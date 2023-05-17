The Best Cannes Film Festival 2023 Fashion and Red Carpet Looks

Just two weeks after the Met Gala, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has arrived, which means the stars are once again flocking to the French Riviera in their finest glamour to fête the best new films. Cannes red carpet looks always bring major elegance and drama, and this year is proving to be no exception, with the likes of Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, and Simona Tabasco showing off fantastical silhouettes, decadent details, and vivid hues that only shine brighter in the picturesque natural lighting. We can only imagine the fashion to come during the rest of the festival, and we'll be chronicling it all here as it happens. Read on for our favorite red carpet looks from Cannes 2023 so far.