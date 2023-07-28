Cardi B Just Made "Blue Hour" Nails a Thing

It's no secret that Cardi B likes to switch up her nails frequently—she's worn all types of manicures, ranging from simple Black stiletto nails to Swarovski-studded pointy tips. Her latest nail job? Well, it's a "blue hour" manicure that looks like it was ripped straight from the setting summer sky.

On July 27, Cardi B hopped onto her stories to sing along to "Jealousy," her new single with husband and fellow rapper Offset. In the video, she wears blue, quite literally, from head to toe, including a blue ribbed tank top, blue jeans, and diamond earrings. She paired her look with a cobalt wig with a middle part, large waves, bright green money piece highlights, and an electric blue winged liner look.

Cardi B is no stranger to wearing monochromatic outfits (see: her all-teal-and-pink outfit and her hooded catsuit moment), so it makes sense that she chose a "blue hour" nail polish for her mani. Her nails feature a medium-length almond shape with a deep, muted blue polish whose color mimics the rich blue sky that happens for just a moment either after sunset or before sunrise. (BTW: Blue Hour is totally a thing. Think of it as Golden Hour's cool-toned foil.)

If you’ve spent even a moment on #nailtok in the past few weeks, you know that blueberry milk nails have been trending for most of the summer. Still, the blueberry milk manicure calls for painting the nails a pale, milky blue shade, and if you’re not really into pastels, then Cardi B’s blue hour nails are the perfect alternative.

And the best part? Her blue hour nails are very easy to DIY. First, push your cuticles back, file the free edge, and then buff the nail plate for a ridge-free surface. Then, apply two to three thin coats of any deep muted blue, like the Static Boys Liquid Glass Lacquer ($16) in Cabana Boy, Bluesky Gel Nail Polish ($10) in Cerulean Sea, or OPI Nail Lacquer ($11) in No Room for the Blues. Finally, seal your nails in with your favorite top coat, et voila, a manicure so good, it’ll basically be its own natural phenomenon.