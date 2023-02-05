Cardi B's Structural Gown and Two-Tone Lip Stole the Show at the Grammy's Red Carpet

There's no shortage of standout outfits at tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards, but Cardi B is in serious consideration for having the best look of the night.

Getty Images

Cardi B arrived at the Grammys as a presenter for the awards, and she stepped onto the red carpet with her beaux, Offset. She wore a lapis fitted dress by Gaurav Gupta that truly stole the show, featuring a long train and a skirt that hugged the lower portion of her body. The dress is honestly a work of art, and includes a cut-out at her waist and drapery that begins at her hip and flows over her chest, where it parts into two to create sleeves and a hovering halo-like headpiece. Of course, no Cardi look is complete without glamorous accessories, and she chose diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a diamond three-finger ring to complete her look.

Getty Images

Although Cardi B didn't match her black stiletto nails to her dress, she opted for a more low-key addition of blue to her glam. She wore a subtle smokey eye created by celebrity makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl, which featured an electric blue eyeliner that wrapped around her entire eye, ending in a wing. She wore a pair of wispy lashes, coral blush, and an iconic two-toned glossy lip with a deep brown liner and sheer gloss.

Getty Images

According to La' Pearl, the secret to Cardi's air-defying dress meshing with her glam is all in her bronzed complexion. “Cardi B has a naturally beautiful skin tone. I have enhanced her tone by adding a coat of SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse ($26) in Deep," says La' Pearl. "This extra depth of color gives an even skin tone and softens the contrast of her gorgeous outfit. For this most flawless finish, I recommend leaving on the Mousse for six hours before rinsing.”

Whether you love her haute couture dress or are pining after her artistic makeup, its obvious that Cardi knows how to rock an unofrgettable look.