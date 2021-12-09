7 Candy Cane Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has officially declared that there's nothing wrong with getting into the Christmas spirit as soon as Halloween is over. "Ready? Let's go!" Carey captioned a Twitter video showing herself smashing pumpkins, along with the hashtag #MariahSZN. Take it from Mimi, the holiday season has begun.

With that being said, we've already gotten a headstart on diving into the season with festive playlists, fancy foods, and a hall decked with sparkly decor. We don't know about you, but our constant searches for "holiday party glam" have even alerted our social media algorithms to flood our timeline with holiday-inspired moments that set the mood. After all, there's nothing like some gold eyeshadow, or a punchy red lip, to get you into the spirit to celebrate.

Take nails, for instance. We've recently taken notice of a flood of beauty creators showcasing their holiday state of mind with this time of year's sweetest mani idea: candy cane nails. While this style is a holiday mainstay for a reason, sometimes it can verge on kitsch (and if that's your vibe, go off). But, if you're looking for a more subtle or unexpected take on everyone's favorite minty treat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, see the candy cane nails that are festive, cool, and absolutely delicious.

