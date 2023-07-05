Cardi B's Milk Bath "Duck" Nails Are as High-Fashion as Her Couture Cape

Cardi B is the one to watch this Paris Fashion Week. In the span of just a few days, the rapper has already cycled through several outfits, hair changes, and makeup looks that scream “haute couture,” and we think we found her best beauty look yet: she wore metallic winged eyeshadow and milk bath duck nails to the Schiaparelli show.

On July 3, Cardi B arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter show wearing a strapless black Schiaparelli gown that hugs her figure, and features gold details along the neckline and on the center of her waist. She paired the look with an oversized couture bolero, an array of gold bangles on each wrist, gold Schiaparelli heels, gold ear-shaped earrings (which wear their own pearl studs and gold hoops), and a black headpiece over her low bun.

Schiaparelli is known for pieces that balance extravagance and eccentricity, and Cardi’s metallic eye makeup was the perfect complement to her chic-but-weird outfit. Makeup artist Erika La’Pearl used all Pat McGrath products to get the opulent look. To start, La’Pearl evened out Cardi B’s complexion, and then sculpted her cheekbones with the Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer ($39) in Bronze Divinity. To add a flush to the complexion, La’Pearl used the Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm ($29) in Divine Rose.

La’Pearl used the shades Sunset Taupe, Velvet Eclipse, and Nude Solaris from the Divine Bronze Luxe Quad: Venusian Sunrise ($62) to sculpt out the rapper’s eyes and add a reflective sheen to the lids and outer corners. She then lined Cardi's eyes with the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($29) and created a wing with the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($35), both in the shade Xtreme Black. Finally, La’Pearl added volume to the lashes with the Fetisheyes Mascara ($34) and created a nude lip with the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ($12) in Structure and the Lust: Gloss ($29) in Nude Venus.

To finish off her look, Cardi B wore a milk bath manicure that sat at a medium-long square shape. Her nails flare out ever so slightly, and it reminds us of the Y2K duck nails that Ice Spice just wore to the BET Awards. Though the nail shape is divisive, it’s clearly making a comeback and Cardi is proof that you can wear the shape while sticking to a barely-there shade.