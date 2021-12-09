7 Candy Cane Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has officially declared that there's nothing wrong with getting into the Christmas spirit as soon as Halloween is over. "Ready? Let's go!" Carey captioned a Twitter video showing herself smashing pumpkins, along with the hashtag #MariahSZN. Take it from Mimi, the holiday season has begun.
With that being said, we've already gotten a headstart on diving into the season with festive playlists, fancy foods, and a hall decked with sparkly decor. We don't know about you, but our constant searches for "holiday party glam" have even alerted our social media algorithms to flood our timeline with holiday-inspired moments that set the mood. After all, there's nothing like some gold eyeshadow, or a punchy red lip, to get you into the spirit to celebrate.
Take nails, for instance. We've recently taken notice of a flood of beauty creators showcasing their holiday state of mind with this time of year's sweetest mani idea: candy cane nails. While this style is a holiday mainstay for a reason, sometimes it can verge on kitsch (and if that's your vibe, go off). But, if you're looking for a more subtle or unexpected take on everyone's favorite minty treat, we've got you covered.
Ahead, see the candy cane nails that are festive, cool, and absolutely delicious.
Holiday French Mani
The French Manicure has been remixed in more ways than we can count, so we were not surprised that the classic style was a go-to this season for those looking for a simple yet playful way to get into the holiday spirit.
Fruity Candy Cane
Finding a fruit-flavored candy cane on the Christmas tree is always a treat. Channel that same energy by recreating these uninhibited fruity candy cane nails that are both sweet and polished.
Peppermint and Glitter
If you want to channel Mrs. Claus this holiday season, these Peppermint And Glitter stiletto nails are the way to go. This fashionable design will most certainly take your holiday fashion to the next level.
The Grinch Who Stole Candy Canes
There's no need to be a Grinch this holiday season when you have nails that pack a punch. This trendy mani is bound to be a hit at holiday parties as onlookers wonder how you put a bold and positive spin on the Grinch’s favorite color. We love it to see it.
Peppermint Paradise
These candy cane nails, featuring a mint green base, are sure to bring holiday cheer. The subtle nod to everyone's favorite candy is both chic and understated. Let’s call this dreamland, Peppermint Paradise.
Minty Fresh French Tip
Add a festive spin to the classic French manicure with red tips that command attention. And hey, why not throw in some peppermint swirl accent nails for a yummy touch of eye-catching glam.
Mix and Match Decor
Prepare to give the best gifts ever with these mismatched nails that are both naughty and nice. Who says you can’t have a bit of both in the manicure? Certainly not team Byrdie.