If You're Traveling This Season: These 3 Transitional Pieces Are Fashion Must-Haves

Between opulent work trips, milestone destination birthdays, far-away weddings, and smaller getaways, I was fortunate to spend the majority of last year traveling the world. In a span of 12 months, I explored places including Mexico City, Cartagena, Waikiki, Rome, Paris, Iceland, and Aruba. The biggest thing I learned from traveling to 18 cities in 12 months is that my wardrobe seriously lacked transitional clothing.

As an avid traveler, I’d like to think I have packing down to a science. I always bring the perfect amount of day and evening wear, never forget a toothbrush or serum, and the rare times I check a bag, I have a spare outfit in my handbag in case my luggage goes missing. However, with back-to-back trips and no time to switch out luggage, it became very apparent that I needed to invest in solid transitional clothing that could work in whatever climate my next trip had in store. I began researching what fabrics work best for all climates, keeping in mind that it needed to be fashionable as well as functional and have the ability to layer when the weather called for it. My search led me to Canada Goose’s spring 2023 collection.

Filled with windwear and rainwear styles that are lightweight, wind-resistant, and water-repellent, each piece is the perfect companion for all adventures. To put the collection to the test, I packed the Kenora Jacket, Cypress Vest, and Toronto Boots on my recent trips to Europe, Asia, and North America. Read on for my experience with the transitional wear that is both fashionable and high-tech.

The Cypress Down Vest

In January and the middle of February I had the pleasure of spending two weeks in London, England and Azores, Portugal. Living in London in 2015, I knew that very few days were filled with sun. This taught me that wind and water protection were necessities. I experienced mild winds and lots of rain during my week across the pond and looked stylish while doing it thanks to the Cypress Vest, my trusted layering outerwear of choice.

São Miguel Island, a cluster of nine volcanic islands west of Lisbon, was my home for five days. Overflowing with forests, waterfalls, volcanoes, hot springs, and beaches, the island is home to vastly wet, temperate climates. This means frequent torrential downpours, some sunshine, and high winds all in the span of a few hours. While walking along the water at the Caldeiras das Furnas, a traditional hot spring, I was happy to have the Cypress Vest hugging my body, keeping me warm with minimal effort thanks to the recycled feather-light ripstop. The ultra lightweight construction and 100% recycled nylon is designed to withstand high winds, light rain, and even snow.

The lightweight down (each ounce has two million fluffy filaments to lock in heat) pulls in just enough warmth without overheating, a key component when going on a three hour walk. I wore the vest on a three mile run as well, and was grateful for the signature double-stripe reflective details at the back that added visibility during a foggy morning on an unpaved road. And best of all, it’s designed for easy portability, packing into itself and easily into my carry on. I’m excited to wear this layering piece on its own when the weather warms up.

Canada Goose Cypress Down Vest $550.00 Shop

The Toronto Boots

Last month I got to visit Japan, the top of my bucket destination list for the last seven years. Between eating my weight in ramen and driving a race car at 180 mph on an F1 speedway, my favorite activity was skiing for the first time in Niseko. With the promise of non-stop falling snow, dressing for Niseko was far different from the mild climate I experienced in Tokyo and Kyoto.

When trekking on a snowy afternoon, maneuvering through sharp turns while snowmobiling, or walking casually on the outer slopes, the insulated midsoles and grippy soles of the Toronto Boots made my feet oblivious to the 16 degree outside weather. My feet are usually really sensitive to heat and end up swelling or sweating, but I’m happy to report they were sweat-free inside these beauties. Word to the wise, they run slightly big so be sure to double up on socks or opt for a half size down.

At its core, the boots provide tactical function and a luxury aesthetic for all après-ski inspired activities. They pull on easily with the adjustable cord and can be cinched for comfort and to further trap in heat. In comparison to other outdoor brands, Canada Goose sits high in price, but the durability and versatility of all pieces are unmatched. Aside from these three items, I’ve test driven nine total pieces (outerwear and footwear) from the brand in multiple cities and seasons, and they exceed my performance and fashion expectations every time.

Canada Goose Toronto Boot $750.00 Shop

The Kenora Jacket

This month, I delighted in evening luaus and hikes in Maui, and overcast runs and picnics in Los Angeles. The wonderful thing about these garments, aside from looking great, is the next level functionality. Maui and Los Angeles had a temperature difference of 21 degrees. Hearing that, you might think packing would look drastically different for each location, but I happily wore a lot of the same outfits in humid Maui as I did in an unusually gloomy Los Angeles, thanks to the Kenora Jacket, which is built to tackle sun, rain, fog, and wind.

Natasha Marsh

Designed for elevated performance, the Kenora is comfortable and allows for effortless movement. And thanks to the Aquaguard water-resistant zippers, the rain kept out during the downpour week I had in Los Angeles. If you’re in need of more protection, like I needed in the four-hour tropical Maui storm, the adjustable hood can cinch to keep the elements out. Whether you enjoy taking it for a spin on your next hike or daytime exploring, the sleek statement piece will turn heads no matter the outfit or activity.