Cardi B Just Gave the Cherry Cola Hair Trend Her Stamp of Approval

When it comes to hair, most celebrities find their signature look and stick to it. Cardi B, however, goes through major hair transformations on an almost weekly basis, recently wearing a spray-painted platinum style, going for a pastel pink dip-dye look, or trying on blue money pieces for FendiDa Rappa’s new music video, “Point Me 2.” Her latest switch-up? Trying the cherry cola hair trend on for size.

On July 24, Cardi B posted a photo to her story, where she's wearing a hot pink velvet Chanel dress that features a bodycon fit and a halter neckline. She paired the look with gem-encrusted nails, a diamond cuff, diamond hoops, a cool smoky eye, and a two-toned lip. To accent the rosy tones in her dress, she wore bright red cherry cola hair.

The new shade features a dark burgundy base and bright red chunky highlights all throughout. Cardi B’s longtime hairstylist Tokyo Stylez parted Cardi B’s hair down the middle and added voluminous barrel curls all throughout. Cherry cola hair emerged this spring as a darker, more cool-toned answer to the copper hair trend, and stars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shay Mitchell have already hopped on board.

If Cardi B inspires you to try the red trend, your best bet is to speak with a professional colorist to find out which shade of red will work best for you. “An easy way to find what tones look good for your skin tone is to hold up some colors just above your eyes, and you will see easily which tones suit you the best,” Ian Michael Black, Global Artistic Director for Hair Color at Aveda, previously told Byrdie. “Your salon professional can give you further advice on what will look great on you, as it’s not just the tone that has to be right but also how light or dark the shade is to perfectly complement you.”

In addition, red hair is notorious for being the hardest to maintain since its vibrant hues wash out fairly quickly. To keep your color looking fresher for longer, make sure to extend your wash days as far as you can go and invest in a color-safe shampoo and conditioner.