The Best Cannes Film Festival 2023 Fashion and Red Carpet Looks

Just two weeks after the Met Gala, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has arrived, which means the stars are once again flocking to the French Riviera in their finest glamour to fête the best new films. Cannes red carpet looks always bring major elegance and drama, and this year is proving to be no exception, with the likes of Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, and Simona Tabasco showing off fantastical silhouettes, decadent details, and vivid hues that only shine brighter in the picturesque natural lighting. We can only imagine the fashion to come during the rest of the festival, and we'll be chronicling it all here as it happens. Read on for our favorite red carpet looks from Cannes 2023 so far.
Elle Fanning
Attending the Jeanne du Barry premiere, the star of The Great looked like real-life royalty in a pale nude gown by Alexander McQueen, complete with structure, sparkle, and a dramatic train. Cartier jewelry as well as makeup by L'Oreal (for which Fanning is an ambassador) only added to the magic.
Naomi Campbell
Always one of the best dressed, Naomi Campbell attended the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a silver sequined gown by Celine, plus coordinating bracelets. White oversized sunglasses, which the supermodel alternated between wearing and carrying, added a playful, summer-ready touch.
Simona Tabasco
Also attending the Jeanne du Barry screening, The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco stunned in a backless red lace gown by Lanvin, strappy black heels, and an Audreycore updo.
Cindy Bruna
The French model brought a new level of glamour to suiting in this Act No.1 ensemble, which elevated an otherwise simple oversized gray jacket and pants with an exaggerated black ruffle detail.
Coco Jones
The night before the Cannes Film Festival officially began, musician Coco Jones made a statement in a shimmering azalea halter gown with side cutouts by Jean-Louis Sabaji.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The Brazilian model brought full glamour to the Jeanne du Barry premiere in a hooded, backless gown by Elie Saab that was absolutely covered in sparkle.
Pom Klementieff
The French actress best known for her work as Mantis in MCU films brought a dose of edge to the Cannes opening ceremony in a purple leather Versace dress that featured a high leg slit, attached gloves, and corset detailing at the waist. An ever-trendy layered pearl necklace completed the look.
Helen Mirren
We love a matching hair and outfit moment, and that's just what Helen Mirren brought to Cannes 2023 when she showed up with a pastel blue updo that coordinated with her structured Del Core gown. The whimsical moment was a bit reminiscent of Lady Gaga's 2019 Golden Globes look.