci catsuit and strawberry milk nails.

On May 22, Cardi B attended the Whipshots Summer Party looking like she came straight from mod-era London. “I put it on the gram before it even hit the store,” Cardi B writes in an Instagram post, showing off the yet-to-be-release Pucci catsuit that she wore to the event. The suit features various vivid colors swirled in the brand's signature pattern, and they match her colorful Jenna II Platform ($569) shoes that feature a 7-inch scooped-out plywood platform. She paired the look with huge gold hoops and a gold body chain that made her look like she time-traveled from the ‘60s.

The catsuit covers most of Cardi's body, but it makes her full, retro-inspired bangs the star of the show. The rest of her hair was covered by the psychedelic hood, perfectly showing off a pair of blunt, eyebrow-skimming bangs. She kept her makeup simple with a classic cat eye and nude lip, which put even more of a spotlight on her bangs.

Her entire look was extravagant, and she paired it with a bright strawberry milk manicure. Her long nails feature a stiletto shape with a wash of baby pink nail polish. It’s a softer vibe than the intricate manicures Cardi B is known to wear, but it’s more proof that you don’t have to be a total minimalist to wear the dainty strawberry milk manicure—the nail look can also help offset complex maximalist outfits.

Getty Images

While the rest of her look is one of a kind, Cardi B’s strawberry milk mani couldn’t be easier to recreate. First, prep your nails by pushing your cuticles back, then file and buff your nails to your preferred shape. After that, apply a ridge-filling base coat, and then two coats of pale pink polish. If you’re after an opaque finish like Cardi’s nails, you can choose the OPI Nail Lacquer in Getting Nadi On My Honeymoon ($12)—but if you want a milkier finish, try the Emilie Heathe Nail Artist Polish in Macaron ($30). Once that’s dry, add your favorite top coat for a high-shine finish.