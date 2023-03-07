Cardi B Says This TikTok-Famous Body Butter Makes Her Smell Like "Heaven" for $11

Cardi B knows how to go high and how to go low. Sure, she'll show up at award shows decked out in sculptural dresses and dripping in diamonds, but she takes a more low-key approach to her beauty routine, specifically the body care products she leans on. The latest product she's obsessed with? A firming body butter that's all the rage on TikTok right now.

On March 4, Cardi B took to Twitter to share her most recent body care routine, which includes drugstore staples like the OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash ($6), the OGX Coconut Coffee Body Cream ($9), and the Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Shea Body Butter ($11). “I smell like heaven, bitch!!!” Cardi proclaims in the caption of a Twitter photo she posted, which made us wonder, what is it about these products that are so amazing?



@iamcardib / Instagram

The OGX Coconut Coffee line contains both coconut oil and coffee bean extract, which we can only imagine makes Cardi smells like a delicious, tropical latte—but her skin must be glowing, too. The sulfate-free Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash contains physical exfoliants that buff off dead skin cells as it washes the body, and the Coconut Coffee Body cream contains sunflower seed oil, which works to trap moisture into the skin after a steamy shower.



The cherry on top of her affordable smell-good body care routine? A product that might already be in your medicine cabinet: The Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Body Butter is one of her favorites. This body butter contains shea butter to plump the skin on the body, and people on TikTok love using this cream to help firm the skin. In fact, everyone is obsessed with the Tree Hut Tropic Glow line, in general, since the products are affordable, smell like a warm and luxurious tropical getaway, and work just as well as the expensive stuff. Even Bethenny Frankel is a fan.

This isn't the first time Cardi showed her admiration for affordable body care. In 2021, the singer Tweeted a photo showing her vast collection of body care products that include Vaseline ($3), Degree Deodorant ($6), Dr. Teals Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub ($8), and, again, the OGX Coconut Coffee Body Cream ($9). She asked the simple question in the Tweet's caption: "would you shower at my place?" The answer is a resounding "yes," especially with products that'll make us smell like a million bucks without breaking the bank.