Cardi B Is Bringing Back Dip-Dyed Hair

Cardi B has been all about matching lately, from her hooded Pucci catsuit and rainbow sandals, to the iconic black-and-green ensemble that she wore in Latto's music video for "Put It On Da Floor Again." For her latest matchy-matchy look, she complemented her new pink dip-dyed hair with a pair of Barbie-approved Louboutins.

On June 19, Cardi B shared a photo set where she's lounging on a curved staircase in an outfit that costs way more than my yearly rent. The theme was mint and strawberry, and she wore a light green catsuit with a scoop neck design and long sleeves. She accessorized the look with a matching mint snakeskin Birkin bag, mint nail polish on her fingers and toes, and various diamond accessories like her heart-shaped engagement ring, icy watch, a diamond chain, and diamond hoops. She added some strawberry vibes with Barbie-pink Louboutin sandals and blonde hair with dip-dyed pink tips.

Cardi B is always switching up her hairstyle, and this time around, she opted for a soft modern Monroe lob, which features a side part, tons of volume, and flips throughout. Her hair is platinum blonde at the roots, but her strands become pinker as they reach their tip. Much like how marbled hair, which was once an alt hairstyle in the late 2000s, regained popularity from stars like Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne, it was inevitable for the Y2K-favorite dip-dyed hair to come back, too.

"Any client can wear this color trend," colorist and L'Oreal Professionnel Global Ambassador Min Kim previously told Byrdie. "It's up to the pro to personalize and customize the shade to each person and create a plan for their lifestyle and budget." Dip-dyed hair looks how it sounds and creates the illusion that you've effortlessly dipped your ends into a vibrant dye. This color job is pretty easy to achieve since you can add vibrant colors like pink, blue, or red to your natural ends without processing your entire head.

Still, Kim warns that maintaining vibrancy, tone, and shine will require frequent trips back to the salon for toning. To help keep your ends vivid, wash your hair less often and use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner when it's time for wash day. Or you can do the coolest thing of all and allow your dip-dyed hair to fade out naturally.